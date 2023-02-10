Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers News: LA Pitcher Takes His Annual Spot on MLB's Top 100 Right Now List

By Jeff J. Snider,

7 days ago

Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw made MLB Network's Top 100 Right Now list for the 13th year in a row.

As Benjamin Franklin once said, "In this world, nothing is certain except death, taxes, and Clayton Kershaw being one of the best players in baseball." The Dodgers lefty proved the founding father correct once again, making MLB Network's Top 100 Right Now list for the 13th straight year.

The last time Kershaw wasn't on this list, Barack Obama had been president for just a year, Walker Buehler was a sophomore in high school, and the original Avatar was the number one movie in America. Yeah, it's been a while.

Kershaw isn't quite the same pitcher he was when he was winning three Cy Young Awards in four years and bringing home the 2014 National League Most Valuable Player Award, but he's still pretty darn good. His 2.28 ERA and 0.942 WHIP last year wouldn't look out of place in his prime.

The only indicators that he's not quite what he used to be are a fastball that tops out around 91 these days and the fact that he hasn't made 30+ starts in a season since 2015. But as the graphic in the tweet above says, Kershaw has the best WHIP in baseball in the last three years, which means when he's on the mound, he's still absolutely elite at a pitcher's main job: getting hitters out.

It seems inevitable that Kershaw will keep showing up on this list as long as he keep playing, which will hopefully be at least a few more years. We've been spoiled as Dodger fans to watch one of the best ever to take a mound wearing Dodger blue the past 15 seasons.

