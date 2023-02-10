Open in App
Columbus, GA
Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Thespians, thespians everywhere in Columbus this weekend

By Frank Scandale,

7 days ago

If you notice thousands of young actor and artist types roaming the streets of Columbus this weekend, you are not dreaming.

ThesCon 2023, otherwise known as the Georgia Thespians Conference, or ThesCon, returns to Columbus for their 14th state conference February 9-11, when Uptown Columbus will host more than 5,000 theatre aspiring actors, singers, dancers, playwrights, designers, stage technicians, along with their teachers.

This event includes educational and competitive opportunities for Georgia’s top high school theatre arts students. More than 100 theatre professionals and educators from across the country will join these students, leading workshops in all aspects of show business.

While at the Conference, students will audition for admission to more than 25 of the country’s most renowned university and conservatory theatre programs. Many students will vie for over $25,000 in Georgia Thespian Scholarships.

While the event brings thousands to the city’s tourism bottom line, prepare to wait for your morning coffee or quick lunch take out.

