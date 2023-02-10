Open in App
Brooklyn, NY
New York Post

NYC boy, 14, charged with attempted murder in shooting of child

By Amanda Woods,

7 days ago

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder in a shooting that injured a pre-teen in Brooklyn last month, cops said.

The teen — whose name was not released because of his age — was busted Thursday in connection to the Jan. 31 shooting that wounded a 12-year-old boy inside a building on Bristol Street near Dumont Avenue in Brownsville, police said.

Police officials have said the young victim was playing with other kids when he was shot — and that the shooting was “probably accidental.”

Wayne Carrington

“Based on video and witness accounts, we believe one of the youths [removed] a magazine from a firearm, pointed it at the 12-year-old, and pulled the trigger,” NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said at a press briefing last week.

“Based on that statement, the circumstances where the magazine was pulled out, we believe [the shooting] was probably accidental,” he continued, noting that the shooter may not have known there was an active round in the gun’s chamber when they pulled the trigger.

The injured boy, who was struck in the shoulder, was taken to Maimonides Medical Center, where he was intubated but listed in stable condition.

Wayne Carrington
Wayne Carrington

Police found a .380 shell casing and a matching Smith & Wesson firearm in the building lobby, Essig said.

The shooting was not captured on video, but there is footage showing the reaction of two women who were on the second floor at the time.

“We have a couple of females there who are witnesses, who say [to the shooter], ‘Hey, what did you do? What did you do?’” Essig said.

Wayne Carrington

The police description of the shooting matches that of the victim’s cousin, Saiquan Burgess, 25, who told The Post on Tuesday that his relative was injured while hanging out with other youngsters.

“When I came downstairs to ask him if he was OK, he said, ‘(Cousin), I got shot,’” he said.  “Then he looked at me and put his head down.”

