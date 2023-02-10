Malvern Bank House of the Week: Tudor Manor in West Chester Will Leave You Wanting for Nothing

Photo by Bright MLS

An exquisite Tudor manor home with six bedrooms and eight full and three half bathrooms is available for sale in West Chester.

Perfectly nestled on 7.37 acres, this home offers highly coveted privacy and handcrafted luxury throughout.

The residence welcomes you with its breathtaking foyer that leads into the grand formal living room with a fireplace, custom cabinetry, soaring vaulted ceilings, and floor-to-ceiling windows that provide perfect views of the manicured grounds.

Other highlights include a stunning kitchen with a huge center island with seating, stunning study, and the primary suite with separate his and her baths and walk-in closets.

The upper level is home to four bedroom suites along with a guest suite. Meanwhile, the lower level features several entertainment areas, a game room, two exercise rooms, and an amazing 12-person home theater. There is also a sauna/steam room and wine cellar.

The property is also home to a three-room office studio, a pool and the pool house with a small kitchen and bath, among other amenities. There are also a total of 11 garage spaces.

Read and see more of this house at 1 Bittersweet Drive in West Chester, listed for $3,990,000, on Realtor.com .

