Malvern Bank House of the Week: Tudor Manor in West Chester Will Leave You Wanting for Nothing

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZlLfJ_0kj4M6fq00
Photo byBright MLS

An exquisite Tudor manor home with six bedrooms and eight full and three half bathrooms is available for sale in West Chester. 

Perfectly nestled on 7.37 acres, this home offers highly coveted privacy and handcrafted luxury throughout. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0thEGR_0kj4M6fq00
Photo byBright MLS

The residence welcomes you with its breathtaking foyer that leads into the grand formal living room with a fireplace, custom cabinetry, soaring vaulted ceilings, and floor-to-ceiling windows that provide perfect views of the manicured grounds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iFWJK_0kj4M6fq00
Photo byBright MLS

Other highlights include a stunning kitchen with a huge center island with seating, stunning study, and the primary suite with separate his and her baths and walk-in closets. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aFLDd_0kj4M6fq00
Photo byBright MLS

The upper level is home to four bedroom suites along with a guest suite. Meanwhile, the lower level features several entertainment areas, a game room, two exercise rooms, and an amazing 12-person home theater. There is also a sauna/steam room and wine cellar. 

The property is also home to a three-room office studio, a pool and the pool house with a small kitchen and bath, among other amenities. There are also a total of 11 garage spaces. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NgyIY_0kj4M6fq00
Photo byBright MLS

Read and see more of this house at 1 Bittersweet Drive in West Chester, listed for $3,990,000, on Realtor.com

Check out VISTA Today’s previous Houses of the Week here

Click here to shop mortgage options and compare rates for free. Contact Malvern Bank today at 610-251-2221 or e-mail Mortgages@MyMalvernBank.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w3mXd_0kj4M6fq00
Photo byMalvern Bank, National Bank
