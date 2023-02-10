10-day-old baby rescued from rubble of Turkey quake after nearly 4 days

Dramatic video captured the moment a newborn baby boy was rescued from the rubble in Turkey , nearly 90 hours after the catastrophic earthquake hit.
The baby, named Yagiz Ulas, was just 10 days old when he was rescued, along with his mother, Reuters reported . MORE: How to assist quake victims in Turkey, Syria
After the baby was removed from the rubble of the building in Hatay province, he was wrapped in a thermal blanket and put in an ambulance, according to Reuters. MORE: Miraculous moments as survivors pulled from earthquake rubble in Turkey, Syria
Meanwhile, a 3-year-old named Zeynep Ela Parlak was rescued from the rubble in Hatay province over 100 hours after the earthquake, according to the Turkish news outlet Anadolu Agency.
