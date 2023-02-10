10-day-old baby rescued from rubble of Turkey quake after nearly 4 days

Dramatic video captured the moment a newborn baby boy was rescued from the rubble in Turkey , nearly 90 hours after the catastrophic earthquake hit.

The baby, named Yagiz Ulas, was just 10 days old when he was rescued, along with his mother, Reuters reported .

After the baby was removed from the rubble of the building in Hatay province, he was wrapped in a thermal blanket and put in an ambulance, according to Reuters.

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images - PHOTO: Ten-day-old baby Yagiz Ulas is examined by first responders in Hatay, Turkey on Feb. 9, 2023, after being rescued from the rubble 90 hours after 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes hit parts of Turkey and Syria. The child's mother was also rescued.

Meanwhile, a 3-year-old named Zeynep Ela Parlak was rescued from the rubble in Hatay province over 100 hours after the earthquake, according to the Turkish news outlet Anadolu Agency.

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images - PHOTO: Search and rescue team members cry after rescuing 3.5-year-old Zeynep Ela Parlak from under the rubble of a collapsed building, Feb. 10, 2023, 103 hours after 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes hit Turkey's Hatay province.