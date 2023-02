KMPH.com

4 teens arrested for organized retail crime, accused of stealing over $250,000 of alcohol By BakersfieldNow Staff, 7 days ago

By BakersfieldNow Staff, 7 days ago

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Four teenagers were arrested in Kern County after being accused of stealing over $250,000 worth of alcohol from Rite Aids throughout ...