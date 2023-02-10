Open in App
Coatesville, PA
Coatesville Chef’s Amish Soul Food Celebrates Black History

7 days ago

Chef Chris Scott.Photo byManhattan College.

A Coatesville-raised chef grew up exposed to a unique cultural cuisine, and he wants to share it with the world, writes Sam Lin Sommer for Atlas Obscura.

Chris Scott taps into his Chester County roots with a fusion of African American soul food and Amish cuisine.  

Scott now works out of his Harlem kitchen. His great-grandfather, along with other Black Americans during that time period, moved to Amish country for economic opportunities. 

Scott’s great-grandfather incorporated Southern cooking techniques along with Amish goods. This delightful fusion is now known today as Amish soul food. Scott says that the two communities share ingredients such as cornmeal, and both have the “spirit of resourcefulness.”  

Dishes include Amish-style chicken and corn soup with grits or scrapple with okra chow chow. Scott’s desire to become a chef was ignited by spending time in the kitchen with his grandmother growing up.  

Scott now has many accolades as a professional and visionary chef. He opened two soul food restaurants in New York in 2016 and 2018, the same year he was a finalist on Top Chef. He recently released a new cookbook titled: Homage: Recipes and Stories from an Amish Soul Food Kitchen.

Read more about Chris Scott’s culinary journey in Atlas Obscura.  

