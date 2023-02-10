ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To The Dick Butkus Announcement

It's safe to say that Dick Butkus isn't a fan of what he's seen from the Chicago Bears. The legendary Bears player ripped the state of his old team heading into the Super Bowl weekend. “There’s no reason why they should be this bad. . . . I get a little disgusted,” Butkus told the Chicago ...
CHICAGO, IL
WIVB

Jim McMahon recalls shock of getting picked by the Bears

(NEXSTAR) – Jim McMahon still rocks a pair of sunglasses as well as anyone associated with the NFL, but the Chicago Bears fan favorite wasn’t able to play it cool on draft day 1982. In an interview with Jarrett Payton — son of Bears great Walter Payton —...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday

Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Breaking: Longtime ESPN Employee Dies From Heart Attack

A beloved longtime ESPN producer has tragically died following a heart attack. According to Dick Vitale, longtime ESPN employee Barry Sacks has passed away. Sacks reportedly suffered a heart attack on Saturday. "So sad to report that BARRY SACKS our dear friend & former colleague @espn has ...
CHICAGO, IL
chatsports.com

Mock draft 2.0: Bears trade No. 1 pick

PHOENIX — Next stop, draft season. When the Chiefs beat the Eagles in Sunday night’s Super Bowl, the NFL calendar turned earnestly toward the offseason. That means the NFL Scouting Combine starting Feb. 28, followed by free agency and then the draft, which starts April 28. With the...
CHICAGO, IL
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Fans Want to Unlock New Era in Minnesota

It wouldn’t be believed if mentioned around this time last year, but Minnesota Vikings fans are ready for a change. The franchise has roster needs at cornerback, off-ball linebacker, interior defensive line, and wide receiver. Of course, no Vikings enthusiast anywhere wants to lose Justin Jefferson. But his running...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy