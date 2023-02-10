ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Chiefs owner reacts to troubling Patrick Mahomes news

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes will not be 100 percent against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Chiefs owner Clark Hunt became the latest franchise official to confirm that Mahomes will remain hobbled in the biggest game of the season. “The great thing is Patrick’s a very fast healer, and he was Read more... The post Chiefs owner reacts to troubling Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
People

Who Is Travis Kelce's Ex-Girlfriend? All About Kayla Nicole

The on-air reporter was in an on-again, off-again relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs player for five years Get to know Kayla Nicole, the former girlfriend of NFL star Travis Kelce. The on-air reporter and record-breaking tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs started dating in 2017 and were in an on-again, off-again relationship for five years. Following rumors about their latest breakup, including that they parted ways for financial reasons, the Ohio native set the record straight during an interview with The Pivot Podcast. Furthermore, he announced that he is...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Breaking: Damar Hamlin Announces Decision On His NFL Career

The traumatizing and life-threatening cardiac arrest he suffered this past NFL season would understandably lead Damar Hamlin to reconsider whether he'll attempt to continue playing. But on Sunday, ahead of Super Bowl LVII, he announced his decision on his career. In an interview with FOX's Michael ...
People

Kansas City Chiefs' Mecole Hardman Jr.'s Girlfriend Went Into Labor Before Super Bowl

The NFL wide receiver and his girlfriend announced their pregnancy news in October during their gender reveal party, where they discovered they were having a baby boy Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. and his girlfriend Chariah Gordon are having a Super Bowl baby! Hardman, 24, tweeted that his girlfriend went into labor early Sunday morning ahead of the big game, where his team will go up against the Philadelphia Eagles at the 2023 Super Bowl. "OMG HER WATER BROKE," Hardman wrote, along with several eye emojis. ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Bettor places $2.2 million wager on Super Bowl 57

Throughout the past two weeks, we have seen some huge bets placed on Super Bowl 57 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Now, just hours before kickoff, we may have seen the biggest bet placed yet. In fact, it is the biggest bet that has been taken by Caesars Sportsbook.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Chiefs Player's Wife Delivered Twin Babies Sunday Morning

Whether or not the Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl today, one Chiefs star is leaving Phoenix with something special: Two new kids. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Christian Allegretti - wife of Chiefs guard Nick Allegretti - delivered healthy twin girls early this morning in Chicago. ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Game Day Outfits Ahead of Patrick's Big Win: Photos

Brittany Mahomes made sure her kiddos were decked out to cheer on their dad ahead of Patrick Mahomes leading the Kansas City Chiefs to an AFC divisional game win Brittany Mahomes is getting her babies into the spirit of playoff football! Both of the Kansas City Current co-owner's kids with NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes were dressed in their Kansas City Chiefs gear to cheer on their dad ahead of the team's most recent playoff win, as seen on Brittany's Instagram Story Sunday. The mom of two first shared a photo of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes must overcome this historical trend to win Super Bowl LVII

In a year where Patrick Mahomes won the Most Valuable Player award by a landslide, some might consider the Kansas City Chiefs to have an edge over the Philadelphia Eagles in Sunday’s Super Bowl. Excellent play paired with the offensive weapons at his disposal will make Kansas City a tough out for the Eagles, but if history has anything to say about it, the quarterback’s most recent accolade may be a disadvantage.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday

Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
GREEN BAY, WI
Outsider.com

NFL Fans Roast Kelly Clarkson’s Preposterous Dallas Cowboys Dress at NFL Honors

Grammy Award-winning pop artist Kelly Clarkson stole the show with her fashion choice at the 2023 NFL Honors Thursday. Clarkson, the Fort Worth, Texas, native, came to the stage to deliver the opening monologue wearing a Dallas Cowboys-themed dress. The bodice portion of Clarkson’s dress is essentially a long-sleeve jersey of Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb, while the skirt has the last names of every notable Cowboys player from quarterback Dak Prescott to guard Zack Martin.
DALLAS, TX
People

Jason Kelce Gets Emotional as He Hugs His Mom After Losing the Super Bowl to Brother Travis

Jason also embraced Travis on the field after the Chiefs' win, which was Travis' second Super Bowl victory Jason and Travis Kelce were the first set of brothers to ever play against each other in the Super Bowl when they faced off for the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, and unfortunately for the Kelce family, only one could go home victorious. After the Chiefs defeated the Eagles 38-35, Travis celebrated on the winner's platform with Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes. Jason, on the other hand, was spotted getting emotional...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NESN

Troy Aikman’s Patrick Mahomes Trash Talk Aged Very, Very Poorly

Troy Aikman was not on the call for Super Bowl LVII, but many football fans took aim at the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback after the Chiefs defeated the Eagles. That’s because Aikman’s poorly-aged bravado at the expense of Patrick Mahomes resurfaced upon Kansas City coming out on top at State Farm Stadium. Back in September 2019, The Athletic put Mahomes’ rapid ascension into perspective by pointing out the Chiefs quarterback had thrown for 36% of Aikman’s career touchdowns in about 8% of the games. The Hall of Fame signal-caller responded by saying, “Talk to me when he has 33% of my Super Bowl Titles.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

Sean Payton gets brutally honest about Russell Wilson

Denver Broncos franchise quarterback Russell Wilson will not get special treatment under new head coach Sean Payton. Payton previously stated that private position coaches would not be tolerated under his Broncos regime. Wilson famously works with private quarterback guru Jake Heaps. Heaps enjoyed almost unfettered access to the Broncos’ facility under former head coach Nathaniel Read more... The post Sean Payton gets brutally honest about Russell Wilson appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Damar Hamlin updates: Bills gathering medical advice on safety's future playing professional football

Thursday marked another stunning turn in the miraculous recovery of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he suffered cardiac arrest on the football field against the Cincinnati Bengals Jan. 2. After speaking publicly for the first time on Jan. 28, Hamlin now has the belief of the NFL Players Association's medical director that he will eventually play NFL football again, something that seemed unfathomable about five weeks ago.
ARIZONA STATE

