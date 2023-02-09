ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newnan, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Shooting at Summerhill apartments leave man dead, another injured

ATLANTA - Police are hoping surveillance video can help identify a gunman who shot and killed a man and left another wounded in Atlanta over the weekend. Officials say the shooting happened around 7 a.m. Saturday near the Victory at Summerhill apartments on the 100 block of Fulton Street SE.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Celebration of life planned for beloved Atlanta nightclub owner gunned down

ATLANTA — A celebration of life will take place on Tuesday for a beloved Atlanta nightclub owner who was gunned down at the Republic Lounge in West Midtown. On Feb. 4, Michael Gidewon was shot and killed allegedly by someone who knew him at the club. Police said suspect Jonathan Soto, 39, is wanted in connection to his death. The Gidewon family is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to Soto's capture.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta man with multiple warrants arrested while walking dog

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta man was arrested while walking his dog, dragging the dog during a brief foot chase. Michael Hardeman was walking his dog on Victoria Place Feb. 3 when he was met by Atlanta police officers. The officers questioned him before he fled, dragging his dog behind him. The officers tased Hardeman after Hardeman took a firearm out of his pocket and threw it into the street.
ATLANTA, GA
wfxg.com

UPDATE: Tractor trailer driver killed in I-520 crash identified

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash on I-520. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to westbound I-520 near mile marker 10 just before 11:30 a.m. Friday for a single-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer. Investigators say the truck left the roadway, struck the guard rail, and continued on, hitting several trees.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wgac.com

Driver Identified in Deadly 18-Wheeler Wreck

The Richmond County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver of an 18-wheeler that crashed around noon today on Bobby Jones Expressway. Forty-eight-year-old Nakita Bunting of Riverdale, Georgia lost control of the rig in the westbound lanes. The vehicle left the roadway, struck a guardrail, then hit several trees. Bunting was pronounced dead at the scene.
RIVERDALE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy