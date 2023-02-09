Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Suspect gets back into car during traffic stop, speeds off, crashes into power pole, troopers say
Georgia State Patrol told Channel 2 Action News a suspect is in custody after attempting to flee during a traffic stop in DeKalb County.
Large tree falls, crushes car at Tucker apartment complex
A large tree fell and crushed a Jeep Saturday night at an apartment complex in Tucker.
Georgia EMT intentionally crashes car at 120 mph when accelerator gets stuck
A Georgia emergency medical technician is grateful to be alive after being injured in an accident on Christmas Eve. Now, he is trying to raise money to cover his medical bills.
Person found shot, dead inside car in parking lot of Wells Fargo bank in South Fulton, police say
Details on what led up to the incident is still being investigated.
Police investigating deadly shooting at popular DeKalb sports bar
An investigation is underway in DeKalb County after a person was found shot and killed at a popular bar and restaurant.
WXIA 11 Alive
Police chase ends with SUV crashing into power pole in DeKalb, 4 in custody: GSP
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A police chase ended with an SUV crashing into a power pole in DeKalb County Friday evening. 11Alive Skytracker flew over Rockbridge Road and N. Deshon Road. Video shows a white SUV hit an electric pole near the QT gas station – down the road from the McDonald's. The SUV was surrounded by several police cars and fire trucks.
fox5atlanta.com
Shooting at Summerhill apartments leave man dead, another injured
ATLANTA - Police are hoping surveillance video can help identify a gunman who shot and killed a man and left another wounded in Atlanta over the weekend. Officials say the shooting happened around 7 a.m. Saturday near the Victory at Summerhill apartments on the 100 block of Fulton Street SE.
A plane landed on an interstate in Gwinnett County, now we know what went wrong
A plane that landed on a Gwinnett County interstate after crashing into a semi-truck in January was due to engine failure, a report from the National Transportation Safety Board.
Man shot while walking to Atlanta store, police investigating
The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 31-year-old man injured Sunday afternoon.
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Atlanta
A man died after being struck by a vehicle while crossing the street early Sunday in Atlanta.
Robber who slipped and fell outside Waffle House heading to prison, Coweta County deputies say
An armed robber will serve 25 years in jail after he and another man robbed a Sharpsburg Waffle House in Coweta County.
'It makes me so angry' | Henry County family of 12 given 7 days to move out of tornado-damaged home
LOCUST GROVE, Ga. — It's now been one month since tornadoes touched down across the 11Alive viewing area. They left a wide swath of damage in their wake, and many people are still trying to pick their lives back up. That includes a Henry County family with no place to live as of Sunday.
Exchange of gunfire outside DeKalb Walmart sends shoppers into panic
An exchange of gunfire Saturday afternoon outside a Walmart in DeKalb County stirred anxiety among shoppers in the area....
Celebration of life planned for beloved Atlanta nightclub owner gunned down
ATLANTA — A celebration of life will take place on Tuesday for a beloved Atlanta nightclub owner who was gunned down at the Republic Lounge in West Midtown. On Feb. 4, Michael Gidewon was shot and killed allegedly by someone who knew him at the club. Police said suspect Jonathan Soto, 39, is wanted in connection to his death. The Gidewon family is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to Soto's capture.
Security guard shot after couple skips out on restaurant tab, Dunwoody police say
A security guard was shot after a couple allegedly left a restaurant before paying their bill.
Man dead after being shot multiple times in Cobb County home, police say
Bennett was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta man with multiple warrants arrested while walking dog
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta man was arrested while walking his dog, dragging the dog during a brief foot chase. Michael Hardeman was walking his dog on Victoria Place Feb. 3 when he was met by Atlanta police officers. The officers questioned him before he fled, dragging his dog behind him. The officers tased Hardeman after Hardeman took a firearm out of his pocket and threw it into the street.
Massive fire gutted a tire shop and a neighboring restaurant in Paulding Co
As the fire was being extinguished, hot spots sparked a second fire, bringing fire crews back to the scene.
wfxg.com
UPDATE: Tractor trailer driver killed in I-520 crash identified
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash on I-520. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to westbound I-520 near mile marker 10 just before 11:30 a.m. Friday for a single-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer. Investigators say the truck left the roadway, struck the guard rail, and continued on, hitting several trees.
wgac.com
Driver Identified in Deadly 18-Wheeler Wreck
The Richmond County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver of an 18-wheeler that crashed around noon today on Bobby Jones Expressway. Forty-eight-year-old Nakita Bunting of Riverdale, Georgia lost control of the rig in the westbound lanes. The vehicle left the roadway, struck a guardrail, then hit several trees. Bunting was pronounced dead at the scene.
Comments / 0