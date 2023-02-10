My grandmother's kitchen is gone. The house is still there, but the floor, walls and appliances have all deteriorated into climbing Nelsonville weeds. Most of the meals I had there were served when I was a child, before the acquisition of a palate or taste buds bloom, so I cannot recall the meals so much as the idea of them: large, crammed country affairs brimming with cousins and neighbors. If I’m being honest, the memory is fine by me.

