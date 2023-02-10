ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, OH

Comments / 0

Related
cambridgebobcatsathletics.com

Cambridge Girls Softball Summer League Registration

The Cambridge Girls Softball Summer League Registration will take place Thursday, February 16, Monday, February 20, and Tuesday, February 21 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. each night at the Southgate Parkway McDonalds in Cambridge. Registration will be accepted for T-Ball (ages 4-6) Coach Pitch (ages 7-9) Intermediate (ages 9-12) and...
CAMBRIDGE, OH
cambridgebobcatsathletics.com

Five Bobcat Swimmers Qualify for Districts

STEUBENVILLE — Five Cambridge High School swimmers qualified for the District meet Saturday with their performances in the sectional meet at Steubenville High School on Saturday. All four members of the boys’ team advanced with Xander Caldwell leading the quartet by qualifying in the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyles and...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
a-z-animals.com

Discover the 6 Oldest Cities in Ohio

Native Americans originally inhabited the land that is now known as the state of Ohio. These indigenous tribes included the Shawnee in the south, Lanape in the east, Myaamia in the west, Seneca-Cayuga in the central and northwest regions, Wyandot in the north, and Ottawa in the northeast. French missionaries first encountered these tribes in the 17th and early 18th centuries.
OHIO STATE
tourcounsel.com

Grand Central Mall | Shopping mall in Vienna, West Virginia

Grand Central Mall is a 908,238-square-foot (84,378.1 m2) regional shopping mall in Vienna, West Virginia, near the larger city of Parkersburg. The mall opened in 1972 and is the only enclosed mall within thirty-five miles of its region. It features more than ninety tenants, including a food court, a movie theater and three anchor stores: Belk, JCPenney, and Dunham's Sports which opened in November 2009.
VIENNA, WV
WTRF- 7News

EMS officials object to new training law

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – A new law in Ohio changes the way EMS training is done. EMS officials say it makes it harder for local e-squads to get their people certified. House Bill 509 has already been signed by Governor Mike DeWine, but people are objecting to it. Until now, accreditation classes could be […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Around 100 cats have been rescued in Washington County

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Around 100 cats were found in a Washington County residence following an eviction. Officials working to rescue the cats talked about the amazing support from the community. “We initially thought there were 85, and now we’re up to 101,” said Washington County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Logan Ohio – Two Vehicle Crash Ends with One on Side

Logan – A two vehilce crash occured within the city that looked worse than it ended up as. Around 1:45 pm Logan Police department and Hocking Fire department were dispatched to the scene of a crash located at West Hunter Street and Spring Street in front of Roberts funeral home.
LOGAN, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Scott Woods: All the Meals You Can Never Have Again

My grandmother's kitchen is gone. The house is still there, but the floor, walls and appliances have all deteriorated into climbing Nelsonville weeds. Most of the meals I had there were served when I was a child, before the acquisition of a palate or taste buds bloom, so I cannot recall the meals so much as the idea of them: large, crammed country affairs brimming with cousins and neighbors. If I’m being honest, the memory is fine by me.
NELSONVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Famous sheriff’s weapons donated to museum

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Sam Dunfee was a famous sheriff in Belmont County’s history. He was shot and killed in the line of duty in Provident in 1926, as he was arresting a gang of bootleggers. His wife, May, became Ohio’s first female sheriff when she stepped in and filled the rest of his […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF

Jefferson County Humane Officers rescue emaciated, dying dog

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Jefferson County Humane Society and Jefferson County Animal Shelter are asking for donations for Boots, a female dog they rescued from a life and death situation. Jefferson County Humane Agents responded to a wellness check one month ago and came upon a terrible...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Zanesville Woman Sentenced in Vehicular Homicide Case

A Zanesville woman will spend 10 to 13 years in prison for aggravated vehicular homicide. The Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office said Pariss Dickinson also plead guilty to failure to stop after an accident and a misdemeanor count of OVI in the death of 30-year-old Alex King. Authorities said the...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WTRF

Homeowner charged with arson in Moundsville weekend fire

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) Investigator George Harms of the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s office confirms to Baylee Martin of 7News that the homeowner in Sunday’s fire on 7th St. was arrested in connection with the blaze. Steven Ray McClintock was arrested for First Degree Arson at the home...
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
sciotopost.com

Home Destroyed by Fire in Hide-A-Way Hills in Sugar Grove

Sugar Grove – A fire broke out in Hide-A-Way Hills last night, and destroyed a home. According to reports around 10 pm on Saturday, Marion Township was called to the scene of a structure fire located at the 1000 block of Taos Lane in Sugar Grove Ohio. When they arrived they called for mutual aid from Bremen, Logan City, Good Hope Township, Starr Township, and Richland.
SUGAR GROVE, OH
iheart.com

Man Killed in Crash While Fleeing Troopers in Wayne County

State Police have released the name of the man killed Saturday in Wayne County when he tried to get away from troopers who had stopped him for speeding. 32-year-old Alexander Ray from Columbus, Ohio allegedly took off from a traffic stop on Route 104 in Williamson. He hit a parked...
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Church volunteer sentenced to life in prison for the rape of two minors

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio — An Ohio resident was given a life sentence on Thursday for the sexual assault of two minors in Tuscarawas County. 60-year-old Jeffrey A. Pringle was a youth volunteer at the LifeWay Church in New Philadelphia when he was charged with three counts of rape and four counts of gross sexual imposition.
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy