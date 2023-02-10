Read full article on original website
cambridgebobcatsathletics.com
Cambridge Girls Softball Summer League Registration
The Cambridge Girls Softball Summer League Registration will take place Thursday, February 16, Monday, February 20, and Tuesday, February 21 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. each night at the Southgate Parkway McDonalds in Cambridge. Registration will be accepted for T-Ball (ages 4-6) Coach Pitch (ages 7-9) Intermediate (ages 9-12) and...
cambridgebobcatsathletics.com
Five Bobcat Swimmers Qualify for Districts
STEUBENVILLE — Five Cambridge High School swimmers qualified for the District meet Saturday with their performances in the sectional meet at Steubenville High School on Saturday. All four members of the boys’ team advanced with Xander Caldwell leading the quartet by qualifying in the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyles and...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the 6 Oldest Cities in Ohio
Native Americans originally inhabited the land that is now known as the state of Ohio. These indigenous tribes included the Shawnee in the south, Lanape in the east, Myaamia in the west, Seneca-Cayuga in the central and northwest regions, Wyandot in the north, and Ottawa in the northeast. French missionaries first encountered these tribes in the 17th and early 18th centuries.
WTRF
Gender bending drag show at Primanti Bros. cancelled in West Virginia due to threats
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — There will be no gender bending entertainment happening at Primanti Bros. Restaurant & Bar in The Highlands near Wheeling after promoters canceled a drag show brunch due to threats. S&S productions posted the cancellation on their Facebook page last week, citing threats made to...
tourcounsel.com
Grand Central Mall | Shopping mall in Vienna, West Virginia
Grand Central Mall is a 908,238-square-foot (84,378.1 m2) regional shopping mall in Vienna, West Virginia, near the larger city of Parkersburg. The mall opened in 1972 and is the only enclosed mall within thirty-five miles of its region. It features more than ninety tenants, including a food court, a movie theater and three anchor stores: Belk, JCPenney, and Dunham's Sports which opened in November 2009.
‘So-called puppy mills’ numbers continue to soar in Ohio, animal rescue groups say
The FOX 8 I-Team has found the number of high volume dog breeders registering with the state soaring.
EMS officials object to new training law
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – A new law in Ohio changes the way EMS training is done. EMS officials say it makes it harder for local e-squads to get their people certified. House Bill 509 has already been signed by Governor Mike DeWine, but people are objecting to it. Until now, accreditation classes could be […]
WTAP
Around 100 cats have been rescued in Washington County
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Around 100 cats were found in a Washington County residence following an eviction. Officials working to rescue the cats talked about the amazing support from the community. “We initially thought there were 85, and now we’re up to 101,” said Washington County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy...
sciotopost.com
Logan Ohio – Two Vehicle Crash Ends with One on Side
Logan – A two vehilce crash occured within the city that looked worse than it ended up as. Around 1:45 pm Logan Police department and Hocking Fire department were dispatched to the scene of a crash located at West Hunter Street and Spring Street in front of Roberts funeral home.
columbusmonthly.com
Scott Woods: All the Meals You Can Never Have Again
My grandmother's kitchen is gone. The house is still there, but the floor, walls and appliances have all deteriorated into climbing Nelsonville weeds. Most of the meals I had there were served when I was a child, before the acquisition of a palate or taste buds bloom, so I cannot recall the meals so much as the idea of them: large, crammed country affairs brimming with cousins and neighbors. If I’m being honest, the memory is fine by me.
WTAP
One car rolled over at the intersection of Latrobe St. and Charles St. in Parkersburg Monday morning
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One vehicle rolled over at the intersection of Latrobe Street and Charles Street in Parkersburg early Monday morning. The call for the crash came in at 6:10 a.m. The crash occurred right in front of the Good Shepherd Head Start on the corner of Charles St.
Famous sheriff’s weapons donated to museum
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Sam Dunfee was a famous sheriff in Belmont County’s history. He was shot and killed in the line of duty in Provident in 1926, as he was arresting a gang of bootleggers. His wife, May, became Ohio’s first female sheriff when she stepped in and filled the rest of his […]
WTRF
Jefferson County Humane Officers rescue emaciated, dying dog
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Jefferson County Humane Society and Jefferson County Animal Shelter are asking for donations for Boots, a female dog they rescued from a life and death situation. Jefferson County Humane Agents responded to a wellness check one month ago and came upon a terrible...
WHIZ
Zanesville Woman Sentenced in Vehicular Homicide Case
A Zanesville woman will spend 10 to 13 years in prison for aggravated vehicular homicide. The Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office said Pariss Dickinson also plead guilty to failure to stop after an accident and a misdemeanor count of OVI in the death of 30-year-old Alex King. Authorities said the...
WTRF
Homeowner charged with arson in Moundsville weekend fire
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) Investigator George Harms of the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s office confirms to Baylee Martin of 7News that the homeowner in Sunday’s fire on 7th St. was arrested in connection with the blaze. Steven Ray McClintock was arrested for First Degree Arson at the home...
sciotopost.com
Home Destroyed by Fire in Hide-A-Way Hills in Sugar Grove
Sugar Grove – A fire broke out in Hide-A-Way Hills last night, and destroyed a home. According to reports around 10 pm on Saturday, Marion Township was called to the scene of a structure fire located at the 1000 block of Taos Lane in Sugar Grove Ohio. When they arrived they called for mutual aid from Bremen, Logan City, Good Hope Township, Starr Township, and Richland.
iheart.com
Man Killed in Crash While Fleeing Troopers in Wayne County
State Police have released the name of the man killed Saturday in Wayne County when he tried to get away from troopers who had stopped him for speeding. 32-year-old Alexander Ray from Columbus, Ohio allegedly took off from a traffic stop on Route 104 in Williamson. He hit a parked...
sciotopost.com
Update – Athens Rape Suspect Shot and Killed in Grove City Warrant Arrest
GROVE CITY – A man was shot and killed by police after an attempt to arrest the warrant suspect at the Home Depot in Grove City. Around 8:25 pm gunfire rang out in a Law Enforcement situation between a man and a SWAT officer. One person was injured and transferred to Grant Medical center and later died.
Toxic Air Pollution From Fracking in Ohio Causes Serious Health Problems
Some residents of Belmont County in eastern Ohio have long suffered from headaches, fatigue, nausea and burning sensations in their throats and noses. They suspected these symptoms were the result of air pollution from fracking facilities that dominate the area, but regulators dismissed and downplayed their concerns.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Church volunteer sentenced to life in prison for the rape of two minors
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio — An Ohio resident was given a life sentence on Thursday for the sexual assault of two minors in Tuscarawas County. 60-year-old Jeffrey A. Pringle was a youth volunteer at the LifeWay Church in New Philadelphia when he was charged with three counts of rape and four counts of gross sexual imposition.
Comments / 0