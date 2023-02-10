‘I Wasn’t Snubbed!’ Cowboys’ Micah Quotes Ali on 'The Greatest'

"My goal is to be the best,” Cowboys star Micah Parsons says. “It’s not to be representing. I want to be in my own category.'' Like, "The Greatest''?

FRISCO - To most, the NFL Honors results this week for Micah Parsons were impressive. will not be short on motivation when the Dallas Cowboys get back on the field next season. The "Lion-backer'' finished second in the Defensive Player of the Year voting announced on Thursday night, and finished eighth in the MVP vote .

But of course ... it's not enough.

“Micah is the best player in the NFL. Period,” Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs tweeted after the results were released.

Micah's response?

Parsons retweeted Diggs , saying, “Don’t worry brother!!” with a GIF of Muhammad Ali’s famous quote, “I’ll show you how great I am.”

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa won the DPOY award in a landslide. He got 46 first-place votes, while Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (1), Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick (2) and New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (1) each got some first-place votes ...

While Parsons got 30 second-place votes and 11 third-place votes, which made him the runner-up (for a second consecutive year) ... but this time while getting zero first-place votes.

Micah’s insta-reaction created the impression he viewed himself as having been “snubbed.” In a classy move, he’s cleared that up.

By no means, he tweeted, does he “believe (he) was snubbed! I respect the hell out of bosa! It’s a mentality thing!”

Parsons is highly quotable and very open about his role-modeling goals. He talks often about Kobe Bryant and LeBron James and Lawrence Taylor, boldly stating that he doesn't want to march LT - he wasn't to exceed him.

“There’s always that thing where they say, ‘I don’t want you to be like me. I want you to be better than me.’ So my goal is to be the best,” Parsons recently said. “It’s not to be representing. I want to be in my own category.''

Right up there with Muhammad Ali?

“Sayless,'' Micah tweeted. "Y’all gonna see me next year.''

