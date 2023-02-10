Read full article on original website
Related
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River man killed, Providence woman critically injured after rollover crash on Route 6
One person is dead, and another critically injured after a weekend rollover crash. According to Rhode Island State Police, on Saturday at approximately 7:30 p.m., Troopers from the Scituate Barracks as well as members from the Johnston Fire Department responded to crash involving a single motor vehicle on the off ramp to Killingly Street from Route 6 East in the Town of Johnston.
ABC6.com
Cumberland crash claims 2 lives, closes road
CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — The Cumberland Police Department said Monday that two are dead after a car crash. The crash happened just before 1 p.m. in the area of Pine Swamp and Diamond Hill Road. Police said the road will be closed for several hour and drivers should avoid...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police Department responds to city hospital after reported south end stabbing
The Fall River Police Department responded to a city hospital after a reported stabbing that took place on Saturday night. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, officers arrived at Charlton Memorial Hospital just before 9:45 p.m. regarding a patient who may have sustained a stab wound. Scanner transmissions stated that the...
Turnto10.com
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Johnston highway crash
JOHNSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A Fall River man was killed and a woman was seriously injured in a crash on Route 6 east in Johnston on Saturday. Rhode Island State Police said 49-year-old Jimmie Pemberton tried to take the off ramp to Killingly Street at about 7:30 p.m. when his BMW sedan was sent about 150 feet down an embankment.
ABC6.com
Car crashes, bursts into flames causing double fatality, police say
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Two people were killed in a fiery single-car crash Sunday morning in Providence. Providence Police Chief Oscar Perez said around 4 a.m., a car drove into the highway wall at the intersection of Pine and East Franklin streets. According to Perez, the driver was thrown...
ABC6.com
Rollover crash in East Greenwich leaves car extremely damaged, entrapped person rushed to hospital
EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WLNE) — A car was extremely damaged and one person was sent to the hospital after rollover crash in East Greenwich. The East Greenwich Fire Fighters Association said the crash happened just before 4 a.m. Saturday morning. After removing the person who was trapped in the...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police respond to report of late night shooting at housing complex
Fall River Police continue to look into a possible shooting that took place in the city Saturday night. A call came in to dispatch at approximately 10:30 p.m. for a report of a suspect shooting in the Maple Gardens Housing Complex. According to scanner transmissions, police were looking for the...
whdh.com
Truck rolls over on Route 24 North
STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A small tanker truck rolled over early Monday morning on Route 24 North near the Stoughton-Randolph line, according to fire officials. The crash happened around 3 a.m. near exits 38 and 41. The truck was seen on its side just off the shoulder. There is no...
NBC Connecticut
Crash on Route 85 in Waterford Sends Multiple People to the Hospital: Police
Part of Route 85 in Waterford is back open after a crash Saturday afternoon. The accident occurred around 2:20 and involved multiple vehicles. Police noted that multiple people were taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital, all with non-life threatening injuries. An exact total as to the number of vehicles that were involved in the crash and people that were transported to the hospital wasn't immediately available.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford good samaritan races to aid of injured man after car accident
“New Bedford Guide can you share this post of appreciation for this young lady? She didn’t hesitate for a second to park her car on the side of the road to help me and my neighbor assist the gentleman that came off the road in his car and ended up hitting the unit where my mom lives.
Teen in critical condition, 5 people rescued after overnight house fire in Brockton
Multiple people were rescued and taken to the hospital in an overnight house fire in Brockton.
fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island highway rollover crash with entrapment sends one to Rhode Island Hospital emergency room
One person was sent to the hospital after a highway rollover crash in Rhode Island early this morning. According to the East Greenwich Fire Fighters Association, just before 3:45 a.m., E1,2 L1 R1 responded to Route 4 South at Frenchtown Road for a rollover with entrapment. After the occupant was...
Turnto10.com
Two killed in crash in Cumberland
CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WJAR) — Cumberland police said Monday that two people were killed in a two-car crash. Police said the cars collided on Pine Swamp Road. One person in each car died. "I looked diagonally to my left and I see this SUV completely engulfed in flames," said Victor...
2 18-year-olds injured by rollover crash in Acushnet
ACUSHNET -- Two 18-year-old boys are seriously injured after a car flipped over in Acushnet on Friday afternoon. First responders found the car on its roof on the south side of Robinson Road around 2:40 p.m., according to police.The driver and the passenger were treated at the scene before they were taken to Rhode Island Hospital. Police said the passenger needed to be med-flighted.There have not been any updates on the boys' conditions.It's unclear what caused the crash. Robinson Road was closed for several hours as police investigated.
GoLocalProv
Man in Serious Condition After Shooting on North Main Street in Providence
A male victim is in serious condition after being shot in Providence on Saturday night. It took place at the corner of North Main Street and Duncan Avenue in Mt. Hope, according to police. The incident occurred shortly after 9 PM. Police are not releasing any more information at this...
Teenager in critical condition after fire tears through Brockton home
BOSTON – A teenager is in critical condition after a fire tore through a Brockton home early Sunday morning.It happened just after 4 a.m. at a home on Central Square.Flames started on the second floor and spread to the third.Firefighters said that when they arrived they found "several people hanging from windows on the third floor." Rescuers used ladders to get them safely to the ground.Several people were taken to the hospital, including a teenager who remains in critical condition.Brockton Fire Captain Christopher Tilton said the fire started with a candle in a second-floor bedroom.Ilda Nunes lives on the second...
Death of Medford woman found in recycling bin ruled accidental, family does not accept ME’s finding
The Massachusetts Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled the May 2022 death of 61-year-old Barbara Novaes was accidental, but her family is not accepting that finding.
WCVB
Man accused of stealing prescription medication from CVS in custody, Plymouth police say
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Police on the South Shore said a man accused of stealing prescription medication from a Plymouth pharmacy Monday morning is in custody. Plymouth police said they were notified of a robbery taking place at CVS Pharmacy at about 8:10 a.m. in the Cedarville section of town. Police said they did not believe the man was armed, but he did steal prescription medication from the pharmacy.
fallriverreporter.com
Driver seriously injured after crash in Plymouth County causes vehicle to split in two
A driver was seriously injured after crash in Plymouth County that caused a vehicle to split into pieces. According to officials, just after 4:00 a.m. this morning, Hanson Firefighters were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident on Brook Street at Brook Bend Road. Firefighters found a single car motor vehicle...
fallriverreporter.com
32-year-old South Coast man has been found deceased after jumping off of Bourne Bridge
A South Coast man has died after jumping off of a bridge on Saturday. According to Chief Brandon Esip, tonight, the Bourne Police Department and Massachusetts State Police received calls reporting an individual possibly scaling the Bourne Bridge. Officers from multiple agencies responded immediately to the area, unable to locate anyone.
