BOSTON – A teenager is in critical condition after a fire tore through a Brockton home early Sunday morning.It happened just after 4 a.m. at a home on Central Square.Flames started on the second floor and spread to the third.Firefighters said that when they arrived they found "several people hanging from windows on the third floor." Rescuers used ladders to get them safely to the ground.Several people were taken to the hospital, including a teenager who remains in critical condition.Brockton Fire Captain Christopher Tilton said the fire started with a candle in a second-floor bedroom.Ilda Nunes lives on the second...

BROCKTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO