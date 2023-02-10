ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

fallriverreporter.com

Fall River man killed, Providence woman critically injured after rollover crash on Route 6

One person is dead, and another critically injured after a weekend rollover crash. According to Rhode Island State Police, on Saturday at approximately 7:30 p.m., Troopers from the Scituate Barracks as well as members from the Johnston Fire Department responded to crash involving a single motor vehicle on the off ramp to Killingly Street from Route 6 East in the Town of Johnston.
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

Cumberland crash claims 2 lives, closes road

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — The Cumberland Police Department said Monday that two are dead after a car crash. The crash happened just before 1 p.m. in the area of Pine Swamp and Diamond Hill Road. Police said the road will be closed for several hour and drivers should avoid...
CUMBERLAND, RI
Turnto10.com

1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Johnston highway crash

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A Fall River man was killed and a woman was seriously injured in a crash on Route 6 east in Johnston on Saturday. Rhode Island State Police said 49-year-old Jimmie Pemberton tried to take the off ramp to Killingly Street at about 7:30 p.m. when his BMW sedan was sent about 150 feet down an embankment.
JOHNSTON, RI
ABC6.com

Car crashes, bursts into flames causing double fatality, police say

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Two people were killed in a fiery single-car crash Sunday morning in Providence. Providence Police Chief Oscar Perez said around 4 a.m., a car drove into the highway wall at the intersection of Pine and East Franklin streets. According to Perez, the driver was thrown...
PROVIDENCE, RI
whdh.com

Truck rolls over on Route 24 North

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A small tanker truck rolled over early Monday morning on Route 24 North near the Stoughton-Randolph line, according to fire officials. The crash happened around 3 a.m. near exits 38 and 41. The truck was seen on its side just off the shoulder. There is no...
STOUGHTON, MA
NBC Connecticut

Crash on Route 85 in Waterford Sends Multiple People to the Hospital: Police

Part of Route 85 in Waterford is back open after a crash Saturday afternoon. The accident occurred around 2:20 and involved multiple vehicles. Police noted that multiple people were taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital, all with non-life threatening injuries. An exact total as to the number of vehicles that were involved in the crash and people that were transported to the hospital wasn't immediately available.
WATERFORD, CT
Turnto10.com

Two killed in crash in Cumberland

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WJAR) — Cumberland police said Monday that two people were killed in a two-car crash. Police said the cars collided on Pine Swamp Road. One person in each car died. "I looked diagonally to my left and I see this SUV completely engulfed in flames," said Victor...
CUMBERLAND, RI
CBS Boston

2 18-year-olds injured by rollover crash in Acushnet

ACUSHNET -- Two 18-year-old boys are seriously injured after a car flipped over in Acushnet on Friday afternoon. First responders found the car on its roof on the south side of Robinson Road around 2:40 p.m., according to police.The driver and the passenger were treated at the scene before they were taken to Rhode Island Hospital. Police said the passenger needed to be med-flighted.There have not been any updates on the boys' conditions.It's unclear what caused the crash. Robinson Road was closed for several hours as police investigated. 
ACUSHNET, MA
CBS Boston

Teenager in critical condition after fire tears through Brockton home

BOSTON – A teenager is in critical condition after a fire tore through a Brockton home early Sunday morning.It happened just after 4 a.m. at a home on Central Square.Flames started on the second floor and spread to the third.Firefighters said that when they arrived they found "several people hanging from windows on the third floor." Rescuers used ladders to get them safely to the ground.Several people were taken to the hospital, including a teenager who remains in critical condition.Brockton Fire Captain Christopher Tilton said the fire started with a candle in a second-floor bedroom.Ilda Nunes lives on the second...
BROCKTON, MA
WCVB

Man accused of stealing prescription medication from CVS in custody, Plymouth police say

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Police on the South Shore said a man accused of stealing prescription medication from a Plymouth pharmacy Monday morning is in custody. Plymouth police said they were notified of a robbery taking place at CVS Pharmacy at about 8:10 a.m. in the Cedarville section of town. Police said they did not believe the man was armed, but he did steal prescription medication from the pharmacy.
PLYMOUTH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

32-year-old South Coast man has been found deceased after jumping off of Bourne Bridge

A South Coast man has died after jumping off of a bridge on Saturday. According to Chief Brandon Esip, tonight, the Bourne Police Department and Massachusetts State Police received calls reporting an individual possibly scaling the Bourne Bridge. Officers from multiple agencies responded immediately to the area, unable to locate anyone.
