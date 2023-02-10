Open in App
Baltimore County, MD
CBS Baltimore

David Linthicum arrested and charged after multi-day manhunt

By CBS Baltimore Staff,

9 days ago

David Linthicum arrested and charged after multi-day manhunt 05:16

BALTIMORE — Police took 24-year-old David Linthicum into custody this morning after a manhunt that lasted almost three full days.

He is facing attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, criminal firearm use, and carjacking charges, and is being held without bond.

Harford County Sheriff's Office announced his arrest just before 6 a.m. on Friday, and the charges later in the afternoon.

In a press conference Friday morning police say the arrest was made "successfully and peacefully."

After disappearing into the woods, Police say Linthicum tried to seclude himself in a rocky area to evade police.

Linthicum had ammunition on him when he was arrested, as well as shorts and a sweatshirt on, according to authorities.

Harford County Sherriff Jeff Gahler says it is his understanding that it was a Baltimore County Police vehicle the suspect took on Thursday after shooting a Baltimore County Police detective.

That detective is on life support at Shock Trauma.

This is the second Baltimore County police officer that Linthicum has allegedly shot during the multi-day manhunt.

Gov. Wes Moore said late Friday afternoon that he had carved out time to visit with the family and colleagues of the detective who was shot on Thursday night.

He thanked law enforcement officers from all agencies involved in the manhunt for their tireless pursuit of Linthicum.

Linthicum had been on the run since Wednesday after a shooting in his home in Cockeysville. Harford County Sheriff's, Baltimore County Police, MSP, FBI, and the ATF assisted with the manhunt.

"We ask Marylanders to keep the detective in their hearts, thoughts, and prayers as he recovers from his injuries," Moore said. "He and his fellow officers are true heroes, who unselfishly put their lives on the line to protect Marylanders. Our state is forever grateful for their everyday sacrifice."

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski thanked local residents for "their continued patience, support, and cooperation amid this trying and troubling incident."

