Popular Food Truck’s Brick and Mortar to Open Soon on Hwy 155 near Tyler, TX
Fans of the wildly popular Catch Me if You Can food truck based near Tyler, Texas who've been looking forward to the sit-down restaurant version, get ready to rejoice. Owner Longacre hopes to have the new permanent location open THIS MONTH. Otherwise, just know it is coming very, very soon to Flint, Texas.
This Beautiful $4 Million Ranch Has a Greenish Laundry Room, Do You Like it?
It's got a lake, a stable, a guest house, basketball court, swimming pool, a greenish laundry room, and is just a short commute for you to work in Tyler, TX. This beautiful ranch in Mineola is the new home of your dreams. And you may wanna jump on this ranch...
Did You Know There Are Caramel Filled Churros Found in Tyler, Texas?
I’m not sure who needs to hear this today, but there are caramel filled churros that are available in Tyler, Texas. I’m not really sure how I didn’t know this before just a few days ago when I found a photo of them online. But this is the type of information that friends tell each other which is why I wanted to bring it to your attention. These delicious pieces of fried dough rolled in cinnamon and sugar and filled with caramel sauce can be found at Jumpshot Coffee.
We Love These Photos From a 1982 Tyler, TX Brookshire’s Video
We love these photos taken from a video shot in 1982 for Brookshire's at a Tyler, Texas store--they're both amusing and delightful. And also may cause a bit of nostalgia. Sometimes, I really miss the 1980s. Not *everything* of course. But, there were many things to love about that era....
Charming Log Home on 6.5 Acres in Canton, Texas
While I have never owned a log home or even lived in a log home but there is something that is just so comfy and inviting about the way they look. That is exactly the feeling I get when looking at this beautiful log home that is currently for sale in Canton, Texas sitting on 6.5 acres of land.
Dollar General’s pOpshelf opens Tyler location
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Dollar General’s pOpshelf announced on Monday that their new Tyler store is now open. The store is located at 8942 S Broadway Avenue in the Village at Cumberland Park, and will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week. “We are thrilled to expand the pOpshelf offerings […]
Chick-fil-A to open new Henderson restaurant this week
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is set to open in Henderson on Feb. 16, and bring about 80 jobs to the community. According to a release, Michael Bringman was selected as the owner and operator of the 2416 Highway 79 S location. “My goal for Chick-fil-A Henderson is to give everyone that […]
Why Was Texas Ranked the 2nd Worst State in Which to Live?
On CNBC's 2022 ranking of the "Best States for Business in the U.S.," Texas was ranked as the 5th BEST state. However, in that same ranking, they listed the Lone Star State as the 2nd WORST state in which to live. Then why, praytell, are we seeing so many people...
An Adults Only Scary Circus is Coming Within 2 Hours of Tyler, Texas
When you hear "let's go to the circus", you automatically think of fun loving clowns, elephants doing tricks and death defying high wire acts. Sounds like a great time, right? Thing is, there is a circus that is in Texas right now that isn't for the entire family. Its dubbed as an adults only circus and is full of paranormal debauchery. For most this isn't your thing but there are some that would have an absolute blast attending.
14 Cocktails To Make, Enjoy And Share (Or Not) On Valentine’s Day
This Valentine's Day, thousands of Valentine's Day cards will be exchanged between romantic partners showing just how much they love each other. In addition to those cards, beautiful bouquets of roses and other flowers will be delivered to offices throughout Tyler, Texas and Longview. If that's not enough, boxes of jewelry will be unwrapped, chocolate hearts will be given away or held by a stuffed animal. Valentine's Day will be topped off by a romantic dinner for thousands of couples too.
East Texas woman selected for prestigious national advisory board operated by the Aspen Institute
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — An East Texas woman is one of just 11 student parents around the United States who will help share higher education policy for others like them. Karlee Knuth is a single mother enrolled in the Buckner Family Pathways in Longview and studying at the University of Texas at Tyler. She’s been […]
Your New Favorite Place to Shop is Back in Gilmer, Texas This Weekend
If you're looking for something to do, I can't recommend this place enough. Y'all it's BACK. 80 Acre Market is THIS weekend, February 10 through 12 in Gilmer, Texas. There's a great chance I'll see ya there. I went for the first time back in December of 2021 and it was hands down one of the most delightful food-filled, fun, and shopping experiences I've ever had.
Extremely Rude Customer Behavior at Fuzzy’s Taco in Tyler, TX
A local woman had much praise for the Fuzzy's Taco staff after she witnessed them deal with some extremely rude customers during her visit to the Troup Highway location in Tyler, Texas. So here's what happened according to her post:. A woman named Sarah was sitting at the bar at...
Don’t Wait, Qualify To Win That Trip To Warm Sunshine-Rich Florida
We're experiencing our typical Texas winter right now. Cool one day, warm another day and really cold a few days later. We're used to it, but wouldn't it be nice to escape Tyler, Texas or Longview, Texas aboard a plane bound for Florida? That would be awesome. It can happen...
Tyler, Texas Has Gotten So Big That We Need Another One of These
It’s incredible to see how much Tyler, Texas has grown in the past few years. Some people feel like the growth is a good thing as there are more things to do and more jobs in our area. Although some people hate the change and are tired of the traffic due to new businesses that we see on Broadway Ave. But after a recent shopping trip with my wife this past weekend and overhearing another conversation, I am sure that Tyler is big enough to support another Target location.
Can You Get A Fine For Not Picking Up Your Dog’s Poop In Texas?
Spring is on the way. More outdoor time is in our future and that means more outdoor time with your dog. Take them on walks around the neighborhood and to the parks in Tyler, Texas and Longview, Texas. It's inevitable when you're walking or playing with your dog outside they'll need to relieve themselves and if they have to poop and you don't have a poop bag to clean up after your dog can you receive a fine for not picking up after them?
Christopher Dial
A funeral service for Christopher “Chris” Dial will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, February 10, 2023, at Morning Chapel in Sulphur Springs, Texas with Pastor Lavelle Hendricks officiating. Interment to follow at East Caney Cemetery. Visitation will be held at 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Tapp Funeral Home in Sulphur Springs, Texas. Mr. Dial passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at Sunny Springs Health and Rehab in Sulphur Springs, Texas.
Traffic Alert: Major crash causing traffic near Broadway Square Mall
TYLER, Texas — A major crash is causing traffic near the Broadway Square Mall in Tyler. Tyler Police and fire crews are on the scene. CBS19 will update this article with more information as it becomes available.
33 Felony Arrests Were Made In Gregg County, Texas February 6th-13th
As we go about our daily routines, ninety-nine percent of us will never come in contact with law enforcement in Gregg County, Texas, or any other law enforcement agency because we're law-abiding citizens. We are aware of our actions and the consequences that can occur if we were to break a law of any kind. Now we'll probably take chances while we're driving by going over the speed limit or not coming to a complete stop at a stop sign but that may be the extent of us taking any chance to have a chance meeting with a police officer possibly.
POLICE: Body of woman found in parking lot of Tyler restaurant
TYLER, Texas — Early Saturday morning Tyler Police found an unidentified woman deceased in the Clear Springs restaurant parking lot. The cause of the death is unknown. Tyler police say no foul play at this time, and the body has been sent for autopsy.
