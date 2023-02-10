As we go about our daily routines, ninety-nine percent of us will never come in contact with law enforcement in Gregg County, Texas, or any other law enforcement agency because we're law-abiding citizens. We are aware of our actions and the consequences that can occur if we were to break a law of any kind. Now we'll probably take chances while we're driving by going over the speed limit or not coming to a complete stop at a stop sign but that may be the extent of us taking any chance to have a chance meeting with a police officer possibly.

GREGG COUNTY, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO