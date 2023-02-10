Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ewrestlingnews.com
NWA Champion Kamille Names Charlotte Flair As Dream Opponent
NWA Women’s Champion Kamille was recently interviewed by Scott Fishman when she named Charlotte Flair as her dream opponent. Kamille has been champion for more than 600 days, and will defend her title tonight against Angelina Love at Nuff Said in a No DQ match. You can check out...
ewrestlingnews.com
Report: AEW Have Re-signed Tag Team Champions
Good things continue to happen for The Gunns this week. First, they upset The Acclaimed to capture the AEW World Tag Team Championships. And now, Fightful Select have come through with a report that AEW have re-signed Austin and Colten Gunn. Exact terms and length of the deals are unknown,...
ewrestlingnews.com
Karrion Kross Names WWE SmackDown Star As The Most Underrated Wrestler
Karrion Kross has shared his belief that Ricochet is WWE’s most underrated star. During an appearance on Superstar Crossover with Z100’s Josh Martinez, Kross was asked who the most underrated WWE Superstar is. He also broke down how there are two types of fans – those who like highspots and those who like storytelling.
ewrestlingnews.com
Jay White Defeated In “Loser Leaves Japan” Match
Jay White lost a “Loser Leaves Japan” match to Hikuleo at NJPW ‘The New Beginning’ in Osaka on Saturday morning. Despite the loss, he is still slated to wrestle AEW’s Eddie Kingston at next Saturday’s Battle in the Valley pay-per-view event in San Jose, California. This upcoming match will seemingly be his final bout in the promotion for now.
ewrestlingnews.com
Jimmy Korderas Reacts To Madcap Moss Being In The WWE Intercontinental Title Hunt
Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas is back with the latest edition of his “Reffin’ Rant” series. In this episode, the longest tenured WWE referee commented on Madcap Moss being a contender for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. On last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Moss won a Fatal Four-Way match to earn the opportunity to challenge Gunther for the belt.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Network Programming Schedule For This Week (2/13/23)
WWE NXT (2/15/23) WWE This is Awesome: Most Awesome Raw Moments- 10 a.m. ET. La Previa: Elimination Chamber 2023 – 10 a.m. ET. Elimination Chamber 2023 Press Conference – immediately following Elimination Chamber 2023. Sunday, Feb. 19. Friday Night SmackDown (1/20/23) You can keep up with all your...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Main Event Results SPOILERS from February 13, 2023
This week’s edition of WWE Main Event was recorded in advance prior to Monday Night RAW as per usual. The following are **SPOILERS** of the results for the two matches that took place according to various reports on Twitter:. Bron Breakker defeated Akira Tozawa. Wendy Choo defeated Dana Brooke.
ewrestlingnews.com
Liv Morgan Discusses Acting Career & Dedication To Wrestling
Liv Morgan has expressed her interest in pursuing a career in acting, but she reassured fans that it will not affect her dedication to WWE. In an interview with Ryan Satin for the “Out of Character” podcast, Morgan emphasized that her acting aspirations will not detract from her goals in WWE.
ewrestlingnews.com
Seth Rollins Describes Rush Of WrestleMania Season
Seth Rollins is no stranger to the brightest lights and the biggest stages. “The Visionary” made his WrestleMania debut back in 2013 and for him, there’s nothing like the build up to ‘Mania season. In a recent interview with Windy City Gridiron, Rollins discussed the exhilaration that only WrestleMania season can bring.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE News: Steve Austin Promotes Challenge, Rob Gronkowski Moments
Steve Austin promoted WWE’s #EnterTheRing Challenge, where fans are encouraged to mimic a WWE ring entrance. Fans can use the hashtag on TikTok or Instagram. You can see Austin’s post via social media below:. Because today is Super Bowl Sunday, WWE looked back at the best moments from...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE SmackDown Ratings For 2/10/23
Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown did 2,468,000 viewers on FOX. This is up from the 2,384,000 viewers they did the previous week. SmackDown pulled in a 0.64 rating in the key 18-49 demo, up from the 0.61 rating one week ago. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics reported the numbers.
ewrestlingnews.com
Some People In WWE Believe The Return Of Former Star Is Imminent
Matt Cardona lost to NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Tyrus in the main event of Saturday’s NWA ‘Nuff Said’ pay-per-view event. Over the last few months, there has been speculation that Cardona could return to WWE alongside his wife, Chelsea Green, who returned at the Royal Rumble. In...
ewrestlingnews.com
Roman Reigns Advertised For Monday Night Raw
Roman Reigns will be making a rare appearance on Monday Night Raw next month as we approach WrestleMania 39. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has been advertised to be present at the March 20th Raw event in St. Louis, MO at the Enterprise Center, as confirmed by the arena’s advertisements. However, WWE.com has yet to update their own advertisement for the show and, at present, Reigns is not advertised for any Raw events prior to WrestleMania.
ewrestlingnews.com
Jeff Jarrett Discusses AEW’s Plans For Live Events
In a recent interview with Under the Ring, Jeff Jarrett spoke about the plans for AEW house shows. The first show will take place next month. Jarrett was hired as the AEW Director of Business Development in November 2022. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Rampage Ratings For 2/10/23
Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT pulled in 375,000 total viewers. They drew a 0.12 rating total in the key 18-49 demographic. Last week the show did 406,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics reported the numbers. The episode featured...
ewrestlingnews.com
Ricky Steamboat Shares His Thoughts On Roman Reigns
WWE Hall of Famer Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat was recently interviewed on WrestleBinge by Sportskeeda, where the wrestling legend was asked about WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns’ formative years in his climb to the top. Steamboat crossed paths with The Tribal Chief in FCW, WWE’s former developmental...
ewrestlingnews.com
MJF Isn’t A Fan Of Snitches, NWA ‘Nuff Said’ Kickoff Show (Video)
MJF isn’t a fan of snitches. Earlier this week, it was reported that fans allegedly called the Nassau Police Department following the AEW World Champion’s promo on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The Salt of the Earth wrote,. “If I get one more call from the...
ewrestlingnews.com
Update On The Usos’ Status For WWE Elimination Chamber
Per Dave Meltzer, it appears that The Usos will indeed make an appearance at the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber event taking place next Saturday. The main event of the night will see Roman Reigns defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Sami Zayn. On this past Friday’s episode of SmackDown, The Usos successfully defended their Tag Team Titles against Braun Strowman and Ricochet, however, there remains a palpable discord between Jey Uso and the rest of The Bloodline.
ewrestlingnews.com
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (2/13/23)
WWE invades the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Brock Lesnar-Bobby Lashley contract signing. – Miz TV with Seth Rollins. – Asuka, Liv Morgan...
TV Star Found Dead At 34
Actor Cody Longo, known for his appearances in popular shows such as "Days of Our Lives," "Nashville," and "Hollywood Heights," has been found dead at the age of 34. According to reports, Longo was discovered at his home in Austin, Texas on Wednesday, following a wellness check by the police, after concerns were raised by his wife. Longo had not been responding to her throughout the day and she became worried, the family says.
