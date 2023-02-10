Suspect at large after officer-involved shooting in Maryland, police say

A suspect is at large after at least one police officer was "seriously injured" in a shooting earlier Thursday, the Baltimore County Police Department said.

"At this hour, David Linthicum is still being sought by members of law enforcement," the department tweeted.

Two Baltimore County officers have been injured in shootings during a period of about 36 hours, both related to the pursuit of the suspect, Director of Public Affairs Joy Lepola-Stewart told ABC News.

A shelter-in-place advisory remains in place, police said.

Baltimore County Public Schools were closed Thursday as the suspect remained at large.

Police have described the 24-year-old suspect as wearing dark shorts and a dark, short-sleeved shirt.

Police are asking the public to call 410-887-2222, 911 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP if they have information regarding the whereabouts of the suspect.

ABC News' Lauren Minore contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.