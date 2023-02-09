Fetterman hospital tests show no signs of new stroke

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Family members of Alonzo Bagley, a Black man who was killed as he tried to flee police responding to a disturbance call, have filed a $10 million lawsuit against the officer who shot him. The federal lawsuit was filed last week in Shreveport by his wife, mother and stepdaughter of Bagley, 43. He was fatally shot on Feb. 3. The lawsuit said he had run from his apartment after refusing to talk to the officers. State police are investigating and said last week that no weapon was found on or near Bagley. The lawsuit says Bagley was unarmed and had his hands up when Officer Alexander Tyler shot him. “The lethal force used against Mr. Bagley was unjustified, unreasonable, excessive, and in violation of Mr. Bagley’s rights under the United States Constitution and the laws of the State of Louisiana,” the lawsuit said.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 9 HOURS AGO