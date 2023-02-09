ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Fetterman hospital tests show no signs of new stroke

The Associated Press
 4 days ago
Doctors at a Washington DC hospital say tests show no signs of a new stroke from Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman, who was hospitalized after feeling lightheaded while attending a Democratic retreat. Fetterman survived a stroke last year. (Feb. 9)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

