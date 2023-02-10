ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Suspect at large after officer-involved shooting in Maryland, police say

By Melissa Gaffney, ABC News
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kguy0_0kj2thnn00

A suspect is at large after at least one police officer was "seriously injured" in a shooting earlier Thursday, the Baltimore County Police Department said.

"At this hour, David Linthicum is still being sought by members of law enforcement," the department tweeted.

Two Baltimore County officers have been injured in shootings during a period of about 36 hours, both related to the pursuit of the suspect, Director of Public Affairs Joy Lepola-Stewart told ABC News.

A shelter-in-place advisory remains in place, police said.

Baltimore County Public Schools were closed Thursday as the suspect remained at large.

Police have described the 24-year-old suspect as wearing dark shorts and a dark, short-sleeved shirt.

Police are asking the public to call 410-887-2222, 911 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP if they have information regarding the whereabouts of the suspect.

ABC News' Lauren Minore contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Comments / 0

Related
Nottingham MD

Towson shooting victim charged after weapon found in vehicle

TOWSON, MD—Police have filed criminal charges against a man who was shot, then crashed in Towson on Sunday evening. At just before 7:30 p.m. on February 12, 2023, a Baltimore County police officer who was in the area Towsontown Boulevard and Washington Avenue (21204) heard multiple gunshots and saw a vehicle drive by before crashing.
TOWSON, MD
Shore News Network

22-Year-Old Man Shot In Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A man was shot in the leg in Baltimore late last night. Just after 11 pm, The Baltimore Police Department patrol officers arrived at an area hospital to investigate the report of a walk-in shooting victim. At the hospital, police found a 22-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. The victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury. At this time, no known location of the shooting is known to investigators. There is no suspect in custody. If you have any information about the shooting, please contact Northeast District detectives at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at The post 22-Year-Old Man Shot In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot, hospitalized in West Baltimore later dies

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man hospitalized after a shooting in West Baltimore died Monday evening. Police responded to calls for a reported shooting near McKean Avenue at about 5:00 p.m. When officers arrived at the location, they observed a man lying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

31-Year-Old Shooting Victim Found At Baltimore Hospital

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A man was injured in a shooting in Southwest Baltimore yesterday evening. Shortly after 7:30 pm, The Baltimore Police Department arrived at an area hospital to investigate a walk-in shooting victim. At the hospital, police found a 31-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. The injuries are non-life-threatening. The victim told police that he was shot while at a residence at the 300 Block of Font Hill Avenue. The identity of the victim has not been released and a suspect has not been arrested at this time. If anyone has any information about this The post 31-Year-Old Shooting Victim Found At Baltimore Hospital appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Liquor Store Purse Snatcher Detained By Good Samaritans Who Robbed Jessup Man: Police

A 22-year-old man accused of multiple robberies has been charged after attacking a woman at a Laurel liquor store, authorities say. Duane Raymond Allen, was arrested after trying to steal a woman's purse in the parking lot of Total Wine, located in the 3300 block of Corridor Marketplace around 12:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 10, according to an Anne Arundel County Police Department spokesperson.
JESSUP, MD
WUSA

Police investigate triple shooting in Montgomery Co.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Officers from the Montgomery County Police Department are investigating a shooting that left three people injured Sunday morning. Officers received a call minutes before 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning for a report of a shooting in the 2400 block of Reedie Drive. When officers arrived at the scene they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and the victim was given life-saving measures until the Montgomery Co. Fire and Rescue personnel arrived, according to officials.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore police identify 2 recent homicide victims

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified two people killed in the city in February:. Earl Watkins was shot on February 5, 2023, in the 2000 block of Harford Road. The victim died from his injuries on February 9, 2023. Melvin Cummings was killed on February 10, 2023,...
BALTIMORE, MD
WGAL

Man wounded in York shooting, police say

York City Police are investigating a shooting. Emergency dispatchers say there was a call for a shooting around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Police say a 39-year-old man was shot in the first block of E. Hope Ave. Dispatchers say the man was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle. He...
YORK, PA
Shore News Network

35-year-old shot and stabbed at Pleasant View Gardens

BALTIMORE, MD – A 35-year-old man was shot and stabbed inside Baltimore’s Pleasant View Gardens townhomes Saturday night. According to police, at around 11:14 pm, Southeast District patrol officers responded to the 200 block of St. Mathews Street for a report of a shooting. Officers found the 35-year-old male with gunshot and stab wounds to the upper body when they arrived on the scene. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown. Detectives believe the victim was shot and stabbed while in the 200 block of East Street. The victim then walked to the The post 35-year-old shot and stabbed at Pleasant View Gardens appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

14-year-old accidentally shot inside Belair-Edison rowhouse

BALTIMORE, MD – A 14-year-old girl was shot inside a Belair-Edison rowhouse on Belair Road early Sunday morning. According to police, at approximately 5:49 a.m., Northeast District patrol officers were called to a home in the 3800 block of Belair Road, for a report of a shooting. Police located a 14-year-old female victim with a single gunshot wound to the leg. She was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. According to police, the girl was in the home with two unidentified juveniles, playing with a gun when the victim was accidentally shot. The two unidentified juveniles fled the The post 14-year-old accidentally shot inside Belair-Edison rowhouse appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Shooting reported in Towson

——— TOWSON, MD—Police are responding to a reported shooting in Towson. The incident was reported at around 7:30 p.m. in the area on Towsontown Boulevard at Washington Avenue (21204). Early reports indicate that one victim sustained a gunshot wound to the back. No additional information is available...
TOWSON, MD
Shore News Network

24-year-old shot during robbery by group of juveniles

BALTIMORE, MD – Police in Baltimore today said a 24-year-old man shot early Sunday morning was in the process of being robbed by a group of unknown juveniles. The group of teenagers approached the victim at around 1:39 am in the 1000 block of Quantril Way. During the incident, at least one juvenile attacker fired a shot, striking the victim once. Police arrived on scene to find the man suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. “Preliminary investigation reveals that the victim was approached by a group of unidentified juveniles that shot The post 24-year-old shot during robbery by group of juveniles appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

Woman Struck, Killed By Car In Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On February 12, 2023, at approximately 11:00 p.m., Southern District officers responded to Riva Road at Broad Creek Drive for a crash. The investigation revealed that a pedestrian crossed the southbound lanes of Riva Road against the traffic signal. The pedestrian was wearing dark, non-reflective clothing...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Nottingham MD

Pedestrian killed in fatal Rosedale crash

ROSEDALE, MD—Police say a pedestrian was struck and killed in Rosedale on Monday morning. The fatal pedestrian crash occurred at just after 6:30 a.m. on February 13, when a 2012 Volkswagen that was traveling westbound on Pulaski Highway approaching Berk Avenue struck a pedestrian that entered the roadway. The...
ROSEDALE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man dies from gunshot injuries one day after he was shot in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 44-year-old man who was shot in Northeast Baltimore on Friday morning has died from his injuries, according to authorities.The man was shot in the 4100 block of Eierman Avenue around 8:58 a.m.An ambulance took him to a local hospital, police said.He had life-threatening injuries at the time, according to authorities.Homicide detectives have been notified of the gunfire fatality, police said.Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy