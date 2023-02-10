Open in App
BuzzFeed

Its Been 20 Years Since "The Lizzie McGuire Movie" Was Released, And Here's How Much That Cast Has Changed Since Then

By Matt Stopera,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LiwoO_0kj2WMUj00

Believe it or not it's been 20 years since Isabelle Parici publicly canceled Paolo Valisari in front of a crowd of thousands at the Roman Coliseum in The Lizzie McGuire Movie .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QkoCr_0kj2WMUj00
Walt Disney Co. / ©Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Everett Collection

What a time that was!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39tjBY_0kj2WMUj00
Walt Disney Co. / Â©Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Everett Collection

Because of this 20-year milestone, let's look at what the characters from one of the greatest movies of all time are today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00nzqk_0kj2WMUj00
Walt Disney Co. / Â©Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Everett Collection

Clayton Snyder played that spaghetti lovin' goof, Ethan Craft.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f5hdK_0kj2WMUj00
Walt Disney Co. / ©Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Everett Collection

This was him then:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nP6Q8_0kj2WMUj00
Disney

And here he is now:

@heyclayton/ Instagram: @heyclayton

He's a proud husband and father.

@heyclayton/ Instagram: @heyclayton

Yani Gellman played the conniving little shit, Paolo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FrJLK_0kj2WMUj00
/ ©Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Everett Collection

Nice glasses, a-hole!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0619rI_0kj2WMUj00
Disney

This was him then:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u9xLm_0kj2WMUj00
Disney

And here he is now:

@yanigellman/ Instagram: @yanigellman

And here's a video of him blowing a bubble out of his mouth:

@yanigellman/ Instagram: @yanigellman

Adam Lamberg played the love of Lizzie's life, David "Gordo" Gordon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l4UPC_0kj2WMUj00
Disney

This was him then:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jbOuE_0kj2WMUj00
Disney

And this is the last picture we have of him from the failed Lizzie reboot in 2019.

@disneyplus/ instagram.com

According to his LinkedIn , he worked at the Irish Arts Center for seven years and is currently a freelance fundraising and special events consultant.

@hilaryduff/ Instagram: @hilaryduff

Hilary Duff played Lizzie, duh.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wccah_0kj2WMUj00
Walt Disney Co. / Â©Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Everett Collection

This was her then:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HAine_0kj2WMUj00
Walt Disney Co. / ©Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Everett Collection

And here she is now:

@hilaryduff/ Instagram: @hilaryduff

Hilary is a mom to three kids, and is currently starring in How I Met Your Father .

Instagram: @hilaryduff

Carly Schroeder played the evil mastermind, Melina Bianco.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31LDwY_0kj2WMUj00
Disney

This was her then:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cbLwH_0kj2WMUj00
Disney

And here she is now:

@carlyfries18/ instagram.com

In 2019, she joined the military.

@carlyfries18/ Instagram: @carlyfries18

Judging from this Instagram post , she's currently stationed in Germany.

@carlyfries18/ Instagram: @carlyfries18

Terra C. MacLeod played that stuck-up fashion lady, Franca.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bYthL_0kj2WMUj00
Disney

This was her then:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=433DFA_0kj2WMUj00
Disney

And here she is now:

@terracmacleod/ Instagram: @terracmacleod

She's a Broadway actress best-known for playing Velma in productions of Chicago .

@terracmacleod/ Instagram: @terracmacleod

Robert Carradine played Lizzie's dad.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uG3Kd_0kj2WMUj00
/ ©Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Everett Collection

This was him then:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dCTcl_0kj2WMUj00
Disney

And here he is now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ozKS8_0kj2WMUj00
youtube.com

He recently played a drunk Santa in his son-in-law's music video.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TQHmT_0kj2WMUj00
youtube.com

Hallie Todd played Lizzie's mom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MkONL_0kj2WMUj00
Walt Disney Co. / ©Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Everett Collection

This was her then:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kiT88_0kj2WMUj00
Walt Disney Co. / ©Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Everett Collection

And here she now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hTsLO_0kj2WMUj00
Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

Her most recent acting credit is a role in the 2020 film, The Last Champion .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W2TXw_0kj2WMUj00
Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

Ashlie Brillault played the bratty bully who was actually kind of nice, Kate Sanders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3esYWX_0kj2WMUj00
Disney

This was her then:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u9OXs_0kj2WMUj00
Disney

And here she is now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lmj50_0kj2WMUj00
linkedin.com

She's a criminal defense attourney.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ItjXP_0kj2WMUj00
youtube.com

Brendan Kelly played the bodyguard with a voice of reason, Sergei.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D9gPk_0kj2WMUj00
Disney

This was him then:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tNNEP_0kj2WMUj00
Disney

And here is the last picture I could find of him from 2017:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T7SIe_0kj2WMUj00
Variety / Penske Media via Getty Images

He was in a movie called the Shot Caller .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R1d8X_0kj2WMUj00
Barry King / WireImage / Getty Images

Jake Thomas played the bratty little brother, Matt McGuire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ONl5v_0kj2WMUj00
Disney

This was him then:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08lqqV_0kj2WMUj00
Disney

And here he is now:

@sirjakethomas/ Instagram: @sirjakethomas

In 2022, he "direct[ed] some fun commercials with super talented crews, started working out and getting stronger with friends that inspire me, remodeled a kitchen WITH MY BARE HANDS, started making fun videos on YouTube, and filmed a movie that I’m excited for everyone to see."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hjh9J_0kj2WMUj00
@sirjakethoams/ instagram.com

And lastly, Alex Borstein played the Gordo-hating tour guide, Miss Ungermeyer:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gyota_0kj2WMUj00
Walt Disney Co. / Â©Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Everett Collection

This was her then:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QOTHY_0kj2WMUj00
Disney

And here she is now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RSGun_0kj2WMUj00
Momodu Mansaray / Getty Images

In case you didn't know, she plays the voice of Lois Griffin on Family Guy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gn6XR_0kj2WMUj00

She is also currently starring in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, for which she won a Best Supporting Actress Emmy for.

Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
"NYPD Blue" Star Dies Tragically in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy