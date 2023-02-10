ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Brief: Amazon downloading new season of 'The Peripheral', and more

By George Costantino
 3 days ago
Amazon has renewed The Peripheral for a second season, according to Variety . Based on sci-fi author William Gibson 's book of the same name, the series has Chloë Grace Moretz playing Flynn, a young woman who, along with her brother Burton -- played by Jack Reynor -- scrape a living in a near-future small-town America thanks to her skill as a VR gamer...

Viola Davis will be the recipient of the Film at Lincoln Center's 48th Chaplin Award at a gala evening in Davis's honor on April 24 at Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall in New York City. "Viola Davis brings her tremendous skill and fierce emotional intelligence to everything she does," Lesli Klainberg , president of Film at Lincoln Center, said in a statement on Thursday. "The range of her accomplishments is remarkable — as an actor in film, television, and theater; as a producer opening doors for new voices; and as an inspirational memoirist. She is truly a force." Past Chaplin Award Gala Honorees include Helen Mirren , Spike Lee , Robert De Niro , Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks ...

The TV Academy and Fox have announced Monday, September 18 as the airdate for the 2023 Primetime Emmys. A host has yet to be announced. A week before the Fox telecast, the 2023 Creative Arts Emmy Awards will take place over two consecutive nights on Saturday, September 9 and Sunday, September 10. An edited presentation of the combined two nights will be telecast on FXX. Nominations for the 75th Emmy Awards will be announced Wednesday, July 12...

LOS ANGELES, CA
In Brief: Vin Diesel back for new 'Riddick' film, and more

Vin Diesel is reuniting with his Riddick writer-director David Twohy for the fourth installment of the action franchise, Riddick: Furya, according to Deadline. The plot for the new film reads like this: "Riddick finally returns to his home world, a place he barely remembers and one he fears might be left in ruins by the Necromongers. But there he finds other Furyans fighting for their existence against a new enemy. And some of these Furyans are more like Riddick than he could have ever imagined," per Deadline. The Riddick series launched in 2000 with Pitch Black, followed by 2004's The...
TEXAS STATE
Super Bowl commercials were a mix of big stars and a touch of nostalgia

There was no shortage of A-list celebrities in this year's Super Bowl commercials, which also featured a bit of nostalgia. Ben Affleck, Bradley Cooper and Will Ferrell were just a few of the stars hawking everything from Pepsi Zero Sugar and T-Mobile to General Motors. Cooper teamed up with his mom Gloria to promote T-Mobile's 5G network, which didn't go quite as well as the advertiser expected. Another T-Mobile spot featured John Travolta revisiting his Danny Zuko character from Grease, with some help from Zach Braff and Donald Faison, who performed an updated version of "Summer Nights" that touted the company's home Internet service. Affleck showed his love for Dunkin' by working at one of their Massachusetts locations, only to get caught by his famous wife, Jennifer Lopez, who scolds, "Is this what you do when you say you're going to work all day?"
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Tampa, FL
