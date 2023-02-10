Former Ravens DL Haloti Ngata Hall of Fame eligible for first time in 2024

The Baltimore Ravens have seen plenty of current and future Hall of Fame players walk through their doors. Whether it be offensive tackle Jonathan Ogden, inside linebacker Ray Lewis, safety Ed Reed and others, Baltimore has had no shortage of immense talent on their roster throughout the years.

On Thursday night, Adam Schefter of ESPN put out a list of first-time eligible players for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the class of 2024. Among the many great talents was former Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Haloti Ngata, who played for 13 years in the NFL.

Ngata compiled 517 total tackles, 32.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles and five interceptions over the course of his career. He was a dominant force in the middle of the defensive line, and would be extremely difficult to block on a consistent basis.