Liberty News
DII women’s hockey notches impressive wins over Rowan, Villanova, U19 Junior Hurricanes
Since opening 2023 with back-to-back home losses to Rowan University, Liberty University’s ACHA Division II women’s hockey team extended its recent run of success to 7-0-1 in its last eight games by doubling the Junior Hurricanes’ U19 Premiere team, 4-2, on Saturday afternoon at the LaHaye Ice Center.
Liberty News
Flames ride out storm, surge past Wolfpack with seven unanswered goals
Playing in a wintry weather conditions, with gusty winds and sporadic rain in near-freezing temperatures, Liberty University’s men’s lacrosse team was unfazed in Sunday afternoon’s showdown with North Carolina State at the Liberty Lacrosse Fields. The Flames (2-0) overcame the elements and a comeback bid by the Wolfpack (2-1) by netting the game’s final seven scores in a 17-7 victory.
Liberty News
Flames keep foot on gas after halftime, torch Temple in season-opener, 19-7
After senior attack Cooper Branham racked up five of its eight goals in the first half, Liberty University’s men’s lacrosse team had eight different finishers as it outscored ALC North Region rival Temple University 11-3 in the second half of a 19-7 triumph in Friday’s regular-season opener at the Liberty Lacrosse Fields.
Liberty News
Men’s volleyball sweeps its way to ECVA tournament title at JMU
After dropping five-game matches in its first two showdowns with ECVA opponents Virginia Tech and JMU at the Liberty Arena, Liberty University’s men’s volleyball team experienced the thrill of victory for the first time this season in a big way, going 6-0 in match play and dropping only one game all day in sweeping its way to the championship at the ECVA Play Date hosted by the Dukes. The tournament triumph clinches a bid for the Flames to the ECVA’s season-ending East Coast Championships.
Liberty News
Flames Take 3rd Place at Gator Invitational
No. 37 Liberty battled the Gators and gusty weather conditions to finish in third place at the Gator Invitational on Sunday. The 13-team field faced lingering rain from overnight storms early in the day and wind gusts over 20 MPH during their third trip around the Mark Bostick Golf Course (par 70, 6,701 yards).
Liberty News
Palisca, Bryan & Nedrick Headline Darius Dixon Day 2
Jessica Palisca clocked a Liberty freshman-record 4:49.71 mile, while fellow Flames Patasha Bryan (women’s high jump – personal-best 5-6) and Kevin Nedrick (men’s shot put – personal-best 63-5) each claimed event titles on Saturday, the second and final day of competition at the ninth annual Darius Dixon Memorial Invitational, at the Brant Tolsma Indoor Track at the Liberty Indoor Track Complex.
Liberty News
Flames Earn Hard-Fought 83-73 Win Over Colonels, Saturday Night at Liberty Arena
The Liberty Flames earned a hard-fought 83-73 win over the visiting Eastern Kentucky Colonels, Saturday night at Liberty Arena. Liberty bolsters its overall mark to 21-6 and is 12-2 in the ASUN. The Flames remain in a tie for first place with the Kennesaw State Owls (20-7, 12-2 ASUN), who edged Jacksonville State 74-71 earlier in the evening. Meanwhile, EKU falls to 17-10 on the year and 10-4 in the ASUN after the setback in what was a battle of two of the top three squads in the league.
Liberty News
Liberty Sweeps North Texas 4-0, Wins Two of Three Matches Over Weekend
The Liberty Lady Flames tennis swept the North Texas Mean Green 4-0, Sunday morning at the Liberty Indoor Tennis Center. Liberty (7-2) takes a 3-2 lead in the all-time series with North Texas (7-3). Liberty head coach Jeff Maren, a former assistant on North Texas’ staff, has been the Lady Flames’ head coach for every match against the Mean Green.
Liberty News
Flames Fall to VCU 5-2, Senior Duo Battles to Grab Pair of Points
The Liberty Flames men’s tennis team battled the in-state rival VCU Rams Sunday afternoon, losing 5-2 at home despite valiant efforts. The Flames (3-5) drop to 0-7 all time against the Rams who improve to 7-1 on the season following the victory at the Liberty Indoor Tennis Center. The...
Liberty News
Williams, Lawrence Stand Out in Hurdles in Albuquerque
Liberty’s 60-meter hurdling duo of Jasmine Williams (personal-best 8.29) and Felix Lawrence (season-best 7.99) excelled in their respective events on Saturday, the final day of the Don Kirby Elite Invitational at the Albuquerque Convention Center. First-year Lady Flame Williams shattered her previous best of 8.46 from January 13 at...
Liberty News
Flames Near Top of Leaderboard at Gator Invitational
No. 37 Liberty kept pace with No. 8 Florida throughout the day on Saturday and remains near the top of the leaderboard when round two play was halted. Liberty is currently in third place, trailing the two Florida teams in the 14-team field event, hosted by Florida at this home course – Mark Bostick Golf Course (par 70, 6,701 yards).
Liberty News
Men’s wrestlers manhandle Golden Bears in season’s final dual match
In its first home competition of the season, Liberty University’s men’s wrestling team made quick work of West Virginia Tech in a dual meet held Saturday afternoon at the LaHaye Multipurpose Center, taking advantage of four forfeits, one fall, one technical fall, and one injury default to prevail, 42-10.
Liberty News
Liberty Earns 8-0 Run-Rule Win Over SJSU
Liberty earned its first win of the season, an 8-0, six-inning victory over San Jose State, Saturday at Bill Barber Park as part of the Mark Campbell Collegiate Invitational. The Lady Flames improve to 1-3 on the year with one game remaining this weekend. San Jose State falls to 0-3 prior to its game against Stanford this afternoon.
iheart.com
Tennessee Man 'Shocked' After Scoring Massive $500,000 Lottery Win
A man in Tennessee can't believe his luck after hitting it big with a $500,000 lottery win. According to a release from the Tennessee Lottery, Lawrenceburg resident Blake recently decided to pick up a lottery ticket "for a little fun" while filling up his car at the Murphy USA gas station in town. His last-minute decision ended up paying off big time when he saw that he won a half-million prize, one of the game's top prizes, from the Hot $500,000 instant game ticket.
The Mysterious Spook Lights of Cloverdale, Alabama
You may have heard of the Texas "Marfa lights" or the "Brown Mountain lights" of North Carolina. At both locations, people have persistently seen mysterious glowing orbs of light appear that seemingly have no explanation or known source. Sightings like this have gone on for centuries in several places around the world. We have our own version of these mysterious glowing orbs in north Alabama. Read along to find out more about the mysterious spook lights of Cloverdale, Alabama.
Man says daughter, granddaughter nearly died with 2 others in Alabama shooting allegedly over utilities
The Falkville man charged with shooting three people last Sunday, two of whom died, also shot at but missed a woman and her daughter, according to the woman’s father. Joshua Lamar Knighten, 36, is in Morgan County Jail charged with capital murder in the shooting deaths of Mitchell Ray Beard, 62, and his 36-year-old stepson Marcus Ken Reed. He is also charged with attempted murder in the shooting of Sarah Conley, who received multiple gunshot wounds but was released Monday from Huntsville Hospital, according to authorities.
WHNT-TV
Alabama Power Customers to Get Refunds | Feb. 9, 2023 6 p.m.
If you live in cities like Red bay, Phil Campbell, Arab, or others served by Alabama Power, you'll be getting some money back later this year. Dr. Jain joins News 19 to talk Heart Disease Prevention. People are recognizing February as American Heart Month, so News 19's Kelley Smith and...
Hartselle Enquirer
‘Thank you for a life that I’d call happy’: Hines retires from Hartselle church of Christ after 42 years
When Phillip Hines preached his final sermon as the full-time minister at the Hartselle church of Christ, it was the end of an era for the 69-year-old husband, father and grandfather. Hines retired at the end of 2022, delivering a message entitled ‘Thank you for a life that I’d call happy’ on Christmas Day – wrapping up a career behind the pulpit that spanned more than four decades.
Lanes cleared after 18-wheeler accident on Beltline Road in Decatur
The Decatur Police Department says an accident involving an 18-wheeler has shut down a portion of Beltline Road near Highway 24.
WAFF
Florence Fire & Rescue engineer loses home to fire
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - An engineer with Florence Fire & Rescue lost his home to a fire on Feb. 11. Kevin Darby and his three daughters lost their home and belongings to the fire. The home was declared a total loss. Darby and his girls were not at home when...
