China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
US offers first description of unknown 'object' shot down over Canada
The unidentified “object” the U.S. shot down over Canada was a “small metallic balloon” carrying a payload, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News on Sunday.
voguebusiness.com
Slow Factory has hit reset on its climate school plans. What happened?
It was a coup in fashion’s fight against climate change: New York environmental and social justice non-profit Slow Factory scored a $2.5 million investment from the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) to open a first-of-its-kind climate school in the spring of 2023. But Slow Factory and NYCEDC quietly parted ways in December, Vogue Business has learned, adding fuel to questions about Slow Factory’s plans as well as its impact.
