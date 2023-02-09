Read full article on original website
Sharon and Randy Sjogren - A story of second chances, faith and love
With Valentine's Day right around the corner, we wanted to re-share one of our favorite past articles as Randy and Sharon Sjogren shared how their faith brought them together for a second chance at love. Exclusive to Boreal Community Media - June 27, 2021. If anyone had told Randy Sjogren...
KIMT
Black Excellence Expo comes to Med-City
ROCHESTER, MINN--The NAACP Rochester Branch and Black Entrepreneurship Team (BET) of Rochester are collaborating to bring the Black Excellence Expo to the Med-City. This will be the first year for the expo, where black-owned businesses are coming together in honor of Black History Month. Businesses are Rochester-based and range from...
KIMT
Ride For Wyatt in Mantorville promotes mental health awareness
MANTORVILLE, Minn.-The fourth annual "Ride For Wyatt" happened today. The snowmobile ride was conceived by friends of Wyatt Coy's family four years ago after Wyatt died by suicide at age 18 two years prior. At Riverside Park, more than fifty people gathered together to go on a scenic 30 mile ride beginning and ending at the park. The ride's goal is to raise awareness for mental health and reduce the stigma surrounding it. The event supports the Wyatt M. Coy Scholarship Fund and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Matt Coy, Wyatt's dad, said we should have a culture where it's okay to discuss mental health.
KIMT
"Chocolate Shoppe" is getting busy ahead of Valentine's Day
MANTORVILLE, Minn.-Valentine's Day is coming up soon, and a chocolate shop is gearing up for it. Chocolate Shoppe has been hand dipping a lot of items, such as chips, in chocolate. January is usually a pretty quiet time for them, but they've been seeing an uptick in sales in the last week, and they tend to see many last-minute shoppers on Valentine's Day itself if it's on a weekday like it is this year. Lynnette Nash, the owner of Chocolate Shoppe, said that something as simple as chocolate can make a difference for someone.
KIMT
Rochester Art Center to host Valentine's Day-themed open studio
ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester Art Center will host a Valentine's Day-themed open studio. You'll be able to get involved in activities such as painting on canvas, making Valentine's Day cards, and creating friendship bracelets. The purpose of the event is to encourage families to spend the holiday weekend together and create lasting memories. Amy Garretson, the education and community outreach coordinator for the Rochester Art Center, said Valentine's Day isn't just about couples.
KIMT
Polar Plunge kicks off in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn.-The 2023 Polar Plunge is underway at Foster Arend Park in Rochester. The annual plunge is operated statewide by local law enforcement in an effort to raise money for the Special Olympics Minnesota. Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson said Rochester raised around $246,000 dollars in 2022 and have a...
KIMT
Black History Month brings 'Black Black Resistance'
ROCHESTER, Minn--February is Black History Month and this year's theme is 'Black Resistance', which highlights African Americans’ fight against oppression and celebrates the contributions of those with black heritage. Every year the theme changes with last year's being Black Health and Wellness, and 2021 as The Black Family: Representation,...
Babysitter Saves Five Children from Fire at House in Eyota
Eyota, MN (KROC-AM News)- A 24-year-old man is being credited for saving five kids he was babysitting from an apparent electrical fire at a house in Eyota last week. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain Tim Parkin said Monday that Olmsted County deputies were among first responders called to a residence in the 200 block of Rena Belle St. Northwest Thursday night. Deputies reported seeing light smoke coming from the home when they arrived around 10:30 p.m.
KIMT
KIMT raises money for Special Olympics Minnesota at the Rochester Polar Plunge
ROCHESTER, Minn. - For the fifth year, KIMT had a team of taking the plunge into the icy cold waters of Foster Arend Park for the 22nd Rochester Polar Plunge. The event raises money for Special Olympics Minnesota. This weekend's plunge raised more than $180,000, with Team KIMT contributing more than $1,400.
Check Out The New Restaurant Now Open in Southeast Minnesota
While Rochester is having one business close after another, some happy news showed up in a town nearby in Southeast Minnesota. A new restaurant is now open and if you'd like a look at the menu, check below - we've got a photo!. Center Family Restaurant Now Open in Dodge...
KIMT
School bus arms to get cameras
The Albert Lea school district will be adding camera's to it's buses stop arms. Why school and city officials believe it will help keep drivers and students alike safe.
KAAL-TV
Garage, vehicles destroyed in Monday morning fire
(ABC 6 News) – A garage, its contents, vehicle and RV are a total loss after a fire in southeast Rochester late Monday morning. At 10 a.m., Rochester Fire and Olmsted County deputies were called to the 4100 Block of Maple Court SE for a report of a garage on fire.
KIMT
Southeast Minnesota's best spellers ready to compete in regional final
ROCHESTER, Minn. – 12 students from southeast Minnesota have qualified for the regional final spelling bee. 59 students from 29 school districts competed in two qualifying spelling bees in Rochester on February 7. The top 12 spellers, six from each bee, now advance to the final on February 21 at Wood Lake Meeting Center in Rochester. The Grand Champion of the Final will advance to the annual Scripps National Spelling Bee.
KIMT
Austin teen was part of four-vehicle collision in Blue Earth County
MANKATO, Minn. – An Austin teen was involved in a four-vehicle accident in Blue Earth County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 6 pm Monday at the intersection of State Highway 22 and U.S. Highway 14. The State Patrol says a 2022 Chevy Silverado, a 2009 Toyota Camry, a 2015 Ford Edge, and a 2008 Ford Fusion were all northbound on Highway 22 when they collided just south of the eastbound U.S. 15 interchange.
KAAL-TV
Rochester city bus involved in SE crash
(ABC 6 News) – A crash involving a car and a city bus blocked traffic on 6th Street SE at 5th Avenue for part of the afternoon, beginning around 4 p.m. A tow truck arrived to begin clearing the road at about 4:30. No injuries were reported. Rochester police...
Charges: Rochester Woman Ran Over Boyfriend Following Argument
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester woman is facing second-degree assault and domestic assault charges for allegedly running over her boyfriend with her car last week. 38-year-old Jolene Scholz was arraigned today in Olmsted County Court on the charges and was released without bail but with court-imposed conditions. She was arrested at her residence last Friday, and according to the criminal complaint, she admitted striking the man with her vehicle and hitting him.
KAAL-TV
Three Albert Lea bar staffers to stand trial
(ABC 6 News) – Three Albert Lea women who failed an alcohol compliance check are scheduled to stand trial. The bar staffers from Eddie’s bar, the Elbow room, and Trumble’s are accused of providing alcohol to minors during a routine compliance check. If the three staffers are...
KIMT
Minnesota AG to help review 2018 death of county inmate
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said his office will review the death of a man who collapsed after complaining of health problems at the Beltrami County Jail in 2018. Hardel Sherrell, 27, of Apple Valley, was transferred to the jail in August 2018 in...
KAAL-TV
Rochester man accused of molesting 15-year-old
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man appeared in Olmsted County Court Thursday, Feb. 9, after allegedly molesting a 15-year-old girl in the spring of 2022. Ricardo Jovanny Garcia, 38, faces two counts of 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of 4th-degree criminal sexual conduct. According to court...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
This week's Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports
This past week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff Office reports:. Shawn Whitcomb, 29, Kenyon, possession of drug paraphernalia. Heather Lanerd, 31, Cannon Falls, dog at large. Goodhue County Sheriff. Property damage. Christy Whipple, Dennison, reported on Jan. 29 that a fence on her property had been driven...
