Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
knuj.net
NEW ULM TEEN GETS NATIONAL RECOGNITION
A New Ulm high school senior has been recognized for outstanding achievement. Nathaniel Janssen has become a National Officer for the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America. Only 10 out of 200,000 FCCLA members nationwide are elected to the position and this would be a first for New Ulm. New Ulm’s chapter has been around for 40 years.
knuj.net
TREE REMOVAL SCHEDULED FOR NEXT WEEK NORTH OF SLEEPY EYE
Motorists are advised to use caution on Highway 4 near Fort Ridgeley Creek between Sleepy Eye and Fairfax and Highway 62 near the Lake Heron outlet west of Windom as workers begin removing trees in preparation for rip rap installation later this summer. That work is scheduled to start Monday, weather permitting. The tree removal is preliminary work for the installation of rip rap later this summer to prevent erosion in these areas and is being performed in cooperation with the DNR. The law says the trees need to be removed before protected bats make their homes. MnDOT says there will be intermittent shoulder closures, and a passing lane closure is anticipated at the Highway 4 site. The work is expected to last about two weeks.
KEYC
Power outage impacting thousands of customers in Mankato area
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Thousands of electric customers in the Mankato area are without power Friday evening. According to an outage map by Xcel Energy, approximately 3700 customers in Mankato and North Mankato are experiencing the outage. No word on what has caused the issue. The site lists estimated restoration...
Faribault County Register
Pastor happy to fill in where he is needed
Like many ministers who “retire,” Reverend David Fretham is still very busy teaching and preaching God’s word. Fretham, or Pastor Dave as he was known by his congregations, and his wife, Darlene, moved to Winnebago in 2019, after Fretham made the decision to retire. The last congregation he served as a called pastor was in Springfield.
Faribault County Register
Getting prepared for the invasion
Spurred by the spread of emerald ash borer (EAB), an invasive species of beetle which has been plaguing ash trees in Minnesota for the past decade or so, the Blue Earth City Council discussed strategies for replacing and diversifying the city’s tree population at a meeting held on Monday, Feb. 6.
Woman Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash Near Willmar
WILLMAR (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash near Willmar in Kandiyohi County. The Sheriff's Office says the incident happened at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday. A car driven by 56-year-old Karen Snegosky of Lester Prairie was going west on 15th Avenue near County Road 9 Southeast....
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
Windom schools in soft lockdown as police search for defendant in local murder case
Windom schools are in a soft lockdown and police have issued a public alert as they search for a missing defendant, Ralph Apmann of Windom, in the second-degree murder trial that is occurring in Windom. Apmann did not show up for his scheduled hearing this morning at 9 a.m. in...
kduz.com
Lester Prairie Woman Injured in Kandiyohi Co Crash
A Lester Prairie woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Kandiyohi County Saturday morning. The Sheriff’s Office says 56-year-old Karen Snegosky was taken to Willmar Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Authorities say she was traveling west on 15th Avenue near County Road 9 and hit a...
knuj.net
James Wenisch
James Wenisch age 79, of Lamberton, MN died on February 5, 2023, at St. John Lutheran Home in Springfield, MN. Visitation will be on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Sturm Funeral Home, Lamberton Chapel and will continue on Thursday from 9:30 am until 10:30 am at the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Lamberton, MN. Service will be held at the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on Thursday at 10:30 am. The clergy will be Father Garrett Ahlers. Interment will be at the St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Lamberton, MN.
Minnesota witness describes two low-flying triangle-shaped objects
A Minnesota witness at Norwood Young America reported watching a low-flying, bright orange, triangle-shaped object at 10:45 p.m. on March 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
willmarradio.com
Willmar rape suspect in court Monday
(Willmar MN-) A hear takes place Monday (2-13) for a Willmar woman charged with helping Jordan Freitag of Bird Island rape a 13-year-old girl in Danube July 24th. Unconditional bail for 21-year-old Kelsey Jones is set at $75,000. Jones is charged with two counts of Aiding and Abetting First Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct. A hearing takes place Monday at 9 a.m. in Renville County District Court before Judge Laurence Stratton.
knuj.net
Lorraine M. Seifert
Lorraine M. Seifert, 81, of Clements, passed away on Friday, February 10, 2023 at her home in Clements, Minnesota. A Requiem Latin Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 16, 2023 from St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Morgan with a Rosary at 11:15 a.m., all at the church in Morgan. A luncheon will follow the Mass at the church before going to the burial in the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Clements. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 16, 2023, from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Morgan. Family prefers memorials to the St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Morgan or St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Sleepy Eye.
Amazon employees protest closing of Shakopee MSP5 warehouse
SHAKOPEE, Minn. – Workers at a Twin Cities Amazon warehouse are protesting the closure of their facility, which employed nearly 700 people.Employees at Amazon's MSP5 sort facility say the company told them they will help them find other positions at other facilities, but workers are concerned those positions will take them out of their community. They're also worried those positions aren't promised. "My preference was permitting me to work at MSP1 because of convenience," said MSP5 worker Saido Mohammed. "I did pass the exam, I was not given a sure answer on whether I would be rehired or transferred. It's 50-50."An Amazon spokesperson told WCCO all employees at the Shakopee warehouse are being offered opportunities to transfer to other facilities in the Twin Cities.
KEYC
A Mankato woman is home after nearly a year-long hospital stay
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After living in a hospital for almost a year, on Wednesday, 50-year-old Tracy Stengel gave her husband, David Stengel, a special birthday gift: her return home. “Driving here and looking out the window, I think it was about when we hit the Belle Plaine area that...
One Of Minnesota’s Biggest Festivals Could Be In Jeopardy
Minnesota is known for big festivals from the Blues Fest in Duluth, to the Renaissance Festival In Shakopee, to even the Great Minnesota Get Together, which by definition is a festival. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival has been around since the 1970s. It's one of my favorite yearly thing I do...
Southern Minnesota News
Charges say North Mankato man threatened to blow up apartment building
A North Mankato man is accused of threatening to blow up an apartment building and making other frightening claims. Walter Douglas Slocum III was charged last week in Nicollet County District Court with felony threats of violence, felony terroristic threats – explosives, and misdemeanor disorderly conduct. A criminal complaint...
hot967.fm
Mankato mother in need of a new heart
Colleen Ireland of Mankato turned to GoFundMe as her sister is now in need of a new heart following a series of health issues. Ireland says her sister, Megan, is dealing with congestive heart failure. Doctors aren’t sure if it is due to the kidney issues she’s been dealing with most of her life, and she was told her best option would be a new heart.
kduz.com
Two Arrested After Brief Chase in Chanhassen
Two adult men were arrested in Chanhassen early Sunday morning after what began as a traffic stop and ended after after a suspect ran to house. The Carver County Sheriff’s Office says Deputies in Chanhassen attempted to stop a vehicle speeding westbound on Highway 7. The vehicle failed to stop and after a short pursuit the driver fled on foot in the 6000 block of Cartway Lane.
KAAL-TV
Faribault man arrested, charged with theft of firearm
(ABC 6 News) – The Owatonna Police Department arrested and charged a Faribault man in connection to a complaint regarding a stolen firearm from an area retailer. Donald Pepin, 68, was arrested and charged with theft of firearm which is a felony. According to Owatonna Police, on the afternoon...
Comments / 0