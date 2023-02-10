ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancun Mexican Restaurant and Cantina Coming to Saline

Cancun Mexican Restaurant and Cantina is coming to Saline. The restaurant, not to be confused with Cancun Mexican Grill in Saline, will open at the site of the former Ruby Tuesday's restaurant in the Commons at Sauk shopping plaza that also features Emagine, Mancino's, Boneheads and other businesses. City records...
Saline ATA Taekwondo Studio offers Women's Self Defense Awareness Workshops

Sign up for one or all three. Simply sign up by scanning the QR code or call 734-429-5112. March 4, April 22, May 13. 12-2pm, $20 a class or $50 for all three classes. 750 Woodland Drive Saline, MI.
BASKETBALL: Shots Don't Fall at Bedford, Saline Takes First SEC Red Loss

BEDFORD - Saline's long-range attack couldn't find a rhythm Friday as Bedford defeated Saline, 37-29. It was a game like many others the Hornets have played against good opponents. Close score. Defensive struggle. But what this game lacked was that 4-5 minute hot streak that allowed the Hornets to put their opponent away.
BASKETBALL: Bedford Edges Saline in Seesaw Boys' Varsity Game

BEDFORD - Bedford beat Saline, 54-53, in a seesaw varsity boys' basketball game at Bedford Friday. The loss drops Saline's record to 12-5 overall and 7-4 in the SEC Red. Saline hosts Dexter Tuesday. Freshman Jonathan Sanderson and junior Dylan Mesman led the charge. Sanderson scored 20 and Mesman scored...
