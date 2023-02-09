ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
The Comeback

Super Bowl Champion arrested following alleged incident

Police in Mississippi arrested former Super Bowl Champion running back Stevan Ridley over the weekend. “Former New England Patriots running back Stevan Ridley was arrested in Mississippi over the weekend,” TMZ Sports tweeted on Monday. They and The Natchez Democrat each reported on the incident. The Natchez Democrat reported that Ridley was booked on a misdemeanor charge after an incident Read more... The post Super Bowl Champion arrested following alleged incident appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Comeback

Sean Payton gets brutally honest about Russell Wilson

Denver Broncos franchise quarterback Russell Wilson will not get special treatment under new head coach Sean Payton. Payton previously stated that private position coaches would not be tolerated under his Broncos regime. Wilson famously works with private quarterback guru Jake Heaps. Heaps enjoyed almost unfettered access to the Broncos’ facility under former head coach Nathaniel Read more... The post Sean Payton gets brutally honest about Russell Wilson appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Eagles prepared to drop 8-figure bag on Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts emerged this season as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. After the team traded for AJ Brown, the Philadelphia Eagles QB had an incredible season. His ability to pressure defenses with his legs and his arm make him a true threat. Ahead of their Super Bowl game, it seems like Philly is ready to reward Hurts for his play by giving him a massive extension before prices get too high, per Jeremy Fowler.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Broncos’ Ideal QB Contingency Plan Behind Russell Wilson

In my last article, I wrote about the best way to approach the 2023 offseason, even with Sean Payton having been named the new head coach of the Denver Broncos. One of those things was to ensure a contingency plan was in place in case Russell Wilson doesn't bounce back in 2023. Some feedback I have received was that people think I've already written off Wilson for 2023.
DENVER, CO
FanSided

Sean Payton reveals why returning to Saints wasn’t feasible despite desire to

Sean Payton wanted to return to the New Orleans Saints to coach, but an awkward personnel swap precluded his ability to do so. Sean Payton was burnt out with coaching, that much has been suggested by beat reporters who cover the New Orleans Saints day in and day out. A one-year reprieve as a broadcast analyst was all he needed to get the fire burning for head coaching again, as the head coach accepted a role to be the next leader of the Denver Broncos.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Drew Brees Reacts To Derek Carr, Saints Rumor

The Saints haven't had much success at quarterback since losing Drew Brees to retirement. With that said, the front office has shown interest in Derek Carr of the Raiders.   Earlier this week, the Saints brought Carr in for a visit. He met with head coach Dennis Allen and offensive ...
LOUISIANA STATE
iheart.com

Super Bowl MVP Mahomes to Celebrate at Disneyland

ANAHEIM (CNS) - Patrick Mahomes will be honored with the traditional post-Super Bowl parade at Disneyland Monday, one day after being selected as the MVP of the Kansas City Chiefs' 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. The parade is set to begin at 1:30 p.m., passing...
KANSAS CITY, MO
iheart.com

Eagles' James Bradberry Gives Honest Response To Holding Call

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry claimed that the controversial late-game holding penalty against him in Super Bowl LVII was the correct call following his team's 38-35 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday (February 12) night. “It was a holding," Bradberry told reporters when asked about his coverage on Chiefs...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
iheart.com

NFL Team Has 'Inquired About' Aaron Rodgers: Report

The New York Jets have reportedly "inquired about" quarterback Aaron Rodgers' "availability with the Green Bay Packers," sources with knowledge of the situation told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Sunday (February 12). The Jets have long been a frontrunner among teams linked to a potential trade for Rodgers amid his uncertainty...
GREEN BAY, WI
iheart.com

Damar Hamlin Poses With LeBron James At Super Bowl In Viral Photo

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin posed alongside Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James at Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona Sunday (February 12) evening. "The King @KingJames," Hamlin wrote in the viral Twitter post. Hamlin was honored on stage during the live broadcast broadcast of the 12th annual NFL Honors...
GLENDALE, AZ

