Super Bowl Champion arrested following alleged incident
Police in Mississippi arrested former Super Bowl Champion running back Stevan Ridley over the weekend. “Former New England Patriots running back Stevan Ridley was arrested in Mississippi over the weekend,” TMZ Sports tweeted on Monday. They and The Natchez Democrat each reported on the incident. The Natchez Democrat reported that Ridley was booked on a misdemeanor charge after an incident Read more... The post Super Bowl Champion arrested following alleged incident appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
atozsports.com
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts makes strong comments after Super Bowl that fans will love to hear
After their heartbreaking loss in the Super Bowl, it would be easy for Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts to point fingers. He did the exact opposite. He discussed how it is a team game. Everyone could have been better tonight, including himself. One call did not decide the game.
Sean Payton gets brutally honest about Russell Wilson
Denver Broncos franchise quarterback Russell Wilson will not get special treatment under new head coach Sean Payton. Payton previously stated that private position coaches would not be tolerated under his Broncos regime. Wilson famously works with private quarterback guru Jake Heaps. Heaps enjoyed almost unfettered access to the Broncos’ facility under former head coach Nathaniel Read more... The post Sean Payton gets brutally honest about Russell Wilson appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Tony Dungy Sends Clear Message On Controversial Super Bowl LVII Penalty
The football community is debating one critical call from last night's Super Bowl. With less than two minutes to go in the fourth quarter, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes attempted a deep, third-down pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster. It fell incomplete, which set Kansas City up for what many ...
RUMOR: Eagles prepared to drop 8-figure bag on Jalen Hurts
Jalen Hurts emerged this season as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. After the team traded for AJ Brown, the Philadelphia Eagles QB had an incredible season. His ability to pressure defenses with his legs and his arm make him a true threat. Ahead of their Super Bowl game, it seems like Philly is ready to reward Hurts for his play by giving him a massive extension before prices get too high, per Jeremy Fowler.
Why Rihanna Won’t Be Paid For Her Super Bowl Halftime Show
The Grammy winner is headlining the #FentyBowl for other reasons.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Broncos’ Ideal QB Contingency Plan Behind Russell Wilson
In my last article, I wrote about the best way to approach the 2023 offseason, even with Sean Payton having been named the new head coach of the Denver Broncos. One of those things was to ensure a contingency plan was in place in case Russell Wilson doesn't bounce back in 2023. Some feedback I have received was that people think I've already written off Wilson for 2023.
Sean Payton reveals why returning to Saints wasn’t feasible despite desire to
Sean Payton wanted to return to the New Orleans Saints to coach, but an awkward personnel swap precluded his ability to do so. Sean Payton was burnt out with coaching, that much has been suggested by beat reporters who cover the New Orleans Saints day in and day out. A one-year reprieve as a broadcast analyst was all he needed to get the fire burning for head coaching again, as the head coach accepted a role to be the next leader of the Denver Broncos.
Report: Derek Carr Won’t Accept Saints Trade; QB to be Released
The quarterback was reportedly speaking to the Saints this week.
Drew Brees Reacts To Derek Carr, Saints Rumor
The Saints haven't had much success at quarterback since losing Drew Brees to retirement. With that said, the front office has shown interest in Derek Carr of the Raiders. Earlier this week, the Saints brought Carr in for a visit. He met with head coach Dennis Allen and offensive ...
Insider reveals Raiders' 'modest' asking price for Derek Carr as Saints remain the front-runners
The Super Bowl has obviously been the league’s top storyline in recent days, but the future of Derek Carr has generated plenty of interest as well. The Raiders quarterback is close to having more than $40M in guaranteed money vest, meaning clarity could emerge soon. Vegas allowed Carr, 31,...
iheart.com
Chiefs Beat Eagles - Win Super Bowl 57; Mon Broadcast Girls BB Bran/E Haven
The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 to win Super Bowl 57. Kansas City outscored Philadelphia 24-11 in the 2nd Half. Patrick Mahomes was the game MVP. Mahomes was 21 for 27 for 182 yards and 3 touchdowns. Eagles QB Jalen Hurts was 27 for 38 for 304...
iheart.com
Super Bowl MVP Mahomes to Celebrate at Disneyland
ANAHEIM (CNS) - Patrick Mahomes will be honored with the traditional post-Super Bowl parade at Disneyland Monday, one day after being selected as the MVP of the Kansas City Chiefs' 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. The parade is set to begin at 1:30 p.m., passing...
FOX Announces Significant Broadcast Change For Super Bowl LVII
Fox Sports will unveil an updated graphics package for this weekend's Super Bowl. Network executive producer Brad Zager announced this impending change during a recent interview with sports media insider Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. Zager says the changes won't be as drastic as new Super ...
iheart.com
Eagles' James Bradberry Gives Honest Response To Holding Call
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry claimed that the controversial late-game holding penalty against him in Super Bowl LVII was the correct call following his team's 38-35 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday (February 12) night. “It was a holding," Bradberry told reporters when asked about his coverage on Chiefs...
iheart.com
NFL Team Has 'Inquired About' Aaron Rodgers: Report
The New York Jets have reportedly "inquired about" quarterback Aaron Rodgers' "availability with the Green Bay Packers," sources with knowledge of the situation told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Sunday (February 12). The Jets have long been a frontrunner among teams linked to a potential trade for Rodgers amid his uncertainty...
iheart.com
Damar Hamlin Poses With LeBron James At Super Bowl In Viral Photo
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin posed alongside Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James at Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona Sunday (February 12) evening. "The King @KingJames," Hamlin wrote in the viral Twitter post. Hamlin was honored on stage during the live broadcast broadcast of the 12th annual NFL Honors...
