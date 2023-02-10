ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Slam Reports of Staged Intervention Amid Concern for Singer's Wellness: 'Sick to My Stomach'

By Meredith Nardino
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eaea0_0kj1RAnR00

Speaking out. Britney Spears and husband Sam Asghari are setting the record straight amid rumors that an intervention was staged for the singer's well-being.

Britney Spears’ Ups and Downs Over the Years

Read article

The 41-year-old pop star took to Instagram on Thursday, February 9, to address the speculation after multiple outlets reported that friends and family were growing concerned over Spears' mental health. Spears penned a lengthy caption alongside a pink graphic that read, "A state of gratitude will shift you to a higher frequency."

The Crossroads actress wrote: "It makes me sick to my stomach that it's even legal for people to make up stories that I almost died ... I mean at some point enough is enough !!! I'm probably going to have to stop posting on Instagram because even though I enjoy doing it, there's obviously a lot of people who don't wish me well !!! I'm honestly not surprised at all ... Again doing the best I can !!!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AFJbJ_0kj1RAnR00
Courtesy of Britney Spears/Iinstagram

Spears reminded her followers that her conservatorship — which she was placed under in 2008 after a public breakdown — "has been over" since November 2021 . "No folks, it's not 2007 ... it's 2023 and I'm making my first homemade lasagna at home !!! I finally got my fireplace to work in my living room !!! As my hubby says it best: don't believe everything you read !!! All that love right back at ya !!!"

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's Relationship Timeline

Read article

Asghari, 28, shared a similar message in support of his spouse amid the rumors. "An intervention did not occur. My wife is in full control of her life and will continue to make all decisions involving her care regardless of circumstances. Speculation on her health is inappropriate and should end immediately," the actor told Access Hollywood in a statement.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari MediaPunch/Shutterstock

The couple met on the set of her 2016 music video for "Slumber Party" and got engaged five years later. In June 2022, Spears and the Iranian model tied the knot at their California home.

"Wow I got married this year not sure I was honestly that PRESENT because I haven't had real consciousness in 3 years," the Grammy winner wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post in November 2022. "There was a lot of talking and SPEAKING at the party !!! Not for me unfortunately because when you can't breathe your body cant relax enough to speak !!!"

Britney Spears’ Family Members: A Comprehensive Guide

Read article

Spears reassured her fans that she felt better than she did before, adding: "Its been a while for me !!! I CAN NOW ... I just hope my family breathes well today !!!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V8N9Y_0kj1RAnR00
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Courtesy of Sam Asghari/Iinstagram

Amid her highs and lows — including her strained relationships with father Jamie Spears and sister Jamie Lynn Spears — Britney has leaned on Asghari for support. The fitness guru, for his part, has never shied away from defending the "Toxic" singer.

"I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves," he told Entertainment Tonight in February 2021 after the New York Times documentary "Framing Britney Spears" dropped. "I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together."

Comments / 20

Sue Ellen Walker Spencer
3d ago

Anyone can look at her and this situation and know something is way off. The people that care about her are very concerned and they should be.

Reply(2)
4
