One day after the S&P 500 had topped at $4195 on February 2 (see here), our primary expectation based on the Elliott Wave Principle (EWP) was a focus on:. “the $4100 region for a smaller 4th wave bottom to ideally allow the index to rally to $4260+/-10. The index will have to break below…$4015 with a first warning at $4039 to tell us the Bullish path is in jeopardy."

9 HOURS AGO