Read full article on original website
Related
investing.com
Gold Futures Under Pressure: What to Expect in the Coming Week
Movements of the Gold Futures in the last two weeks indicate extreme weakness is likely to continue as Fed Chair Jerome Powell, along with other speakers, repeatedly mentions that interest rates will likely rise further. Since I wrote my last piece, gold futures started to slide from $1917. Last week,...
investing.com
S&P 500 Update: 4300 Next?
One day after the S&P 500 had topped at $4195 on February 2 (see here), our primary expectation based on the Elliott Wave Principle (EWP) was a focus on:. “the $4100 region for a smaller 4th wave bottom to ideally allow the index to rally to $4260+/-10. The index will have to break below…$4015 with a first warning at $4039 to tell us the Bullish path is in jeopardy."
investing.com
MATIC, HBAR, LDO and BIT gather strength as Bitcoin price rebounds
Bitcoin (BTC) price is trying to recover over the weekend but the current bounce lacks conviction. This suggests that dip buyers are nervous to load up before the release of January’s consumer price index data on Feb. 14 as that could boost short-term volatility. Although the near term is...
Dollar Tree Increases Prices More
Record high inflation caused Dollar Tree to raise its prices. The historic change of $1 to $1.25 affected thousands of stores. All these locations will see price increases again in 2023. The company announced the change ahead of inventory restocking.
investing.com
1 Stock to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell This Week: Deere, Palantir
U.S. inflation data, retail sales, and more earnings will drive markets in the week ahead. Deere) shares are a buy amid strong profit and sales growth. Palantir stock set to underperform amid sluggish results and weak outlook. Stocks on Wall Street ended mixed on Friday, as the S&P 500 suffered...
investing.com
Polygon Dump Incoming? Chinese MLM Scheme-Related Wallet Becomes Fifth Largest MATIC Holder
© Reuters Polygon Dump Incoming? Chinese MLM Scheme-Related Wallet Becomes Fifth Largest MATIC Holder. Avatar, a Chinese crypto project potentially running an MLM scheme, has amassed over 25.56 million MATIC tokens. The project offers its users to “stake” their MATIC tokens for extremely high rewards and refer other users....
investing.com
AUD/USD Correction Opportunity
FX Daily: Preparing for Deflation Reality Checks By Francesco Pesole - Feb 13, 2023. A key takeaway from the recent fluctuations in major G10 pairs is that, at this stage, data matters much more than central bank communication. The mass of hawkish comments -... EUR/USD Sideways Movement Likely By Al...
investing.com
Stock market today: Dow ends higher on dip-buying in tech ahead of inflation data
Investing.com -- The Dow rallied to close higher Monday, as dip-buying investors piled into beaten-down tech stocks just a day ahead of the inflation report that some expect could surprise to the upside and encourage the Federal Reserve to remain committed to further rate hikes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average...
investing.com
Roth sidelined on Advance Auto Parts as margin recovery narrative fades
© Reuters. Roth sidelined on Advanced Auto Parts (AAP) as margin recovery narrative fades. Roth lowered their investment rating on Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) to Neutral (from Buy) and cut their price target on the stock to $140.00 (from $180.00) following an impressive 4Q report from competitor O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).
investing.com
Gold inches up from over 1-month low as CPI data looms
Investing.com--Gold prices rose slightly from a one-month low on Tuesday, but saw little trading action as investors kept to the sidelines ahead of more economic cues from U.S. consumer inflation data due later in the day. Most other metal prices also stuck to tight trading ranges, while the dollar steadied...
investing.com
Oil prices fall on U.S. crude reserve release
(Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Tuesday after the U.S. government said it would release more crude from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) as mandated by lawmakers, defying expectations from some traders that the release could be cancelled or delayed. Brent crude futures fell by 70 cents, or 0.81%, to $85.91...
investing.com
Top 5 things to watch in markets in the week ahead
Investing.com -- Investors will be closely watching Tuesday's U.S. inflation data for clarity on the Federal Reserve’s rate hike path. Earnings season is winding down while the U.K. is set to release a deluge of economic data. Japan’s government is set to nominate a new central bank governor and the Eurozone is to release updated quarterly economic forecasts. Here’s what you need to know to start your week.
investing.com
S&W Seed earnings missed by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
Investing.com - S&W Seed (NASDAQ: SANW) reported second quarter EPS of $-0.130, $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $-0.120. Revenue for the quarter came in at $12.94M versus the consensus estimate of $11.65M. Guidance. S&W Seed sees FY 2023 revenue of $80.000M-$92.000M versus the analyst consensus of $92.000M. S&W...
investing.com
Crypto Trader States That BTC Will Drop Below $20K This Month
© Reuters. Crypto Trader States That BTC Will Drop Below $20K This Month. Rekt Capital shared his technical analysis for BTC on YouTube yesterday. BTC is experiencing its first dip in price for 2023. Rekt Capital believes that BTC’s price will drop below $20k this month and will target...
investing.com
Sonnet Biotherapeutics Holdings earnings beat by $0.33, revenue fell short of estimates
Investing.com - Sonnet Biotherapeutics Holdings (NASDAQ: SONN) reported fourth quarter EPS of $-0.8000, $0.33 better than the analyst estimate of $-1.1300. Revenue for the quarter came in at $40K versus the consensus estimate of $100K. Sonnet Biotherapeutics Holdings's stock price closed at $0.9700. It is down -17.8000% in the last...
investing.com
Monday.com stock surges on strong earnings, guidance beat
© Shutterstock monday.com (MNDY) stock surges on strong earnings, guidance beat. Monday .com (NASDAQ:MNDY) delivered better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter to send its shares higher in premarket Monday. MNDY posted an EPS of $0.44 on revenue of $149.9 million, which easily beats the analyst consensus for a loss...
investing.com
S&P 500 jumps as dip-buying tech emerges ahead of inflation report
Investing.com -- The S&P 500 jumped Monday, as dip-buying investors piled into beaten-down tech stocks just a day ahead of the inflation report that some expect could surprise to the upside and encourage the Federal Reserve to remain committed to further rate hikes. The S&P 500 rose 0.9%, the Dow...
investing.com
Macro Investor Predicts Massive Upside Volatility for Ethereum
Macro Investor Predicts Massive Upside Volatility for Ethereum. Analyst Raoul Pal considers Ethereum to be the true money of the internet, ahead of Bitcoin. According to Raoul, Ethereum has the best risk-adjusted returns among all the cryptos. Raoul notes that other project tokens might perform better in the short-term, but...
investing.com
Ripple's XRP Analysis: Lack of News Causes Price Support Loss
© Reuters. Ripple's XRP Analysis: Lack of News Causes Price Support Loss. XRP is currently navigating within the confines of a long-term symmetrical triangle pattern in the market. XRP is trading within a short-term descending parallel channel. The current market trend suggests that XRP may be in the midst...
investing.com
Brazil's Carrefour Brasil posts 28% drop in Q4 adjusted net profit
SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Carrefour (EPA:CARR) Brasil reported on Monday its fourth-quarter adjusted net profit decreased 28.2% from a year earlier to 550 million reais ($106.19 million), hit by a double digit increase in expenses. The Brazilian arm of French retailer Carrefour SA (OTC:CRRFY) said net sales rose 36.3% to...
Comments / 0