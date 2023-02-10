Read full article on original website
Leeds 0-2 Man Utd: Erik ten Hag hails Marcus Rashford as one of the best forwards in Europe after latest strike
Erik ten Hag believes Marcus Rashford is one of the best forwards in Europe and told the Manchester United frontman to stay hungry following his latest goal in Sunday's win at Leeds. After the old rivals drew 2-2 at Old Trafford on Wednesday night, the reverse fixture was on course...
Jurgen Klopp says he is '100 per cent committed' to Liverpool and revealed the responsibility he feels after defeats
Jurgen Klopp says he is "100 per cent committed" to Liverpool amid their current slump in form and revealed the responsibility he feels after defeats. The Reds have now gone four Premier League matches without a victory, including a bruising 3-0 loss at Wolves last weekend. Liverpool face Everton in...
Liverpool to fund Jurgen Klopp for summer rebuild - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's papers... Former Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder appears to be in pole position to become the new manager of Leeds United after flying in to watch the team's 2-0 defeat to Manchester United. The Premier League's referees' chief Howard Webb has summoned...
Bournemouth 1-1 Newcastle: Magpies miss chance to go third in Premier League after being held on south coast
Newcastle missed the chance to move up to third in the Premier League table after Bournemouth held them to a 1-1 draw on Eddie Howe's return to the Vitality Stadium. Knowing three points on the south coast would take them above Manchester United on goal difference, Newcastle struggled to find any rhythm in the first half and deservedly fell behind when Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi reacted quickest from a corner to tap in from close range (30).
Tomas Soucek's 'save' against Chelsea | Graham Potter: They needed their 'keeper!
Chelsea were denied a penalty in their 1-1 draw against West Ham after Tomas Soucek appeared to have blocked a shot with his hand. Speaking in his post-match presser, Graham Potter joked that it was a good save from the Hammers midfielder.
Champions League final: Liverpool fans cleared as review finds UEFA, French authorities to be at fault
A UEFA-commissioned review into the treatment of Liverpool fans outside the 2022 Champions League final has found failings “almost led to a disaster” after faults by European football’s governing body and the lack of a venue risk assessment by French authorities. French police face criticism in the...
Graham Potter credits Tomas Soucek for his 'good save' as Chelsea are held by West Ham
Graham Potter congratulated Tomas Soucek for his "good save" after the officials waved away Chelsea's penalty appeals for handball in the 1-1 draw with West Ham. Conor Gallagher's low shot struck Soucek on the hand as the West Ham midfielder slid across in an attempt to make a block in the 88th minute, but referee Craig Pawson waved away their appeals and there was no intervention from VAR.
Rodrigo Bentancur injury: Tottenham fearing the worst over knee issue as they face midfield crisis
Tottenham are facing a midfield injury crisis ahead of a crucial run of fixtures, with the club fearing the worst after Rodrigo Bentancur suffered a knee injury at Leicester on Saturday. Bentancur opened the scoring for Spurs but was forced off after 65 minutes during what turned out to be...
Chelsea defender Reece James: The January window is one of my biggest hates, but trophy Blues cannot win
Chelsea spent more than £300m in January - more than the other clubs in Europe combined - but for Reece James, he still hates the January transfer window. The likes of Enzo Fernandez, Mykhailo Mudryk and Joao Felix are among eight new players who joined the Blues last month, with Fernandez setting up Felix for Chelsea's goal against West Ham on Saturday.
Man Utd boss Marc Skinner criticises Tottenham's Eveliina Summanen for 'play-acting' before Ella Toone red card
Manchester United boss Marc Skinner was critical of Spurs' Eveliina Summanen for her part in Ella Toone's sending off during a hard-fought 2-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday. The England international saw red with 11 minutes remaining after getting involved in a coming together with Summanen, reacting to...
Southampton 1-2 Wolves: Joao Gomes stars in second-half fightback to pile more misery on under-fire Saints boss Nathan Jones
Southampton were undone by a sensational second-half comeback from 10-man Wolves at a hostile St Mary's, with Joao Gomes scoring a late decider to pile more pressure on under-fire boss Nathan Jones - who has lost seven of his eight league games in charge. Gomes' clinical strike arrived 15 minutes...
Are Manchester United in the Premier League title race? Gary Neville and Roy Keane disagree
Gary Neville insists Manchester United are not in the title race but Roy Keane disagrees and says their former side "have to be ready to pounce" on any mistakes from Arsenal and Man City. United scored two late goals to beat Leeds 2-0 on Sunday but still trail Premier League...
Fulham 2-0 Nottingham Forest: Willian and Manor Solomon score as Cottagers end Forest's unbeaten run in 2023
Fulham ended Nottingham Forest’s unbeaten run in 2023 with a 2-0 victory, with goals coming from Willian and Manor Solomon. Brazilian winger Willian curled the opener past Keylor Navas and into the top corner (17), just ten minutes after Forest had to take centre-backs Willy Boly and Scott McKenna off due to a double injury blow in the same move.
Leeds 0-2 Manchester United: Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho score late goals to overcome stubborn rivals
Manchester United found a way to beat managerless Leeds at the second time of asking as late goals from Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho gave them a 2-0 win at Elland Road. Having drawn 2-2 at Old Trafford on Wednesday night, the two fierce rivals faced off again in West...
Alfred Schreuder: Former Ajax boss no longer in contention to become new Leeds head coach
Former Ajax boss Alfred Schreuder is no longer in contention to take over as the new head coach of Leeds United. Schreuder was at Elland Road on Sunday as Leeds lost 2-0 at home to Manchester United, which left the club one point above the relegation zone. Leeds have so...
Mikel Arteta says 'different rules' were applied for Ivan Toney's Brentford equaliser against Arsenal
Mikel Arteta says "different rules" were applied which allowed Ivan Toney's equaliser to stand for Brentford and cost Arsenal a potentially crucial victory. Arteta's side were set to move eight points clear of rivals Manchester City after Leandro Trossard put them ahead until Toney headed home from a set-piece which was the subject of a lengthy check from the VAR Lee Mason.
Referee John Brooks replaced for Liverpool vs Everton after VAR error which denied Brighton goal at Crystal Palace
Referee John Brooks has been replaced as the VAR for both Liverpool vs Everton, live on Monday Night Football, and Arsenal vs Manchester City on Wednesday after wrongly disallowing a Brighton goal against Crystal Palace. Andre Marriner and David Coote will assume VAR duties in his place on Monday and...
Women's Super League: Arsenal failed to sign a striker in January - is the title now Chelsea's to lose?
Arsenal caused a stir on transfer Deadline Day with not one but two late offers for Manchester United striker Alessia Russo. Both were reported to be world-record sums. Both were rebuffed. Since that point, the Gunners' Women's Super League title credentials have taken a nosedive. A stalemate at West Ham...
Arsenal victims of another VAR error against Brentford - how many points has it cost them this season?
Arsenal were denied victory against Brentford on Saturday due to a costly VAR error - and it wasn't the first time this season. The Premier League leaders were in front thanks to Leandro Trossard's second-half goal but Ivan Toney equalised with a close-range header and a VAR check cleared it despite two instances of offside.
Arsenal 1-1 Brentford: Ivan Toney heads in equaliser to cancel out Leandro Trossard opener as Gunners move six points clear
Arsenal missed the opportunity to move eight points clear at the top as Ivan Toney headed in a deserved equaliser for Brentford to earn a 1-1 draw at the Emirates. The Gunners had been on course to bounce back from defeat at Everton and move well clear of their title rivals Manchester City, who can reduce the gap against Aston Villa live on Sky Sports Super Sunday before playing Arsenal on Wednesday, when Leandro Trossard tapped home just five minutes after coming on as a second-half substitute.
