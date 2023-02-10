ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Love Is Blind's Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux Are 'Working' on Having Kids

By Meredith Nardino
 3 days ago

On their own time! Love Is Blind couple Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux want to start a family soon — but they aren't rushing the process.

"[We're] working and twerking on it," Alexa, 27, exclusively told Us Weekly before Love Is Blind: After the Altar hit Netflix on Friday, February 10.

The insurance agent and Brennon, 32, were one of the only couples to exchange vows on season 3 of the reality dating series, which premiered in October 2022. The twosome fell in love sight unseen in the pods, but their relationship wasn't always smooth sailing in the real world.

Sara Mally/Netflix © 2022

Alexa and the engineer were forced to navigate their different upbringings — she was raised in an outspoken Israeli family — before saying "I do." Brennon's quiet demeanor and the fact that he isn't Jewish made some of Alexa's relatives skeptical about their romance, including her father.

"It's funny 'cause, well, it's all in love," Alexa told Us of her dad's attitude toward her husband. "It's how my dad treats me. He doesn't treat Brennon any different than he treats me. ... Everyone [was] reading [into it], like, 'Oh, he doesn't like Brennan,' or 'Is your dad finally accepting of him?' And it's like, my dad was accepting from the first moment that they met. They did a shot together and it was [like], 'Hi, welcome to the family, son.' That's just how my dad's personality is."

Brennon reassured Us that he has "a great relationship" with his father-in-law , acknowledging that the circumstances in which they met were a little unconventional. "I've gotta give your dad a lot more props," he said. "Because if our kids, like, bring somebody home in two weeks ... I'm giving the third-degree. Like, we're going out back. You know what I'm saying?"

He teased: "If I was in his position, I would've gone way harder than what he went on me. ... I try to be open-minded, but it's hard to put yourself in those shoes."

Before their wedding day, the couple attempted to blend their cultures as much as possible. Their ceremony featured the Jewish tradition of breaking the glass, and Brennon noted that he was open to converting to his wife's religion.

"While Brennon never converted to Judaism, he did convert me to that country livin. We've spent the last year and a half going to football games on the weekends, spending time with family and friends, and falling even more in love," Alexa wrote via Instagram in November 2022. "This man has changed the way I look at life and shown me what truly matters. He's taught me how to love and how to not take life so seriously. I love you so much my cowboy❤️."

Brennon pointed out in a social media comment at the time that he's a fan of their Shabbat dinners. "Alexa is patient with my procrastination, generous to others in need, kind to rudeness, and loves deeply," he wrote. "This woman makes me want to be a better man and husband. I love you to infinity, my lobster ❤️."

For the Dallas residents, adjusting to married life came with a few challenges — but the ups and downs only made them stronger. "When ... normal couples get together and then they finally move in together , they have that kind of transition time and they can work through things and, you know, they have a longer period of time [to adjust]," Brennon told Us . "We were thrown in together [so] quickly. Although we knew it's what we wanted to do, you kind of have to work through those, like, minute things [and] kinks about everything. And that's what we did so well 'cause we were able to talk [it out]."

Alexa, for her part, confessed that she was "glad" the duo had a few arguments outside of the pods. "Everything happened so quickly. ... Now I can look at him and I can see if he needs just, like, time to regroup on something, you know?" she told Us . "We have those cues now that we didn't have in the very beginning."

Love Is Blind: After the Altar is available to stream on Netflix.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

