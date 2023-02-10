The562’s coverage of water polo & swimming is sponsored by the Aquatic Capital of America Foundation. It’s a busy day of girls’ water polo playoffs on Saturday with four Moore League teams in action and three hosting their playoff games. Millikan is hosting Riverside Poly at 11am at LBCC, followed immediately by Lakewood against Hemet in the same pool at 12:30pm. Long Beach Poly is at Irvine at 1:30pm and finally Wilson will host San Clemente at the Belmont Pool starting at 4pm.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO