PHOTOS: Long Beach State vs UCLA NCAA Volleyball
PHOTOS: Long Beach State vs UCLA NCAA Volleyball
CIF Soccer: Long Beach Poly Wins Penalty Kick Thriller With Hesperia
CIF Soccer: Long Beach Poly Wins Penalty Kick Thriller With Hesperia
CIF Girls’ Water Polo: Long Beach Poly Holds off Irvine in Quarterfinals
CIF Girls' Water Polo: Long Beach Poly Holds off Irvine in Quarterfinals
VIDEO: Wilson vs. San Clemente, CIF Girls’ Water Polo
VIDEO: Wilson vs. San Clemente, CIF Girls' Water Polo
VIDEO: Millikan vs. Riverside Poly, CIF Girls’ Water Polo
VIDEO: Millikan vs. Riverside Poly, CIF Girls' Water Polo
Today’s Long Beach CIF-SS Playoff Schedule
Today's Long Beach CIF-SS Playoff Schedule

Friday was another great playoff day for Long Beach teams with both Jordan and Wilson's boys' basketball teams advancing. Today promises to be an even better day, with a whopping TEN teams competing across three sports, trying to make it out of the first round of the playoffs.
CIF Girls’ Water Polo: Millikan Grinds Out Quarterfinal Win Over Riverside Poly
CIF Girls' Water Polo: Millikan Grinds Out Quarterfinal Win Over Riverside Poly

Millikan head coach Jose Guzman could hardly contain his emotions after watching his team pull out an...
VIDEO: Wilson vs. Saint Monica Prep, CIF Boys’ Basketball Playoffs
VIDEO: Wilson vs. Saint Monica Prep, CIF Boys' Basketball Playoffs
LIVE UPDATES: Millikan vs Riverside Poly, Lakewood vs Hemet, Wilson vs San Clemente, CIF Girls Water Polo
LIVE UPDATES: Millikan vs Riverside Poly, Lakewood vs Hemet, Wilson vs San Clemente, CIF Girls Water Polo

It's a busy day of girls' water polo playoffs on Saturday with four Moore League teams in action and three hosting their playoff games. Millikan is hosting Riverside Poly at 11am at LBCC, followed immediately by Lakewood against Hemet in the same pool at 12:30pm. Long Beach Poly is at Irvine at 1:30pm and finally Wilson will host San Clemente at the Belmont Pool starting at 4pm.
CIF Boys’ Basketball: Wilson Advances To Quarterfinals For First Time Since 2008
CIF Boys' Basketball: Wilson Advances To Quarterfinals For First Time Since 2008

Wilson senior Sean Oliver said, "It was hell," to miss the last seven games of the regular season due to injury. "I love being out here with my boys," he said. "I...
CIF Girls’ Water Polo: Lakewood Stymies Hemet, Reaches First Semifinal Ever
CIF Girls' Water Polo: Lakewood Stymies Hemet, Reaches First Semifinal Ever

Prior to their quarterfinal game against Hemet on Saturday afternoon, if you had told Lakewood that they would only...
CIF Boys’ Soccer: Cabrillo Advances To Quarterfinals
CIF Boys' Soccer: Cabrillo Advances To Quarterfinals

The last time Cabrillo boys' soccer reached a CIF Southern Section quarterfinal it was 2019 and Eduardo Mosqueda led the Jaguars to a State Regional title.
Hometown Hero JuJu Smith-Schuster Extends Long Beach Poly’s Deep Super Bowl History
Hometown Hero JuJu Smith-Schuster Extends Long Beach Poly's Deep Super Bowl History

In August of 2010, longtime Long Beach Poly football coach Raul Lara said he thought he had a special freshman player who'd come into his program. "His name is John Smith," said Lara. "He's gonna be special. He might be one of those really special kids to come out of here."
