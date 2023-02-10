ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Love for Heritage Style Takes Brownsville’s Busayo Olupona From Nigeria to Saks Fifth Avenue

Busayo Olupona walks down 5th Avenue. It’s cold but that’s not why she clutches her scarf near to her. As she draws closer to a window – a Saks Fifth Avenue window – she pulls the scarf up to cover her face, before bringing it quickly back down to take in the sight before her. “I can’t believe it! This is insane,” she beams, as she looks at the store window to see dresses she’s designed on full display. “From a small town in Nigeria, from Ile-Ife, to Saks 5th Avenue!” she says out loud, her smile extending further across her face.
Top 10 Brooklyn Real Estate Listings: A Kinko House in Park Slope, an Italianate in Fort Greene

The most popular listings on Brownstoner this week include a row house in Boerum Hill, a brownstone in Park Slope, and a standalone in Kensington. Park Slope and Boerum Hill were popular this week, with other listings scattered around the borough. The least expensive on the list is a single-family in Flatbush at $749,000 and the most expensive is a row house in Gowanus at $5.496 million.
