Busayo Olupona walks down 5th Avenue. It’s cold but that’s not why she clutches her scarf near to her. As she draws closer to a window – a Saks Fifth Avenue window – she pulls the scarf up to cover her face, before bringing it quickly back down to take in the sight before her. “I can’t believe it! This is insane,” she beams, as she looks at the store window to see dresses she’s designed on full display. “From a small town in Nigeria, from Ile-Ife, to Saks 5th Avenue!” she says out loud, her smile extending further across her face.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO