Vin Diesel wants to cast Robert Downey Jr. in the next 'Fast and Furious' movie

By George Costantino
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HigWl_0kj16apl00

(NOTE LANGUAGE) The Fast and Furious franchise has featured A-list actors such as Charlize Theron , Helen Mirren , Rita Moreno and Jason Momoa , and at the Fast X trailer premiere on Thursday, star Vin Diesel told Variety he wants to add Robert Downey Jr. to that list.

Diesel, who plays protagonist Dom Toretto, even has Downey Jr.'s part already picked out.

“Without telling you too much about what happens in the future, there’s a character who is the antithesis of Dom who is promoting AI and driverless cars and a philosophy that with that goes your freedom,” he told the outlet. “There is somebody that believes that’s the future, and that’s at direct odds with the Toretto mentality.”

Asked if he'd approached RDJ yet, Diesel playfully growled and said menacingly, “How dare you ask me this question in front of all these people? I have pride and I have dignity.”

When asked the same question on the red carpet, Diesel's Fast X co-star, Michelle Rodriguez , went in a different direction.

"Who's the guy from these amazing Jason Bourne movies? Matt Damon !" she shared. "I f****** want Matt Damon. Matt Damon, would you be in a Fast and Furious movie? C'mon, we got four Oscar winners, man. And you're an Oscar winner!"

Fast X -- also starring Jason Statham , Tyrese Gibson , Chris "Ludacris" Bridges , John Cena , Jordana Brewster , Brie Larson , Nathalie Emmanuel , Sung Kang , Scott Eastwood , Michael Rooker , Daniela Melchior , Alan Ritchson and Cardi B. -- opens in theaters May 19.

