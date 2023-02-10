ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

K2 Radio

Cowboys Drop Third Straight, Fall 75-63 at Boise State

BOISE, Idaho – The Wyoming Cowboys could not overcome a Boise State run in the first half in a 75-63 loss to the Broncos on Saturday evening in ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho. Hunter Maldonado added 14 points and became Wyoming’s all-time leader in scoring in MW games passing...
BOISE, ID
K2 Radio

Cowgirls Blank McNeese State, 4-0

McCOMB, Miss., – The Wyoming Cowgirl tennis squad bounced back in a nice way Friday night in their second match down in Mississippi. The Cowgirls handed McNeese State its first loss of the season in the matchup, winning 4-0. Wyoming (2-5) opened up by securing the doubles point, winning...
LARAMIE, WY
K2 Radio

Wyoming Will Play for Third Place Saturday

PALM DESERT, Calif., -- The Wyoming Cowboy Golf team will play for third place in the field of eight men’s golf programs on Saturday at the Second Annual Wyoming Desert Match Play being held at the Classic Club in Palm Desert, Calif. The No. 4-seeded Cowboys will play No. 3 seed San Francisco for third place.
LARAMIE, WY
K2 Radio

Plethora of Cowboys, Cowgirls Move into Wyoming Record Books

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. & SEATTLE, Wash. — The University of Wyoming Track & Field teams represented the Brown & Gold across two states on Friday competing in the Don Kirby Invite hosted by the University of New Mexico and the Husky Classic at the University of Washington. DON KIRBY INVITE.
LARAMIE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

East boys prevail over Thunder Basin in Saturday night basketball

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - To close out Wyoming’s week of basketball, #1 East and #5 Thunder Basin squared off in the Capital City. Prior to tip-off, both teams took time to honor the memory of Max Sorenson, a Thunder Basin player who died unexpectedly. Once the game started up, the Bolts kept things relatively close throughout the early stages, but East proved to be too much for Thunder Basin to handle.
GILLETTE, WY
newsfromthestates.com

Cheyenne woman saves countless lives, including her own

Karen Miller in her office at the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center’s east campus. (Madelyn Beck/WyoFile) This story discusses and describes suicide. If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, you can call or text the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988. Karen Miller isn’t the type to talk...
CHEYENNE, WY
CBS Denver

Winter Storm Watch for much of CO but Denver area is left out

A powerful winter storm taking aim at Colorado Tuesday night and Wednesday will bring substantial snow, cold, and wind to a large swath of the state. Unlike many of the storms that hit Colorado in December and January, this time around the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas should be spared the worst of it.Tuesday night and Wednesday has been declared a First Alert Weather Day due to the combination of snow, cold, and wind.The storm was near Portland, Oregon Monday morning and will sweep across Colorado on the heels of a weaker storm that will cause mountain snow late...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Nine 'thought-to-be-extinct' predators released to prey on Colorado's prairie dogs

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, additional members of the endangered black-footed ferret species have been released in Colorado. Nine ferrets were released last Tuesday at Soapstone Natural Area and Meadow Springs Ranch, with both of these locations found north of Fort Collins. These spots were selected due to thriving prairie dog colonies in the area, with this species serving as the main source of food for the ferrets.
COLORADO STATE
K2 Radio

Wyoming Pearl Harbor Sailor Honored With Arlington Burial

A Wyoming sailor who died in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor will be re-buried with full honors at the Arlington National Cemetery later this month. That's according to a news release from the U.S. Navy Office of Community Outreach. Herman Schmidt was born in Kansas, but grew up in Sheridan.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Some Wyoming Lawmakers Put Politics Aside For Prayer

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. In an ornate meeting room at the Wyoming Capitol that used to be main state Supreme Court chambers, a group of about 10 state lawmakers gather each morning to pray. Depending on the early morning meeting lineup, the makeup of the...
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Sunny start to the week for Cheyenne before return of snow

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Residents will have a sunny start to the week before snow returns, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Feb. 13, will be sunny with a high of 54 and southwest winds at 10 mph. The evening will be mostly cloudy with a low of 28. Winds will be in the west-northwest at 10–15 mph before increasing to 20–25 mph with gusts of up to 40 mph.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Tentative timeline for new LCSD1 elementary school released

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Laramie County School District 1 has released a tentative timeline and information about its newest addition, Coyote Ridge Elementary. The school, which is located at Powderhouse and Carlson, is slated to open in 2024. It will be open for. fifth- and sixth-grade students in August 2024.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

K2 Radio

