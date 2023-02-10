Read full article on original website
Cowboys Drop Third Straight, Fall 75-63 at Boise State
BOISE, Idaho – The Wyoming Cowboys could not overcome a Boise State run in the first half in a 75-63 loss to the Broncos on Saturday evening in ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho. Hunter Maldonado added 14 points and became Wyoming’s all-time leader in scoring in MW games passing...
Cowgirls Blank McNeese State, 4-0
McCOMB, Miss., – The Wyoming Cowgirl tennis squad bounced back in a nice way Friday night in their second match down in Mississippi. The Cowgirls handed McNeese State its first loss of the season in the matchup, winning 4-0. Wyoming (2-5) opened up by securing the doubles point, winning...
Wyoming Will Play for Third Place Saturday
PALM DESERT, Calif., -- The Wyoming Cowboy Golf team will play for third place in the field of eight men’s golf programs on Saturday at the Second Annual Wyoming Desert Match Play being held at the Classic Club in Palm Desert, Calif. The No. 4-seeded Cowboys will play No. 3 seed San Francisco for third place.
Plethora of Cowboys, Cowgirls Move into Wyoming Record Books
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. & SEATTLE, Wash. — The University of Wyoming Track & Field teams represented the Brown & Gold across two states on Friday competing in the Don Kirby Invite hosted by the University of New Mexico and the Husky Classic at the University of Washington. DON KIRBY INVITE.
East boys prevail over Thunder Basin in Saturday night basketball
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - To close out Wyoming’s week of basketball, #1 East and #5 Thunder Basin squared off in the Capital City. Prior to tip-off, both teams took time to honor the memory of Max Sorenson, a Thunder Basin player who died unexpectedly. Once the game started up, the Bolts kept things relatively close throughout the early stages, but East proved to be too much for Thunder Basin to handle.
Cheyenne woman saves countless lives, including her own
Karen Miller in her office at the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center’s east campus. (Madelyn Beck/WyoFile) This story discusses and describes suicide. If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, you can call or text the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988. Karen Miller isn’t the type to talk...
Two Wyoming Triplets Killed in I-25 Crash South of Chugwater
Two 44-year-old Wyoming men, brothers in a set of triplets, are dead following a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 25, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. last Thursday, Feb. 9, at mile marker 49, about five miles south of Chugwater. According to a fatality crash...
Winter Storm Watch for much of CO but Denver area is left out
A powerful winter storm taking aim at Colorado Tuesday night and Wednesday will bring substantial snow, cold, and wind to a large swath of the state. Unlike many of the storms that hit Colorado in December and January, this time around the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas should be spared the worst of it.Tuesday night and Wednesday has been declared a First Alert Weather Day due to the combination of snow, cold, and wind.The storm was near Portland, Oregon Monday morning and will sweep across Colorado on the heels of a weaker storm that will cause mountain snow late...
Historic Cheyenne, Wyoming Home Built in 1880 Listed For Sale
When an older home becomes available for sale, it gives someone a rare chance to bring new life into a historic property. And while new houses and modern developments are popping up across the country at a rapid rate, the vintage characteristics in dwellings over a century old are simply timeless.
This Local Colorado Favorite Closing After Just 6 Years
Another local Colorado business bites the dust in 2023, as it was announced this week that March will be the end of the road for this local Colorado favorite. Local Colorado Favorite Closing After Just 6 Years. The start of 2023 around Colorado has been pretty rough as far as...
WATCH: Here’s What WHP Troopers Are Dealing With Near Pine Bluffs
Winter conditions and crashes have forced the closure of miles of highway in southeast Wyoming, and the Department of Transportation says it could be late this afternoon before crews get things back open. According to a WYDOT District 1 Facebook post, conditions in eastern Laramie County have deteriorated horribly. "Our...
Nine 'thought-to-be-extinct' predators released to prey on Colorado's prairie dogs
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, additional members of the endangered black-footed ferret species have been released in Colorado. Nine ferrets were released last Tuesday at Soapstone Natural Area and Meadow Springs Ranch, with both of these locations found north of Fort Collins. These spots were selected due to thriving prairie dog colonies in the area, with this species serving as the main source of food for the ferrets.
Wyoming Pearl Harbor Sailor Honored With Arlington Burial
A Wyoming sailor who died in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor will be re-buried with full honors at the Arlington National Cemetery later this month. That's according to a news release from the U.S. Navy Office of Community Outreach. Herman Schmidt was born in Kansas, but grew up in Sheridan.
Check Out the Cheapest House for Sale in Loveland Colorado Right Now
Most people wouldn't use the term "affordable" to describe Colorado's real estate market. In Larimer County, median home prices have jumped 4% in the last year alone. However, there are still semi-inexpensive homes on the market in Northern Colorado. Let's take a look at the cheapest house for sale in Loveland.
Some Wyoming Lawmakers Put Politics Aside For Prayer
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. In an ornate meeting room at the Wyoming Capitol that used to be main state Supreme Court chambers, a group of about 10 state lawmakers gather each morning to pray. Depending on the early morning meeting lineup, the makeup of the...
Sunny start to the week for Cheyenne before return of snow
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Residents will have a sunny start to the week before snow returns, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Feb. 13, will be sunny with a high of 54 and southwest winds at 10 mph. The evening will be mostly cloudy with a low of 28. Winds will be in the west-northwest at 10–15 mph before increasing to 20–25 mph with gusts of up to 40 mph.
1 Dead After Snowmobile Crash in Southeast Wyoming’s Snowy Range
A man is dead following a snowmobile crash in southeast Wyoming's Snowy Range, the Albany County Sheriff's Office says. According to a department Facebook post, first responders were called to the Snowies around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, for a report of a snowmobile crash with injuries. "Upon arrival, first...
Poll: Musical Genre For Cheyenne Frontier Days 2023 Night Shows
Cheyenne Frontier Days will be announcing its 2023 concert lineup on March 2, with tickets to go on sale on March 15. One concert has already been announced, country star Zach Bryan will perform on July 23. What type of concerts would you like to see to fill out the rest of the night show lineup?
Tentative timeline for new LCSD1 elementary school released
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Laramie County School District 1 has released a tentative timeline and information about its newest addition, Coyote Ridge Elementary. The school, which is located at Powderhouse and Carlson, is slated to open in 2024. It will be open for. fifth- and sixth-grade students in August 2024.
Fort Collins police investigate deadly bicycle crash
The Fort Collins Police CRASH Team was investigating a fatal crash involving a car and a bicycle Sunday afternoon.
