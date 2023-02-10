Read full article on original website
Cowboys Drop Third Straight, Fall 75-63 at Boise State
BOISE, Idaho – The Wyoming Cowboys could not overcome a Boise State run in the first half in a 75-63 loss to the Broncos on Saturday evening in ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho. Hunter Maldonado added 14 points and became Wyoming’s all-time leader in scoring in MW games passing...
Remembering Wyoming Football Legend Conrad Dobler
LARAMIE -- It's only fitting that Conrad Dobler got to see one last dominant offensive-line performance. Surrounded by his family, the former Wyoming standout and self-made "Dirtiest player in NFL history" witnessed his favorite team, the Kansas City Chiefs, hoist the Lombardi Trophy during his final hours. Dobler died Monday...
Wyoming Will Play for Third Place Saturday
PALM DESERT, Calif., -- The Wyoming Cowboy Golf team will play for third place in the field of eight men’s golf programs on Saturday at the Second Annual Wyoming Desert Match Play being held at the Classic Club in Palm Desert, Calif. The No. 4-seeded Cowboys will play No. 3 seed San Francisco for third place.
Former Wyoming Walk-On Marcus Epps Super Bowl Bound
LARAMIE -- Playing in a Super Bowl is something that every football player dreams of but very few get the opportunity to live out that dream. This Sunday, former Wyoming Cowboy captain Marcus Epps will get that opportunity as the starting free safety for the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.
Plethora of Cowboys, Cowgirls Move into Wyoming Record Books
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. & SEATTLE, Wash. — The University of Wyoming Track & Field teams represented the Brown & Gold across two states on Friday competing in the Don Kirby Invite hosted by the University of New Mexico and the Husky Classic at the University of Washington. DON KIRBY INVITE.
Idaho high school coach killed in crash before district championship game
Greenleaf Friends Academy is mourning the loss of a coach who was killed in a car accident Thursday before her team’s district championship game. Loma Bittick died due to injuries suffered in the crash just south of the city of Greenleaf while on her way to pick up the Greenleaf Friends Academy girls basketball team to take the Grizzlies to their scheduled game against Liberty Charter at Columbia High, Greenleaf Athletic Director Nate Freeman told the Idaho Press. She was the head volleyball coach at...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you like to go out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Two Wyoming Triplets Killed in I-25 Crash South of Chugwater
Two 44-year-old Wyoming men, brothers in a set of triplets, are dead following a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 25, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. last Thursday, Feb. 9, at mile marker 49, about five miles south of Chugwater. According to a fatality crash...
The danger is ‘part of the fun‘: Idaho bill may change liability for outdoors industry
The owners of small outdoor-recreation businesses went before an Idaho Senate committee Monday to support legislation that would limit their legal liability when something goes awry on a trail ride, in whitewater rapids or on a hunting expedition. The legislation, Senate Bill 1051, spells out that people who hire a licensed guide or outfitter can […] The post The danger is ‘part of the fun‘: Idaho bill may change liability for outdoors industry appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
WATCH: Here’s What WHP Troopers Are Dealing With Near Pine Bluffs
Winter conditions and crashes have forced the closure of miles of highway in southeast Wyoming, and the Department of Transportation says it could be late this afternoon before crews get things back open. According to a WYDOT District 1 Facebook post, conditions in eastern Laramie County have deteriorated horribly. "Our...
South Idaho Teen Missing Since Feb 7
A south Idaho teenager has recently been added to a statewide database that tracks missing juveniles. Have you seen Leslie Ann Patterson?. The Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse is a website and database operated by state police that archives information on active missing kids and adults throughout the state. There are currently close to 40 active profiles on the IMPC website.
Former Boise councilmember Sanchez amends report on 2022 use of campaign funds
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Former Boise City Councilmember Lisa Sánchez amended her 2022 annual report this week, after questions about her campaign finances arose. It appears the only change in the amended report is labeling her Idaho Press subscription as "operations"...
When Does Idaho “Spring Forward” in 2023? Sooner Than You Think
About a month ago, we posted on Facebook “It’s 5:45 and the sun is still out. This makes us so happy.” We didn’t realize that a simple post of gratitude hit home to so many people!. Close to 100 people hit “love” on that post. Dozens...
Post Register
High School coach from Greenleaf killed in crash traveling to game
GREENLEAF, Idaho — A car crash in Canyon County claimed the life of a beloved coach and teacher from Greenleaf, Idaho, on February 9th. CBS2 reported that a car accident occurred on Lower Pleasant Ridge Rd. and Friends Rd. in Caldwell at approximately 5:15 pm. after the driver of an oncoming vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign. Loma and Jim Bittick were driving in the vehicle that was struck by the oncoming car. All three people involved were transported to a local hospital where Loma succumbed to her injuries.
Post Register
Boise Fire HazMat team flare off 12,000 gallons of propane on Highway 95
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Over the weekend, the Boise Fire HazMat team safely flared off 12,008 gallons of propane from an overturned propane trailer on Highway 95 just north of New Meadows. According to a Facebook post from Boise Fire Department, the Region 4 team was requested to respond...
boisestatepublicradio.org
What’s new on the effort to bring Amtrak back to Boise? Well for one, it’s time for you to weigh in
Somedays, it’s good to be cautious. But Bre Brush, chief advisor on transportation at Boise City Hall, says there are other days when it’s “full steam ahead” in the effort to bring Amtrak service back to Southern Idaho and link it to Salt Lake City. “If...
Post Register
A fast moving storm arrives Monday
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A fast-moving cold front will bring a change to the weather on Monday. Look for more clouds and scattered rain/snow showers in the Treasure Valley with several inches of snow in the mountains. The Monday morning commute should be dry, but, I'm anticipating some wet roads for the evening commute. Highs will reach the mid 40's ahead of the cold front. As the front moves into the Treasure Valley, there could be a little burst of snow. However, I don’t anticipate any accumulations. Overall, the ski resorts will see about 1-4" of new snow. The higher elevations could see a bit more.
Local ranching family takes over Cliff's Country Market in Caldwell
Cliff's Country Market features locally sourced organic food with gluten-free options and no GMO for people in Canyon County.
Boise Angrily Reacts to Early Morning Missing Person Phone Alert
If you fell asleep in the City of Boise last night, odds are, you were awaken by a loud and terrifying noise. There is absolutely NOTHING pleasant about that noise that plays out of your phone, most commonly associated with an Amber Alert. It sounds like a mix of a war siren and something that would play out of the movie 'The Purge'.
KTVB
Satanic Idaho group planning a 'gender affirmation ritual'
BOISE, Idaho — Satanic Idaho is a self-described, "atheistic altruistic satanic religious organization," that has planned a "gender affirming ceremony" to take place at the Idaho State Capitol. "We, like a large majority of self-identified Satanists, do not believe in a literal Satan but use the literary metaphor to...
