Cowboys Drop Third Straight, Fall 75-63 at Boise State
BOISE, Idaho – The Wyoming Cowboys could not overcome a Boise State run in the first half in a 75-63 loss to the Broncos on Saturday evening in ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho. Hunter Maldonado added 14 points and became Wyoming’s all-time leader in scoring in MW games passing...
Wyoming Will Play for Third Place Saturday
PALM DESERT, Calif., -- The Wyoming Cowboy Golf team will play for third place in the field of eight men’s golf programs on Saturday at the Second Annual Wyoming Desert Match Play being held at the Classic Club in Palm Desert, Calif. The No. 4-seeded Cowboys will play No. 3 seed San Francisco for third place.
Plethora of Cowboys, Cowgirls Move into Wyoming Record Books
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. & SEATTLE, Wash. — The University of Wyoming Track & Field teams represented the Brown & Gold across two states on Friday competing in the Don Kirby Invite hosted by the University of New Mexico and the Husky Classic at the University of Washington. DON KIRBY INVITE.
Former Wyoming Walk-On Marcus Epps Super Bowl Bound
LARAMIE -- Playing in a Super Bowl is something that every football player dreams of but very few get the opportunity to live out that dream. This Sunday, former Wyoming Cowboy captain Marcus Epps will get that opportunity as the starting free safety for the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.
Cowgirls Blank McNeese State, 4-0
McCOMB, Miss., – The Wyoming Cowgirl tennis squad bounced back in a nice way Friday night in their second match down in Mississippi. The Cowgirls handed McNeese State its first loss of the season in the matchup, winning 4-0. Wyoming (2-5) opened up by securing the doubles point, winning...
Two Wyoming Triplets Killed in I-25 Crash South of Chugwater
Two 44-year-old Wyoming men, brothers in a set of triplets, are dead following a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 25, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. last Thursday, Feb. 9, at mile marker 49, about five miles south of Chugwater. According to a fatality crash...
WATCH: Here’s What WHP Troopers Are Dealing With Near Pine Bluffs
Winter conditions and crashes have forced the closure of miles of highway in southeast Wyoming, and the Department of Transportation says it could be late this afternoon before crews get things back open. According to a WYDOT District 1 Facebook post, conditions in eastern Laramie County have deteriorated horribly. "Our...
Wyoming Pearl Harbor Sailor Honored With Arlington Burial
A Wyoming sailor who died in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor will be re-buried with full honors at the Arlington National Cemetery later this month. That's according to a news release from the U.S. Navy Office of Community Outreach. Herman Schmidt was born in Kansas, but grew up in Sheridan.
Poll: Musical Genre For Cheyenne Frontier Days 2023 Night Shows
Cheyenne Frontier Days will be announcing its 2023 concert lineup on March 2, with tickets to go on sale on March 15. One concert has already been announced, country star Zach Bryan will perform on July 23. What type of concerts would you like to see to fill out the rest of the night show lineup?
Cheyenne Frontier Days Night Shows To Be Announced March 2
Cheyenne Frontier Days Officials say they will be announcing their 2023 night show lineup on March 2. Tickets will go on sale on March 15, according to a news release. But it looks like Zach Bryan will be appearing this year, according to the release:. ''Speaking of tickets... here’s an...
1 Dead After Snowmobile Crash in Southeast Wyoming’s Snowy Range
A man is dead following a snowmobile crash in southeast Wyoming's Snowy Range, the Albany County Sheriff's Office says. According to a department Facebook post, first responders were called to the Snowies around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, for a report of a snowmobile crash with injuries. "Upon arrival, first...
Cheyenne Police Identify Theft Suspect in Mere Hours Using Facebook
Followers of the Cheyenne Police Department's Facebook page have come through once again, this time helping to identify a suspect in a trailer theft. The department, at 12:18 p.m. on Thursday, posted a picture of the suspect behind the wheel of a red pear-colored Ram 1500 Crew Cab with two different wheels asking for the public's help in identifying him, and within two hours had a name.
Attempted Murder Warrant Issued for Suspect in Cheyenne Stabbing
A warrant for attempted second-degree murder has been issued for a teen boy suspected of stabbing another teen boy near the front entrance of Cheyenne South High School last month, police say. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas told KGAB Radio Friday afternoon that "officers are still working to locate the...
