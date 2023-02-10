Followers of the Cheyenne Police Department's Facebook page have come through once again, this time helping to identify a suspect in a trailer theft. The department, at 12:18 p.m. on Thursday, posted a picture of the suspect behind the wheel of a red pear-colored Ram 1500 Crew Cab with two different wheels asking for the public's help in identifying him, and within two hours had a name.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 3 DAYS AGO