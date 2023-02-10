ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Cowgirls Blank McNeese State, 4-0

McCOMB, Miss., – The Wyoming Cowgirl tennis squad bounced back in a nice way Friday night in their second match down in Mississippi. The Cowgirls handed McNeese State its first loss of the season in the matchup, winning 4-0. Wyoming (2-5) opened up by securing the doubles point, winning...
LARAMIE, WY
Remembering Wyoming Football Legend Conrad Dobler

LARAMIE -- It's only fitting that Conrad Dobler got to see one last dominant offensive-line performance. Surrounded by his family, the former Wyoming standout and self-made "Dirtiest player in NFL history" witnessed his favorite team, the Kansas City Chiefs, hoist the Lombardi Trophy during his final hours. Dobler died Monday...
LARAMIE, WY
Plethora of Cowboys, Cowgirls Move into Wyoming Record Books

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. & SEATTLE, Wash. — The University of Wyoming Track & Field teams represented the Brown & Gold across two states on Friday competing in the Don Kirby Invite hosted by the University of New Mexico and the Husky Classic at the University of Washington. DON KIRBY INVITE.
LARAMIE, WY
Wyoming Will Play for Third Place Saturday

PALM DESERT, Calif., -- The Wyoming Cowboy Golf team will play for third place in the field of eight men’s golf programs on Saturday at the Second Annual Wyoming Desert Match Play being held at the Classic Club in Palm Desert, Calif. The No. 4-seeded Cowboys will play No. 3 seed San Francisco for third place.
LARAMIE, WY
Cowboys Drop Third Straight, Fall 75-63 at Boise State

BOISE, Idaho – The Wyoming Cowboys could not overcome a Boise State run in the first half in a 75-63 loss to the Broncos on Saturday evening in ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho. Hunter Maldonado added 14 points and became Wyoming’s all-time leader in scoring in MW games passing...
BOISE, ID
Former Wyoming Walk-On Marcus Epps Super Bowl Bound

LARAMIE -- Playing in a Super Bowl is something that every football player dreams of but very few get the opportunity to live out that dream. This Sunday, former Wyoming Cowboy captain Marcus Epps will get that opportunity as the starting free safety for the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.
LARAMIE, WY
Two Wyoming Triplets Killed in I-25 Crash South of Chugwater

Two 44-year-old Wyoming men, brothers in a set of triplets, are dead following a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 25, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. last Thursday, Feb. 9, at mile marker 49, about five miles south of Chugwater. According to a fatality crash...
CHUGWATER, WY
Wyoming Pearl Harbor Sailor Honored With Arlington Burial

A Wyoming sailor who died in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor will be re-buried with full honors at the Arlington National Cemetery later this month. That's according to a news release from the U.S. Navy Office of Community Outreach. Herman Schmidt was born in Kansas, but grew up in Sheridan.
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming Has One of the Top 20 ‘Best State Capitals for Safety’

Anytime your state capital lands on the top of a list, out of all fifty states, especially in the top twenty, it gives you a feeling of pride inside. A recent study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, listed "2023's Best State Capitals for Safety & More" and Cheyenne ranked overall at the 19th spot. Somewhat surprising is the fact that seventeen of the country's state capitals are the most populated cities in their respective states (including ours).
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming DCI Asks For Info On 20-Year-Old Unsolved Homicide Case

20 years after the body of a 32-year-old Cheyenne woman was found in Colorado, officials with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation say they are continuing to work the case. They are also hoping people with information on the homicide will come forward. That's according to a Wednesday DCI news...
CHEYENNE, WY
Larimer County Sheriff: Man Stole Two Vehicles, Escapes On Stolen Bike

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who allegedly stole two vehicles this week before escaping on a bicycle which was also stolen. That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page. According to the post, deputies were called to Rachel Court just east of Fort Collins around 2 p,m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8 on a report of a vehicle stolen from a garage. Deputies soon spotted the red Ford F-150 on East Mulberry Street.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
