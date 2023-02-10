Read full article on original website
Cowgirls Blank McNeese State, 4-0
McCOMB, Miss., – The Wyoming Cowgirl tennis squad bounced back in a nice way Friday night in their second match down in Mississippi. The Cowgirls handed McNeese State its first loss of the season in the matchup, winning 4-0. Wyoming (2-5) opened up by securing the doubles point, winning...
Remembering Wyoming Football Legend Conrad Dobler
LARAMIE -- It's only fitting that Conrad Dobler got to see one last dominant offensive-line performance. Surrounded by his family, the former Wyoming standout and self-made "Dirtiest player in NFL history" witnessed his favorite team, the Kansas City Chiefs, hoist the Lombardi Trophy during his final hours. Dobler died Monday...
Plethora of Cowboys, Cowgirls Move into Wyoming Record Books
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. & SEATTLE, Wash. — The University of Wyoming Track & Field teams represented the Brown & Gold across two states on Friday competing in the Don Kirby Invite hosted by the University of New Mexico and the Husky Classic at the University of Washington. DON KIRBY INVITE.
Wyoming Will Play for Third Place Saturday
PALM DESERT, Calif., -- The Wyoming Cowboy Golf team will play for third place in the field of eight men’s golf programs on Saturday at the Second Annual Wyoming Desert Match Play being held at the Classic Club in Palm Desert, Calif. The No. 4-seeded Cowboys will play No. 3 seed San Francisco for third place.
Cowboys Drop Third Straight, Fall 75-63 at Boise State
BOISE, Idaho – The Wyoming Cowboys could not overcome a Boise State run in the first half in a 75-63 loss to the Broncos on Saturday evening in ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho. Hunter Maldonado added 14 points and became Wyoming’s all-time leader in scoring in MW games passing...
Former Wyoming Walk-On Marcus Epps Super Bowl Bound
LARAMIE -- Playing in a Super Bowl is something that every football player dreams of but very few get the opportunity to live out that dream. This Sunday, former Wyoming Cowboy captain Marcus Epps will get that opportunity as the starting free safety for the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.
Two Wyoming Triplets Killed in I-25 Crash South of Chugwater
Two 44-year-old Wyoming men, brothers in a set of triplets, are dead following a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 25, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. last Thursday, Feb. 9, at mile marker 49, about five miles south of Chugwater. According to a fatality crash...
WATCH: Here’s What WHP Troopers Are Dealing With Near Pine Bluffs
Winter conditions and crashes have forced the closure of miles of highway in southeast Wyoming, and the Department of Transportation says it could be late this afternoon before crews get things back open. According to a WYDOT District 1 Facebook post, conditions in eastern Laramie County have deteriorated horribly. "Our...
Wyoming Pearl Harbor Sailor Honored With Arlington Burial
A Wyoming sailor who died in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor will be re-buried with full honors at the Arlington National Cemetery later this month. That's according to a news release from the U.S. Navy Office of Community Outreach. Herman Schmidt was born in Kansas, but grew up in Sheridan.
Wyoming Has One of the Top 20 ‘Best State Capitals for Safety’
Anytime your state capital lands on the top of a list, out of all fifty states, especially in the top twenty, it gives you a feeling of pride inside. A recent study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, listed "2023's Best State Capitals for Safety & More" and Cheyenne ranked overall at the 19th spot. Somewhat surprising is the fact that seventeen of the country's state capitals are the most populated cities in their respective states (including ours).
Wyoming DCI Asks For Info On 20-Year-Old Unsolved Homicide Case
20 years after the body of a 32-year-old Cheyenne woman was found in Colorado, officials with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation say they are continuing to work the case. They are also hoping people with information on the homicide will come forward. That's according to a Wednesday DCI news...
1 Dead After Snowmobile Crash in Southeast Wyoming’s Snowy Range
A man is dead following a snowmobile crash in southeast Wyoming's Snowy Range, the Albany County Sheriff's Office says. According to a department Facebook post, first responders were called to the Snowies around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, for a report of a snowmobile crash with injuries. "Upon arrival, first...
Attempted Murder Warrant Issued for Suspect in Cheyenne Stabbing
A warrant for attempted second-degree murder has been issued for a teen boy suspected of stabbing another teen boy near the front entrance of Cheyenne South High School last month, police say. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas told KGAB Radio Friday afternoon that "officers are still working to locate the...
Larimer County Sheriff: Man Stole Two Vehicles, Escapes On Stolen Bike
The Larimer County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who allegedly stole two vehicles this week before escaping on a bicycle which was also stolen. That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page. According to the post, deputies were called to Rachel Court just east of Fort Collins around 2 p,m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8 on a report of a vehicle stolen from a garage. Deputies soon spotted the red Ford F-150 on East Mulberry Street.
