Nagatanien Holdings Co Ltd Bought Back 101,200 Own Shares Worth 204.3 Million Yen On Monday Before Market Open
* NAGATANIEN HOLDINGS CO LTD: BOUGHT BACK 101,200 OWN SHARES WORTH 204.3 MILLION YEN ON MONDAY BEFORE MARKET OPEN
Everest Metals Corporation Says Executed Exclusive Binding JV Agreement With Stelar Metals
* EXECUTED EXCLUSIVE BINDING HOA JOINT VENTURE AGREEMENT WITH STELAR METALS
Greenstone Resources Says Firm Commitments Received To Raise A$3.3 Mln
* FIRM COMMITMENTS RECEIVED TO RAISE A$3.3M (BEFORE COSTS) TO FUND GOLD EXPLORATION. * PLACEMENT FOR A$0.025 PER SHARE
Imdex Declares 1H23 Fully Franked Interim Dividend Of 1.5 AU Cents Per Share
* DECLARED A 1H23 FULLY FRANKED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 1.5 AU CENTS PER SHARE. * POSITIVE START TO 2H23, WITH DRILLING ACTIVITIES AND SENSORS ON HIRE RESUMING AT A FASTER RATE IN JAN VERSUS PCP. * SUPPLY CHAIN PRESSURES CONTINUE TO EASE FOR IMDEX
Bahrain Cinema Discontinues Operation Of Rendezvous Restaurant In Wadi Al Sail Mall
* DISCONTINUES OPERATION OF RENDEZVOUS RESTAURANT IN WADI AL SAIL MALL
Tulla Resources Group Announces Merger Of Pantoro And Tulla Resources, And Capital Raising
Feb 13 (Reuters) - Tulla Resources Group Pty Ltd :. * MERGER OF PANTORO AND TULLA RESOURCES AND CAPITAL RAISING. * PANTORO TO ACQUIRE TULLA AND CONSOLIDATE 100% OWNERSHIP AND CONTROL OF NORSEMAN GOLD PROJECT. * MERGER WILL CREATE NEW MID-CAP ASX-LISTED GOLD COMPANY. * MERGER UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMENDED BY BOARDS...
United Financial Investments Posts FY Income
* FY NET INCOME AFTER TAX 238,325 DINARS VERSUS LOSS OF 956,746 DINARS YEAR AGO. * FY REVENUE 2.8 MILLION DINARS VERSUS 164,016 DINARS YEAR AGO
Lion One Metals Receives $23 Mln From 1St Tranche Of Nebari Financing Facility
* RECEIVES US$23 MILLION FROM 1ST TRANCHE OF NEBARI FINANCING FACILITY AND CLOSES US$2 MILLION EQUITY PRIVATE PLACEMENT
Jordan's National Steel Industry FY Loss Narrows
* FY NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE 203,990 DINARS VERSUS LOSS 501,718 DINARS YEAR AGO. * FY REVENUE 13.7 MILLION DINARS VERSUS 5 MILLION DINARS YEAR AGO
Stelar Metals Seeks Trading Halt
* SEEKS TRADING HALT PENDING ANNOUNCEMENT ON POTENTIAL ACQUISITION
Fiducian Group (ASX:FID) reports FUMAA growth in H1, declares dividend
Financial services company Fiducian has released its H1 FY23 results and financial report. The company has declared an interim fully franked dividend of 12.30 cents per share for the period. FID has reported an uptick in terms of Funds Under Management, Administration and Advice (FUMAA) Fiducian Group Limited (ASX: FID)...
Radiopharm (ASX:RAD) announces filing of application for Nasdaq listing, shares jump - Kalkine Media
ASX-listed radiopharmaceuticals company RAD has filed a listing application and Form 20-F, to enter the Nasdaq stock exchange. Nasdaq listing would complement the company’s existing ASX listing. RAD says no capital would be raised, and its American Depositary Shares would be traded under the ticker RADX. ASX-listed Radiopharm Theranostics...
Dollar Tree Increases Prices More
Record high inflation caused Dollar Tree to raise its prices. The historic change of $1 to $1.25 affected thousands of stores. All these locations will see price increases again in 2023. The company announced the change ahead of inventory restocking.
Kuwait's Burgan Drilling Qtrly Profit Falls
Feb 12 (Reuters) - BURGAN FOR WELL DRILLING TRADING AND MAINTENANCE:. * QTRLY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE 699,913 DINARS VERSUS 735,047 DINARS YEAR AGO. * QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE 12.9 MILLION DINARS VERSUS 13.6 MILLION DINARS YEAR AGO
Earthquake impact on Turkey's GDP unlikely to be as much as in 1999
DUBAI, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The impact of last week's earthquake on Turkey's growth domestic product (GDP) is unlikely to be as pronounced as after the earthquake that hit the country in 1999, IMF Executive Director Mahmoud Mohieldin told reporters on the sidelines of the Arab Fiscal Forum on Sunday.
Latest study outcomes boost Surefire (ASX:SRN) confidence in Victory Bore vanadium project - Kalkine Media
Surefire Resources has received positive results from a petrographic study on vanadium mineralised resource structures at the Victory Bore project. As per study results, the Victory Bore magnetite deposit provides a clean vanadium concentrate with low titanium and deleterious elements. Spot grade vanadium within the magnetite varies from 1.8% to...
Alcon Announces Settlement Agreement with J&J Surgical Vision Related To Femtosecond Laser Assisted Cataract Surgery Devices
* ALCON ANNOUNCES SETTLEMENT OF LITIGATION RELATED TO FEMTOSECOND LASER ASSISTED CATARACT SURGERY DEVICES. * ENTERED INTO A SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH J&J SURGICAL VISION INC. * ALCON WILL MAKE A ONE-TIME PAYMENT TO J&J SURGICAL VISION, INC. OF USD 199 MILLION
Black Canyon (ASX:BCA) defines new manganese targets, announces HPMSM variability study - Kalkine Media
Black Canyon Limited (ASX:BCA) has defined new, high-potential manganese targets during the wet season. From mapping, geochemical prospecting and target ranking, the company has generated multiple targets showing grade and/or scale potential. BCA is looking forward to drill the high priority targets in the June quarter. At Balfour South (100%...
Cannindah (ASX:CAE) welcomes high-grade Cu-Au-Ag drill intercepts from Mt Cannindah - Kalkine Media
Cannindah Resources (ASX:CAE) has reported encouraging assay results from holes 16 and 15 drilled at its Mt Cannindah project. The most significant of the results included 155m @ 1.12% CuEq including 74m @ 2.04% CuEq from hole 16. The company has also completed hole 17 and is awaiting results. Cannindah...
Musgrave (ASX:MGV) reports new gold intercepts from drilling at Cue - Kalkine Media
Musgrave Minerals has released another set of encouraging gold assays from reverse circulation (RC) drilling at Cue. The company says that RC drilling has returned new gold intercepts from shallow depths. Further assay results are expected in two weeks. The project is located almost 30km south of the Cue town...
