The Grand Rapids Downtown Market is West Michigan’s one-stop shop to celebrate all kinds of love this Valentine’s Day. You can prepare by grabbing your favorite snacks, beverages, and sweet treats from the Market Hall to share with your special someone. The Downtown Market will also be open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 14 to satisfy your Valentine’s Day outing.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 21 HOURS AGO