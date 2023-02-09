Read full article on original website
Suvretta Capital Management Cuts Stake in InflaRx N.V. (IFRX)
Fintel reports that Suvretta Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.15MM shares of InflaRx N.V. (IFRX). This represents 4.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated March 8, 2021 they reported 6.29MM shares and 13.60% of the company, a decrease in shares...
Stephens & Co. Upgrades First American Financial (FAF)
On February 10, 2023, Stephens & Co. upgraded their outlook for First American Financial from Equal-Weight to Overweight. As of February 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for First American Financial is $61.20. The forecasts range from a low of $47.47 to a high of $70.35. The average price target represents an increase of 1.68% from its latest reported closing price of $60.19.
Champlain Investment Partners Cuts Stake in Cardiovascular Systems (CSII)
Fintel reports that Champlain Investment Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.34MM shares of Cardiovascular Systems Inc (CSII). This represents 5.58% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 3.49MM shares and 8.60% of the company, a decrease in...
KBR Impresses Investors With a 12.5% Dividend Hike, Stock Up
KBR, Inc.’s KBR shares jumped 0.96% in the after-hours trading session on Feb 10 after the company announced a hike in its dividend payout. This move reflects the company’s sound and stable financial position and commitment to rewarding shareholders. This global engineering, construction and services firm announced a...
1 Under-the-Radar Growth Stock to Buy in February
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) might not fit the conventional definition of an under-the-radar stock. The company dates back to 1956 and is one of the best-known names in home furnishings retail. It also owns West Elm and Pottery Barn. But as a stock, it doesn't get much attention from Wall Street...
Got $3,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
Building wealth is a lot like sailing a ship, if you think about it. You need the right direction, a solid plan, and patience with unpredictable weather conditions. And just like with a ship, even a small investment can really pay off. Noticed how Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) rose...
Artal International S.C.A. Increases Position in Morphic Holding (MORF)
Fintel reports that Artal International S.C.A. has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.15MM shares of Morphic Holding Inc (MORF). This represents 5.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.59MM shares and 4.30% of the company, an increase in...
Top Analyst Reports for Intel, Synopsys & FedEx
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Intel Corporation (INTC), Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) and FedEx Corporation (FDX). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Should Value Investors Buy United Airlines (UAL) Stock?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
The Best Industrial Stocks to Buy Right Now With $500
What can you buy with $500? Well, perhaps you've been secretly craving a new watch, an awesome-looking drone, or maybe a fancy espresso machine. But if you're more inclined to invest rather than spend, maybe some stock picks are what you're after. So let's take a look at what industrial stocks I'd invest in if I had $500.
How to Find Strong Computer and Technology Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises
Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important. Life...
Solana's "State of the Union" Reveals Why It's a Screaming Buy
On the final day of January, the founders of Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) published what can best be called a "State of the Union" update. It laid out Solana's priorities for the year ahead, reiterated the key principles and values that are driving the development of the Solana blockchain, and highlighted a multitude of key projects that embody those principles and values. Perhaps most importantly of all, it offered a mea culpa for the events of last year.
Interesting FOUR Put And Call Options For October 20th
Investors in Shift4 Payments Inc (Symbol: FOUR) saw new options become available today, for the October 20th expiration. One of the key data points that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 249 days until expiration the newly available contracts represent a potential opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the FOUR options chain for the new October 20th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Analysts Anticipate 10% Upside For MDYG
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (Symbol: MDYG), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $77.17 per unit.
Is JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Launched on 05/11/2016, the JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is a smart beta exchange traded fund offering broad exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Blend category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based...
Red Rock Resorts (RRR) Declares $0.25 Dividend
Red Rock Resorts said on February 7, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 14, 2023 will receive the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share. At the current...
Is a Surprise Coming for Airbnb (ABNB) This Earnings Season?
Investors are always looking for stocks that are poised to beat at earnings season and Airbnb, Inc. ABNB may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report. That is because Airbnb is seeing favorable earnings estimate...
2 Biotech Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade
The biotech industry is home to many large and prominent corporations, but there are also smaller and lesser-known drugmakers that are worth investors' consideration. Take Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) and Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL), two mid-cap biotechs with plenty to look forward to ahead. Axsome and Exelixis may not be household...
Why Nikola Stock Jumped Today
Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) shares jumped as much as 4.5% Monday morning. As of 2:22 p.m. ET, the stock was still higher by 3.5%. The move came as the company is making important progress in its bid to build its hydrogen-fueled heavy trucks and associated fueling network. So what. Over the...
Biden Wants Stock Buybacks to Be Costlier for Companies: What It Means For Investors
Stock buybacks are a boon to investors, but they'll often rile up the more general public, as they are seen as companies prioritizing shareholders over workers and customers. President Joe Biden clearly seems to think so, as he announced during the State of the Union last week that he wants to increase the tax on stock buybacks to 4%.
