Massachusetts State

24/7 Wall St.

The Price of a Dozen Eggs Every Year Since 1973

You may not believe it till you see it, but according to a recent USDA report, retail prices of eggs have actually begun to ease. More than perhaps any other product, eggs have become a symbol of inflation the past few months. Prices soared 60% in 2022, reaching $4.25 for a dozen eggs in December.  […]
ALABAMA STATE
Luay Rahil

The third richest person in Nevada

Hard work, luck, and an affinity for risk-taking can make a billionaire. In a small Indian village nestled in the foothills of the Himalayas, a man was born in a town with no electricity or running water, which has become an inspiring tale for many poor kids worldwide.
NEVADA STATE
C. Heslop

Dollar Tree Increases Prices More

Record high inflation caused Dollar Tree to raise its prices. The historic change of $1 to $1.25 affected thousands of stores. All these locations will see price increases again in 2023. The company announced the change ahead of inventory restocking.
geeksaroundglobe.com

What Makes Garrett Turbochargers Superior?

Garrett is one of the most famous brands in the global automotive industry. The company has a reputable history of developing first-rate turbochargers that significantly impact drivability and performance. Garretts’s turbo technology has several applications, including road cars, heavy-duty vehicles, and even formula one racing cars. Why choose Garrett...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TravelNoire

Uber Plans To Go Fully Electric By 2030

As Fortune 500 companies look to minimize their environmental footprint, one organization is making a difference. Ride-share app Uber is proactively planning to go all-electric by the year 2030. What is Uber?. Uber is a ride-sharing app available in major cities worldwide if you haven’t been outside over the last...
fox56news.com

This is the average price of a used car in each state

( ) — The average one-to-five-year-old car cost an average of $33,582 in December. While this number seems high, used car prices have actually been falling after two years of year-over-year price increases as a result of the global microchip shortage. According to a recent iSeeCars.com analysis of over 1.9 million used car sales, used car prices decreased 3.0 percent in December 2022 compared to the previous year.
WYOMING STATE
geeksaroundglobe.com

Cost of Running a Hot Tub

To figure out the cost of running a hot tub, you need to take into account the cost of the tub itself, product modifications, installation, maintenance, and utility costs. Consider an approximate list of expenses from the infinity edge hot tub. Prices are approximate and valid at the time of writing.
CBS News

Here are the latest tech layoffs as the industry shudders

The high-flying tech industry is facing a reckoning as the economy slows and customers pull back on spending.In the past month alone, tech companies have cut nearly 60,000 jobs, reversing a hiring spree that surged during the pandemic as millions of Americans moved their lives online. IBM was one of the latest to slash its headcount, announcing 3,900 layoffs in January, or less than 2% of its global workforce. Even with the surge in layoffs, most tech companies are still vastly larger than they were three years ago. But industry analysts expect further industry cuts in 2023 as the Federal Reserve continues...
sfstandard.com

Another Bay Area Tech Firm Is Cutting Hundreds of Jobs, Just Months After Its Last Layoff

Twilio said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it’s cutting 17% of its workforce—just months after another major layoff. The San Francisco-based software firm reported 9,000 total employees at the end of September. On Sept. 14 of last year, it cut 11% of its employees in an effort to rein in costs.
geeksaroundglobe.com

Adjust Kitchen Cabinet Hinges and Know What Are You Even Doing

If you want to choose the best hinges for your kitchen cabinets, make sure they are adjustable. Hinges that adjust allow you to change the height of the doors and drawers, which is important if you have uneven floorboards, children who are tall or short growing up, or young adults who will become shorter. When you find them you may want to search something like ‘kitchen cabinet makers near me’ to place them correctly and we already know someone who can help you with that!

