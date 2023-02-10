Read full article on original website
Billionaire Barry Sternlicht Thinks He Knows When Recession Will Hit
2023 is shaping up to be a rough year for Americans and Barry Sternlicht has a timeline for when a recession might reach our shores.
The Price of a Dozen Eggs Every Year Since 1973
You may not believe it till you see it, but according to a recent USDA report, retail prices of eggs have actually begun to ease. More than perhaps any other product, eggs have become a symbol of inflation the past few months. Prices soared 60% in 2022, reaching $4.25 for a dozen eggs in December. […]
Social Security update: First of two double direct payments worth $1,828 to arrive in 18 days
Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries are set to receive the first of two payments in the month of March, each worth $914, in 18 days.
Americans are fed up with tipping—but they’re doing it more often, even amid soaring inflation
However, experts warn that increases in digital tip requests could backfire.
The number of Americans earning over $100,000 who are living paycheck to paycheck is climbing as inflation squeezes households, survey shows
51% of people earning more than $100,000 surveyed by Pymnts.com said they were living month to month.
Uber Drivers Completed 2.1 Million Trips as Company Reports 'Strongest Quarter Ever'
Uber announced it reached a record revenue last year, overcoming the economic downturn many companies have faced in recent months. The company released its report announcing the results from its fourth quarter and for all of 2022, saying its revenue grew by 49% between 2021 and last year. The net...
The third richest person in Nevada
Hard work, luck, and an affinity for risk-taking can make a billionaire. In a small Indian village nestled in the foothills of the Himalayas, a man was born in a town with no electricity or running water, which has become an inspiring tale for many poor kids worldwide.
Dollar Tree Increases Prices More
Record high inflation caused Dollar Tree to raise its prices. The historic change of $1 to $1.25 affected thousands of stores. All these locations will see price increases again in 2023. The company announced the change ahead of inventory restocking.
Rent is so expensive that minimum wage workers need three roommates or four jobs to afford a two-bedroom apartment
"Renters have been squeezed by record-fast rent growth while incomes haven’t kept up."
Why the Pandemic Was the Best Thing to Ever Happen to Uber
After getting more efficient in the COVID downturn, Uber is leaner and meaner today under impressive new leadership.
Rent Is Dropping in the U.S. Should You Lock in a New Lease Now?
Should you take advantage of lower rents?
Uber Plans To Go Fully Electric By 2030
As Fortune 500 companies look to minimize their environmental footprint, one organization is making a difference. Ride-share app Uber is proactively planning to go all-electric by the year 2030. What is Uber?. Uber is a ride-sharing app available in major cities worldwide if you haven’t been outside over the last...
This is the average price of a used car in each state
( ) — The average one-to-five-year-old car cost an average of $33,582 in December. While this number seems high, used car prices have actually been falling after two years of year-over-year price increases as a result of the global microchip shortage. According to a recent iSeeCars.com analysis of over 1.9 million used car sales, used car prices decreased 3.0 percent in December 2022 compared to the previous year.
Get married or get a mortgage? Cities where a wedding costs more than a down payment
Becoming a homeowner and getting married are two of the biggest - and most expensive - milestones you may have. Where you live could impact which is more expensive.
Here are the latest tech layoffs as the industry shudders
The high-flying tech industry is facing a reckoning as the economy slows and customers pull back on spending.In the past month alone, tech companies have cut nearly 60,000 jobs, reversing a hiring spree that surged during the pandemic as millions of Americans moved their lives online. IBM was one of the latest to slash its headcount, announcing 3,900 layoffs in January, or less than 2% of its global workforce. Even with the surge in layoffs, most tech companies are still vastly larger than they were three years ago. But industry analysts expect further industry cuts in 2023 as the Federal Reserve continues...
Another Bay Area Tech Firm Is Cutting Hundreds of Jobs, Just Months After Its Last Layoff
Twilio said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it’s cutting 17% of its workforce—just months after another major layoff. The San Francisco-based software firm reported 9,000 total employees at the end of September. On Sept. 14 of last year, it cut 11% of its employees in an effort to rein in costs.
