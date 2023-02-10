Man dead, woman critically injured after blaze tears through Plymouth home

A man is dead and a woman is hospitalized in critical condition after a raging blaze tore through a home in Plymouth on Friday morning, officials said.

Crews responding to a Life Alert call in the area of 41 Post N Rail Avenue shortly before 5:30 a.m. found flames shooting from the roof of the home, according to Plymouth Fire Chief Neil Foley

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the woman was rushed to the hospital for treatment. Their names haven’t been released.

Three other people, one of whom was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, were able to make it out of the home on their own.

Two Plymouth firefighters suffered minor injuries.

Video shared by Plymouth Fire Buff showed several firefighters working to knock down the fierce flames. A wheelchair ramp could also be seen outside the home.

A tanker hauling water was called to the scene to provide aid in the firefight because crews struggled to get access to water.

“One of the challenges that we ran into is obviously this is an area that does not have fire hydrants,” Foley said.

The Red Cross is now assisting those who lived in the home.

Authorities don’t believe the fire was suspicious in nature.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

