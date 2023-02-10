Open in App
Plymouth, MA
See more from this location?
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man dead, woman critically injured after blaze tears through Plymouth home

By Frank O'Laughlin,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ToJI8_0kj0QkPf00

A man is dead and a woman is hospitalized in critical condition after a raging blaze tore through a home in Plymouth on Friday morning, officials said.

Crews responding to a Life Alert call in the area of 41 Post N Rail Avenue shortly before 5:30 a.m. found flames shooting from the roof of the home, according to Plymouth Fire Chief Neil Foley

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the woman was rushed to the hospital for treatment. Their names haven’t been released.

Three other people, one of whom was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, were able to make it out of the home on their own.

Two Plymouth firefighters suffered minor injuries.

Video shared by Plymouth Fire Buff showed several firefighters working to knock down the fierce flames. A wheelchair ramp could also be seen outside the home.

A tanker hauling water was called to the scene to provide aid in the firefight because crews struggled to get access to water.

“One of the challenges that we ran into is obviously this is an area that does not have fire hydrants,” Foley said.

The Red Cross is now assisting those who lived in the home.

Authorities don’t believe the fire was suspicious in nature.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter . | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Boston, MA
5 people displaced after fire rips through Belmont home
Belmont, MA15 hours ago
Raging blaze tears through multi-family home in Lynn
Lynn, MA7 hours ago
No Injuries Reported as Large Fire Hits Multi-Family Dwelling in Lynn
Lynn, MA9 hours ago
Most Popular
Massive fire destroys home on Nantucket
Nantucket, MA12 hours ago
Cambridge police searchig for missing 19-year-old man
Cambridge, MA28 minutes ago
Sandwich Police seek woman of interest
Sandwich, MA11 hours ago
Juvenile and man arrested in brawl that left teen girl injured at Nubian Station
Boston, MA13 minutes ago
Kittery, Maine, Trucker Hits Truck, Guardrail in Separate Crashes
Kittery, ME1 day ago
Cambridge officers will wear body cameras after deadly police shooting of college student
Cambridge, MA23 hours ago
Brockton Hospital remains closed after fire, putting strain on first responders, patients
Brockton, MA1 day ago
Brockton Hospital opens two urgent care centers, plans to re-open three months after fire
Brockton, MA3 hours ago
Police ID 2nd driver killed in Cumberland crash
Cumberland, RI1 day ago
Police: Man caught pleasuring himself, using drugs, while trying to make food delivery in Plymouth
Plymouth, MA1 day ago
Teen in critical condition, 5 people rescued after overnight house fire in Brockton
Brockton, MA4 days ago
Teenager in critical condition after fire tears through Brockton home
Brockton, MA4 days ago
25 Investigates: Long term motel residents told to vacate for homeless shelter
Concord, MA1 day ago
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Dorchester multifamily home, police say
Boston, MA2 days ago
Two transported to the hospital, including one by MedFlight, after serious crash on Route 44
Middleborough, MA1 day ago
'He was screaming:' Dog found cold, abandoned at Scituate cemetery
Scituate, RI2 days ago
Crews working to relocate stranded seal pup on Swampscott beach
Swampscott, MA2 days ago
DA asks public for help in case of missing Mass. mother who vanished more than 30 years ago
Fall River, MA9 hours ago
Driver Punches Boston Bus, Screams At T Operator After Blocking Lane: Police
Boston, MA1 day ago
Teenager Critically Injured In Early-Morning Brockton Fire: Report
Brockton, MA4 days ago
Man convicted of beating mother to death with fireplace log
West Bridgewater, MA1 day ago
Trio of Boys Rob Woman At Knife Point In Boston, 2 Arrested: Police
Boston, MA11 hours ago
‘Dilapidated Health Hazards': Why Are Mass. Fire Stations in Such Bad Shape?
Melrose, MA2 days ago
‘Tragic’: Cambridge city manager shares update weeks after college student killed by police
Cambridge, MA1 day ago
Police investigating after two people shot on Dewey Street in Dorchester
Boston, MA3 days ago
DA: Pedestrian struck and killed by MBTA commuter rail in Natick
Natick, MA2 days ago
Death of Medford woman found in recycling bin ruled accidental, family does not accept ME’s finding
Medford, MA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy