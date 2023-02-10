ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abcnews4.com

$2M ticket sold to Powerball winner at Dillon store

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — One South Carolina man woke up $2 million richer on Monday after playing Powerball. The winner bought his ticket at the Savers #1 store on Highway 301 North in Dillon. He called his wife from the parking lot at his job to tell her the...
DILLON, SC
abcnews4.com

FOUND: Missing Orangeburg woman found 10 miles from home

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Authorities reported a missing woman from Orangeburg County had been found 10 miles away from her residence. OCSO deputies located Doris Brown after a caller reported someone trying to catch a ride at a gas station at the junction of North and Kennerly roads.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Lights, camera, Loris! New movie studio coming to Horry County town

LORIS, S.C. (WPDE) — A movie studio is coming to Loris. It’s a project that the studio owner and the city have been keeping under wraps for a while, but now is stepping into the spotlight. Jerry Dalton, president and founder of Dalton Studios, has been working in...
LORIS, SC
abcnews4.com

Drivers upset after hitting cows on Florence Co. road

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A couple of drivers are upset after hitting cows on West Cummings Road in the Effingham community of Florence County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said there have been three consecutive weeks in the past month with cars hitting livestock on the road. Kietra...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Coroner identifies 23-year-old killed in Ladson crash on Saturday

LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the 23-year-old killed in a crash early Saturday morning. Sr Ezu Resuda, of Lexington, South Carolina, was pronounced deceased on scene. The coroner's office was dispatched to mile marker 203 East on Interstate 26 around 3:26 a.m....
LEXINGTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy