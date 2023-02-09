ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erykah Badu Is Divine On The Cover Of Vogue’s March Issue

By Samjah Iman
 4 days ago

Source: Pascal Le Segretain

Erykah Badu is giving celestial vibes on the cover of Vogue’s March issue. The icon looks radiant, rocking textured hair and a coat she designed in collaboration with the fashion brand Marni .

The Article

Erykah Badu is no longer just an artist in our eyes. She’s a mythical figure that embodies everything cool, spiritual, and funky. The veteran entertainer embraced the March cover of Vogue with her style and grace draped in her fabulous coat design from a capsule collection with Marni’s creative director Francesco Risso and voluminous hair. In the issue, the four-time Grammy winner talks about her upbringing, doula work, style, and more.

Badu’s fashion choices match her eccentric aura. In the article, her mother pointed out that Badu has always dressed uniquely and chosen her own path when it comes to clothes. When asked about her personal style aesthetic, Badu admits in the March issue that she began to understand fashion better late in her career. “I didn’t know all the houses and names of designers until I was in my 30s or 40s,” she says. “What I had was a good understanding of look and shape, the way I did with paper dolls when I was a child.” The “Tyrone” singer also revealed that she rarely uses a stylist, does her own hair and makeup when touring, and is still a huge fan of hunting down vintage finds. “For me, it’s about seeing things coming together, like making a cake from beginning to end,” she says.

To read more of the article, click here .

