Ames National (ATLO) Declares $0.27 Dividend
Ames National said on February 8, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share ($1.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 28, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.27 per share. At the current share...
KBR Impresses Investors With a 12.5% Dividend Hike, Stock Up
KBR, Inc.’s KBR shares jumped 0.96% in the after-hours trading session on Feb 10 after the company announced a hike in its dividend payout. This move reflects the company’s sound and stable financial position and commitment to rewarding shareholders. This global engineering, construction and services firm announced a...
U.S. Lime & Minerals (USLM) Declares $0.20 Dividend
U.S. Lime & Minerals said on February 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 23, 2023 will receive the payment on March 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share. At the...
Suvretta Capital Management Cuts Stake in InflaRx N.V. (IFRX)
Fintel reports that Suvretta Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.15MM shares of InflaRx N.V. (IFRX). This represents 4.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated March 8, 2021 they reported 6.29MM shares and 13.60% of the company, a decrease in shares...
Champlain Investment Partners Cuts Stake in Cardiovascular Systems (CSII)
Fintel reports that Champlain Investment Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.34MM shares of Cardiovascular Systems Inc (CSII). This represents 5.58% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 3.49MM shares and 8.60% of the company, a decrease in...
Red Rock Resorts (RRR) Declares $0.25 Dividend
Red Rock Resorts said on February 7, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 14, 2023 will receive the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share. At the current...
1 Under-the-Radar Growth Stock to Buy in February
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) might not fit the conventional definition of an under-the-radar stock. The company dates back to 1956 and is one of the best-known names in home furnishings retail. It also owns West Elm and Pottery Barn. But as a stock, it doesn't get much attention from Wall Street...
Corning (GLW) Declares $0.28 Dividend
Corning said on February 8, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share ($1.12 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 27, 2023 will receive the payment on March 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.27 per share. At the current share price...
Should Value Investors Buy Brinker International (EAT) Stock?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
2 Biotech Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade
The biotech industry is home to many large and prominent corporations, but there are also smaller and lesser-known drugmakers that are worth investors' consideration. Take Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) and Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL), two mid-cap biotechs with plenty to look forward to ahead. Axsome and Exelixis may not be household...
Got $3,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
Building wealth is a lot like sailing a ship, if you think about it. You need the right direction, a solid plan, and patience with unpredictable weather conditions. And just like with a ship, even a small investment can really pay off. Noticed how Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) rose...
Biden Wants Stock Buybacks to Be Costlier for Companies: What It Means For Investors
Stock buybacks are a boon to investors, but they'll often rile up the more general public, as they are seen as companies prioritizing shareholders over workers and customers. President Joe Biden clearly seems to think so, as he announced during the State of the Union last week that he wants to increase the tax on stock buybacks to 4%.
Why This Unstoppable Dividend Stock Could Supercharge Your Portfolio
Growth stocks aren't the only way to supercharge a portfolio. Dividend stocks can be an equally valuable way to grow your earnings, particularly if the company makes healthy dividend increases over time. One unstoppable stock on track for supersized growth with a long history of dividend increases is net lease real estate investment trust (REIT) Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC).
Capital International Investors Cuts Stake in Activision Blizzard (ATVI)
Fintel reports that Capital International Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.56MM shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI). This represents 0.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 41.11MM shares and 5.30% of the company, a decrease in...
The Best Industrial Stocks to Buy Right Now With $500
What can you buy with $500? Well, perhaps you've been secretly craving a new watch, an awesome-looking drone, or maybe a fancy espresso machine. But if you're more inclined to invest rather than spend, maybe some stock picks are what you're after. So let's take a look at what industrial stocks I'd invest in if I had $500.
Analysts Anticipate 10% Upside For MDYG
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (Symbol: MDYG), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $77.17 per unit.
If You Invested $10,000 in Snowflake's 2020 IPO, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
Enterprise data company Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) had its initial public offering (IPO) in Sept. 2020, and it may have been the buzziest IPO of all time. Consider that in 2019, Warren Buffett said his company Berkshire Hathaway wasn't buying Uber's IPO. As he told CNBC at the time, "In 54 years, I don't think Berkshire has ever bought a new issue."
This Logistics Stock Is Grabbing Tons of Market Share. Time to Buy?
XPO (NYSE: XPO) has transformed itself over the last two years, spinning off both GXO Logistics, its former contract logistics segment, and RXO, its former truck brokerage. The company made those moves primarily to unlock shareholder value because Chairman Brad Jacobs had long argued that the stock was undervalued due to a "conglomerate discount," since the company had no true publicly traded peers on the market.
These 2 Transportation Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar
Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more...
Renaissance Technologies Cuts Stake in VAALCO Energy (EGY)
Fintel reports that Renaissance Technologies has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.70MM shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY). This represents 2.49% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 3.24MM shares and 5.46% of the company, a decrease in shares...
