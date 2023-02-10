Yahoo Sports

Cale Makar to miss at least 2 Avalanche games with head injury; NHL declines supplemental discipline for Jeff Carter hit in Pittsburgh By Kyle Fredrickson, The Gazette (Colorado Springs, Colo.), 7 days ago

Feb. 9—TAMPA, Fla. — Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar will miss at least the next two games with a head injury stemming from an unpenalized collision ...