Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The second richest person in New JerseyLuay RahilMillburn, NJ
McDonalds Smackdown Near Yankee StadiumBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Another Hit-And-Run Incident In Jersey City Left a 39-Year-Old Woman In Critical ConditionAbdul GhaniJersey City, NJ
An 88-year-old man's fight to keep the home he bought in 1969Sara IrshadBrooklyn, NY
Missing Kindergarten Teacher Found Dead In Shallow Grave, 1 Arrested. Check The Entire Episode Here.Daily DigestKearny, NJ
Related
brownstoner.com
Brooklyn Pols Want Total Rethink of ‘Health Hazard’ BQE, Pan Lack of State Action
Eighteen of Brooklyn’s elected officials slammed the state’s Department of Transportation on Thursday after it confirmed there are no plans to refurbish the state-owned portions of the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway. “New York State DOT’s refusal to commit to participating in NYC DOT’s visioning process for their portions of the...
Smoke shop robberies show that New York’s legal weed program is already off the rails (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – There has been a four-fold increase in smoke shop robberies in New York City between the first and second years of recreational weed legalization here, The City reported. It’s just another sign that the rollout of legal weed in New York has been one of...
6sqft
New luxury rental on the Lower East Side launches lottery for 95 mixed-income units, from $710/month
Applications are now being accepted for 95 mixed-income units at a new development on the Lower East Side. Located at 55 Suffolk Street, The Suffolk rises 30 stories, contains 378 total residences, and boasts amenities like a rooftop pool, outdoor terrace, and fitness club. New Yorkers earning 40, 50, and 100 percent of the area median income can apply for the available apartments, priced between $710/month for studios and $2,810/month for three-bedrooms.
Manhattan's first public beach set to open this summer
NEW YORK -- The Gansevoort Peninsula, Manhattan's first public beach, is set to open this summer, offering a riverside retreat in the West Village. It will give city dwellers a place to lay out on the sand and catch some rays, but not go swimming. There will be a number of attraction at the site, including a public art installation, an athletic field, a kayak launch and a tree-lined promenade.
Busboy-turned-owner reopens beloved NYC restaurant Il Monello
When Steve Haxhiaj came to New York City from war-torn Kosovo in 1990, he found a home at the Manhattan Italian restaurant Il Monello. Over the course of a decade, Haxhiaj worked his way up from busboy to owner, but was forced to close the eatery in 2008 when the landlord demanded a six-figure increase of his annual rent. After 14 years away, Haxhiaj reopened the restaurant in December, reviving the much-adored menu — and his American Dream. At Il Monello’s new spot on East 49th Street, Haxhiaj and chef Jaime Chabla serve up Northern Italian staples like veal parmigiana that put...
Dumped MTA Cleaners to Get Some Cash Back After Abrupt Firings
Workers who were dumped with next to no notice from their fill-in jobs as subway car cleaners are getting a measure of payback, THE CITY has learned.More than 70 workers who were let go at the end of last year began receiving compensation for vacation and sick days after THE CITY last month reported on how they were abruptly...
bkreader.com
NYC rents hit record January levels, with Brooklyn and Manhattan costs soaring: report
The rent’s really too damn high. A newly-released report indicates the average city rents and rent per square foot soared last month, with record January median highs of more than $4,000 a month reported in Manhattan and Brooklyn. The median Manhattan rent climbed to more than $4,097 last month,...
NYC retail workers tell tales of city’s soaring shoplifting
New York City retail workers told the Post that they are fed up with the brazen shoplifters who hit their stores and are scared to step in — as complaints for store thefts soar to record levels. ‘You never know if these guys have knives,’ Nike security guard says A 30-year-old security guard at a Manhattan Nike store told The Post Friday that at least one person per day tries to make off with some goods. “At least four days each week someone walks out with stolen goods,” said Rell Emejuru. “This is an expensive store,” he said of the shop at the...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
$35M property in Williamsburg sells to foreign investor REDA
TerraCRG and Rosewood Realty, have brokered the $34,926,000 sale of 50 North 1st Street, a 46-unit multifamily building in Williams- burg, to Reda Capital. Daniel Lebor and Matt Cosentino of TerraCRG along with Aaron Jungreis, Ben Khakshoor, and Alex Fuchs from Rosewood Realty exclusively represented the Kushner Companies. “50 North...
Workers slashed inside NYC McDonald’s during morning rush: cops
A pair of workers at a Midtown McDonald’s were slashed during a brazen attack in the middle of the Monday morning rush, cops and police sources said. The employees, a man and a woman, were stabbed by a crazed man at the fast food joint on Eighth Avenue near West 46th Street just after 8 a.m., according to authorities and the sources. The suspect, who appeared to be in his 30s, fled on foot and ran south on Sixth Avenue — and remained on the loose later Monday. The victims were hospitalized in stable condition. The circumstances leading to the attack were not immediately known. The attack was the latest...
fox5ny.com
MTA worker sprayed with 'unknown substance' in Brooklyn subway
NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for a man they said sprayed a female MTA employee with an "unknown substance" while she was inside the conductor's car on a subway train. The alleged incident happened back on Jan. 26 around 11:10 p.m. on a southbound "C" train at the Pennsylvania Avenue and Liberty Avenue subway station in East New York.
Man falls onto train tracks, severs leg when struck by train in Brooklyn
A man was critically injured when he was struck by a train after he fell on train tracks at a Brooklyn subway station late Sunday, authorities said.
NYC civil service exam: Here are the salaries for positions open in February
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City civil service exam schedule is open for February, and some jobs pay more than others. The application period for exams opened on Feb. 8. Exam applications currently open include: administrative construction project manager; assistant resident buildings superintendent; associate housing development specialist;...
NYC food vendor attacked with tire iron in alleged $20K shakedown outside City Hall
A longtime City Hall food-cart vendor was smashed in the legs and back multiple times with a tire iron on Saturday — allegedly by a rival’s enforcer trying to shake him down for $20,000 eyewitnesses said. Izzad Hassan Suleiman — a 43-year father of three from Queens who has sold hot dogs, kebabs and other fare from a food cart for over a decade in City Hall Park — showed The Post video of the thug speeding onto a public plaza across the street from the Brooklyn Bridge walkway around 8 a.m. The man was in a white van with a breakfast...
rew-online.com
Changes to Rent-Stabilized Housing Laws Can Bring Thousands of Vacant Affordable Units Online, Unlock Over $1 Billion in Economic Activity
A new report by the Community Housing Improvement Program (CHIP) released today highlights the steep costs of owning and operating rent-stabilized units in New York City. In recent years, a combination of rising operating costs, supply chain issues, and regulatory changes has made maintaining rent-stabilized properties in New York City nearly impossible and brought the system to the brink. When long-term tenants leave rent-stabilized apartments – the vast majority of which were built before 1974 – property owners are routinely left with upwards of $75,000 in necessary renovations. But current regulations make it financially infeasible to make these upgrades, leading to the current situation in which tens of thousands of units are vacant and unavailable for rent.
Bronx is snubbed as MTA pursues IBX plan
Renderings of the Inter-Borough Express, released January 20, 2022 A decadeslong dream of a one-seat train ride between the Bronx and Queens is nowhere in sight as the MTA moves forward with Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proposed Interborough Express line. [ more › ]
4 young kids, 2 adults struck by gel pellets at Brooklyn shopping center
Four young kids and two adults were struck by gel bullets in Brooklyn on Sunday night, police said.
brickunderground.com
From the UES to East Harlem: I wanted a bigger place so now I'm renting a penthouse
Chandler loved living on the Upper East Side, but rising rents pushed her to look farther north. She happily landed in a much bigger apartment with private outdoor space in East Harlem, where she's still close enough to her favorite haunts. I was born at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital on the...
Woman hurt in Brooklyn U-Haul truck rampage suffered foot injury
NEW YORK -- A mother of two injured in Monday's U-Haul truck rampage in Brooklyn was discharged from the hospital hours later with a cast on her foot.Yi Chun, 38, told CBS2 she was going to visit a friend before picking up her kids from school when, in a flash, the truck was driving toward her. Chun said she was standing with her e-bike by Bay Ridge Parkway and 7th Avenue when she saw the truck run a red light and drive right in her direction. MORE: 8 hurt after U-Haul truck hits pedestrians in Brooklyn, Driver in custodyChun said she barely had time to react before she and her bike were hit."It hit me. When he see me, just comes, hit me," Chun told CBS2's Ali Bauman. Chun shared photos of the scene that show her red basket on one side of the street and her turned-over bike on the other. Another picture showed her e-bike was mangled."It's very crazy. I've only seen this in the movie," said Chun. "I'm very scared. I'm scared even now."Chun was one of eight people hurt in the attack. Six, including Chun, were taken to NYU Langone in Sunset Park. Two went to Maimonides Hospital.
NYC subway attacker took picture of injured victim, then threw baby stroller down flight of stairs
NEW YORK, NY – A Bronx subway attacker kicked his victim down a flight of stairs, took a picture, then threw a baby stroller down the stairs at the victim before fleeing on Thursday. NYPD reported the attack occurred at around 8:30 pm on Thursday at the top of the stairwell entering the southbound Brook Avenue subway station. Police said the 34-year-old man was attacked, unprovoked by an unknown suspect who approached him from behind and kicked him down the stairs. After taking the picture of the man injured at the bottom of the stairwell, the suspect picked up a The post NYC subway attacker took picture of injured victim, then threw baby stroller down flight of stairs appeared first on Shore News Network.
Comments / 0