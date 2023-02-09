Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Stephens & Co. Upgrades First American Financial (FAF)
On February 10, 2023, Stephens & Co. upgraded their outlook for First American Financial from Equal-Weight to Overweight. As of February 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for First American Financial is $61.20. The forecasts range from a low of $47.47 to a high of $70.35. The average price target represents an increase of 1.68% from its latest reported closing price of $60.19.
NASDAQ
KBR Impresses Investors With a 12.5% Dividend Hike, Stock Up
KBR, Inc.’s KBR shares jumped 0.96% in the after-hours trading session on Feb 10 after the company announced a hike in its dividend payout. This move reflects the company’s sound and stable financial position and commitment to rewarding shareholders. This global engineering, construction and services firm announced a...
NASDAQ
Suvretta Capital Management Cuts Stake in InflaRx N.V. (IFRX)
Fintel reports that Suvretta Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.15MM shares of InflaRx N.V. (IFRX). This represents 4.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated March 8, 2021 they reported 6.29MM shares and 13.60% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ
Ames National (ATLO) Declares $0.27 Dividend
Ames National said on February 8, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share ($1.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 28, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.27 per share. At the current share...
NASDAQ
Champlain Investment Partners Cuts Stake in Cardiovascular Systems (CSII)
Fintel reports that Champlain Investment Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.34MM shares of Cardiovascular Systems Inc (CSII). This represents 5.58% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 3.49MM shares and 8.60% of the company, a decrease in...
NASDAQ
1 Under-the-Radar Growth Stock to Buy in February
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) might not fit the conventional definition of an under-the-radar stock. The company dates back to 1956 and is one of the best-known names in home furnishings retail. It also owns West Elm and Pottery Barn. But as a stock, it doesn't get much attention from Wall Street...
NASDAQ
This Logistics Stock Is Grabbing Tons of Market Share. Time to Buy?
XPO (NYSE: XPO) has transformed itself over the last two years, spinning off both GXO Logistics, its former contract logistics segment, and RXO, its former truck brokerage. The company made those moves primarily to unlock shareholder value because Chairman Brad Jacobs had long argued that the stock was undervalued due to a "conglomerate discount," since the company had no true publicly traded peers on the market.
NASDAQ
RWWM Increases Position in Daily Journal (DJCO)
Fintel reports that RWWM has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.30MM shares of Daily Journal Corporation (DJCO). This represents 21.67% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 0.25MM shares and 18.25% of the company, an increase in shares of 18.46% and an increase in total ownership of 3.42% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Got $3,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
Building wealth is a lot like sailing a ship, if you think about it. You need the right direction, a solid plan, and patience with unpredictable weather conditions. And just like with a ship, even a small investment can really pay off. Noticed how Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) rose...
NASDAQ
Red Rock Resorts (RRR) Declares $0.25 Dividend
Red Rock Resorts said on February 7, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 14, 2023 will receive the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share. At the current...
NASDAQ
Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Restaurant Brands (QSR)
Investors are always looking for stocks that are poised to beat at earnings season and Restaurant Brands International Inc. QSR may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report. That is because Restaurant Brands is seeing...
NASDAQ
Should Value Investors Buy Brinker International (EAT) Stock?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
NASDAQ
Artal International S.C.A. Increases Position in Morphic Holding (MORF)
Fintel reports that Artal International S.C.A. has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.15MM shares of Morphic Holding Inc (MORF). This represents 5.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.59MM shares and 4.30% of the company, an increase in...
NASDAQ
Is a Surprise Coming for Airbnb (ABNB) This Earnings Season?
Investors are always looking for stocks that are poised to beat at earnings season and Airbnb, Inc. ABNB may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report. That is because Airbnb is seeing favorable earnings estimate...
NASDAQ
Renaissance Technologies Cuts Stake in VAALCO Energy (EGY)
Fintel reports that Renaissance Technologies has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.70MM shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY). This represents 2.49% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 3.24MM shares and 5.46% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ
Why This Unstoppable Dividend Stock Could Supercharge Your Portfolio
Growth stocks aren't the only way to supercharge a portfolio. Dividend stocks can be an equally valuable way to grow your earnings, particularly if the company makes healthy dividend increases over time. One unstoppable stock on track for supersized growth with a long history of dividend increases is net lease real estate investment trust (REIT) Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC).
NASDAQ
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Kforce, Cross Country Healthcare, HireQuest and ManpowerGroup
Chicago, IL – February 13, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Kforce Inc., KFRC, Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. CCRN, HireQuest, Inc. HQI and ManpowerGroup Inc. MAN.
NASDAQ
If You Invested $10,000 in Snowflake's 2020 IPO, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
Enterprise data company Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) had its initial public offering (IPO) in Sept. 2020, and it may have been the buzziest IPO of all time. Consider that in 2019, Warren Buffett said his company Berkshire Hathaway wasn't buying Uber's IPO. As he told CNBC at the time, "In 54 years, I don't think Berkshire has ever bought a new issue."
NASDAQ
New Strong Buy Stocks for February 13th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. Global Water Resources, Inc. GWRS: This company that operates and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ
Why Marriott (MAR) Might Surprise This Earnings Season
Investors are always looking for stocks that are poised to beat at earnings season and Marriott International, Inc. MAR may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report. That is because Marriott is seeing favorable earnings...
